What Happened to Dr. Andy? Did Arian Moayed Leave Nobody Wants This?

The third season of Netflix’s ‘Nobody Wants This’ continues Noah and Joanne’s love story, and they reach unexpected milestones by the end of the season. While their journey has its ups and downs, they find comfort in having each other, and that’s all that matters. Meanwhile, their siblings experience heartbreak and confusion of their own. Morgan starts to drift away in a different direction, going as far as to release a new episode of the podcast on her own. It finds unexpected success, which puts her on a new path. However, her love life remains unsettled. The last season saw her almost marry her therapist-turned-boyfriend, Dr. Andy, who is nowhere to be seen this time around. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Morgan and Andy’s Relationship Was Never Built to Last

Dr. Andy comes into the picture in the second season of ‘Nobody Wants This,’ when Morgan reveals that she had been seeing him as a therapist for two years. She has shared her deepest, darkest secrets and insecurities with him, and now, it feels like he is the one who knows her the best. What makes her fall for him is that despite knowing all these things about her, he adores her immensely. The feeling of being accepted just as she is makes Morgan fall for him. They end their doctor-patient relationship and start dating. Things move quickly as they soon move in together and then get engaged. This sudden rush is shocking to everyone, as no one even knew Morgan was seeing a therapist before they met him as her boyfriend.

The fact that he was her therapist is also pointed out as problematic, but Morgan refuses to consider it. Over time, however, the issues become hard to ignore. Morgan becomes frustrated that Andy uses his extensive knowledge of her against her. The things she’d told him in confidence are not only weaponized against her, but also seem to be at the threat of being revealed to others. What makes her feel worse is that she seems to know nothing at all about the man she has agreed to marry. The fact that she still calls him “Dr. Andy” and that she had no idea he has a twin barely scratches the surface of their problems. She realizes that he has kept her with him through love-bombing and sweet manipulations, which she was ready to ignore, or not notice at all, because she so loved being worshipped in a relationship.

She also discovers that she is not the first patient he’s dated, which means his love for her is not unique but rather a pattern that does not bode well. Even as doubts start to plague her, it isn’t until her mom encourages her not to dive into something she isn’t sure about that she decides to call it off. In the Season 2 finale, during their engagement party, she finally breaks down in front of Joanne and expresses all her doubts and concerns. Still, when she tries to break up, he convinces her otherwise. Then Lynn steps in, gives her a reality check, and encourages her to go through with the breakup no matter what. Even now, Andy tries to dissuade her from leaving him, but this time, Morgan does not budge.

Their breakup means that they will be staying away from each other, at least for a while. Not only has Andy proved to be a manipulative boyfriend, but he has also painted himself as a bad therapist. While Morgan still needs to go to therapy, she won’t be returning to Andy. As the third season takes her on a new journey, Andy remains completely out of the picture, and it will likely remain so for the future seasons as well. He has played his part in making Morgan realize how quickly she jumps into relationships, which could also be why she steps back the moment things start to get serious with Sasha. In any case, his return to ‘Nobody Wants This’ is not expected. If he comes back, it could be in a cameo, perhaps as a minor slip-up for Morgan. But other than that, we might have seen the last of Dr. Andy. And perhaps that is for the best.

Read More: Who was Morgan Married to? Who is Her Ex-Husband in Nobody Wants This?