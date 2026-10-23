8 Shows Like Nobody Wants This on Netflix Right Now

Created by Erin Foster, Netflix’s ‘Nobody Wants This’ is a romantic comedy series about two people whose different beliefs complicate their unexpected relationship. Joanne (Kristen Bell), a liberal woman who co-hosts a relationship podcast with her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe), falls for Noah (Adam Brody), a Jewish rabbi who hopes to become the head of his synagogue. Although their connection is immediate, building a future together proves more difficult as they navigate their contrasting lifestyles, religious expectations, and families that frequently interfere in their relationship. After ending a long-term relationship with a Jewish woman, Noah must also consider how his romance with Joanne could affect his personal and professional life.

Meanwhile, Joanne and Morgan pursue their own ambitions, with Morgan working toward greater success in the media industry. Elsewhere, Noah’s brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) and his wife Esther (Jackie Tohn) face changes in their relationship, while unresolved feelings between Sasha and Morgan add another complication. As the characters navigate love, career changes, and unfamiliar experiences, they must figure out what they want and whether their relationships can withstand the challenges ahead. These shows on Netflix, similar to ‘Nobody Wants This,’ will keep you hooked with their breezy stories, lively characters, and complex relationships.

8. Emily in Paris (2020-)

‘Emily in Paris’ is the saga of Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), a Chicago marketing executive whose career takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to Paris after her company acquires a French luxury marketing firm. Brought in to improve the firm’s social media strategy, Emily must prove her abilities in a workplace where her ideas and methods often clash with those of her French colleagues. Outside the office, she adjusts to life in an unfamiliar city, while building new friendships and discovering opportunities that challenge her.

Her romantic life also becomes increasingly complicated as she navigates new relationships alongside the demands of her career. Emily tries to find her place in Paris and learns more about herself in the process. Emily Cooper in ‘Emily in Paris’ and Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This’ are independent women navigating complicated romantic lives while figuring out what they want from the future. With Darren Star providing the creative vision, the comedy-drama series is streaming on Netflix.

7. Valeria (2020-2025)

Set in Madrid, ‘Valeria’ centers on Valeria (Diana Gómez), a writer whose creative struggles coincide with growing problems in her marriage to Adrián (Ibrahim Al Shami). Unsure about both her future and her relationship, she turns to her closest friends, Carmen (Paula Malia), Lola (Silma López), and Nerea (Teresa Riott), for support as she tries to regain control of her life. Valeria searches for inspiration and tries to understand what she truly wants, and the four friends navigate the messy realities of love, work, and changing relationships.

Their experiences test their bond but also bring them closer as they learn to deal with uncertainty and make choices for themselves. The Spanish comedy-drama series is based on Elísabet Benavent’s novel series ‘En los zapatos de Valeria.’ While Valeria and her friends deal with infidelity, jealousy, and romantic uncertainty, Joanne and Noah in ‘Nobody Wants This’ must navigate differences in belief and the interference of their families as they consider a future together. The María López Castaño creation is accessible here.

6. Friends from College (2017-2019)

Creators Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller’s ‘Friends from College’ chronicles the experiences of six Harvard alumni who reconnect years after graduation while trying to navigate life in their 40s. Based in NYC, the comedy series centers on Ethan Turner (Keegan-Michael Key), his wife Lisa Turner (Cobie Smulders), Samantha Delmonico (Annie Parisse), Nick Ames (Nat Faxon), Max Adler (Fred Savage), and Marianne Davis (Jae Suh Park). Although their shared college years have given them a lasting bond, their friendships are complicated by unresolved feelings and ambitions.

Their attempts to balance the lives they have built with the history they share often lead to awkward encounters and chaotic situations, forcing them to reconsider what their friendships mean as they grow older. Both ‘Friends from College’ and ‘Nobody Wants This’ explore how personal relationships can become complicated when people try to balance romance with the expectations of those around them. Enjoy the show on Netflix.

5. Survival of the Thickest (2023-2026)

In ‘Survival of the Thickest,’ Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau) is a plus-size stylist whose plans for the future unravel after a difficult breakup in NYC. With her personal life upended, Mavis must find a way to move forward as she rebuilds her career and figures out what she wants from life on her own terms. Establishing herself in the fashion industry brings its own share of professional hurdles, while dating exposes her to further challenges and emotional setbacks. Through the uncertainty, Mavis leans on her close friends and chosen family as she works to regain her confidence and pursue her ambitions.

The comedy-drama series is based on the titular memoir by Michelle Buteau, who co-created the show with Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. Mavis, similar to Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This,’ finds herself reassessing her personal life as she tries to figure out what she wants for the future. Both series highlight the importance of close relationships during periods of personal uncertainty. It can be found here.

4. Easy (2016-2019)

Set in Chicago, ‘Easy’ brings together a collection of interconnected stories about people trying to make sense of love, intimacy, and their own changing needs. The comedy-drama anthology series moves between characters such as Andi (Elizabeth Reaser), Annabelle Jones (Jane Adams), and Kyle (Michael Chernus), whose lives are shaped by uncertain romances, marital complications, shifting ambitions, and the search for meaningful connection. As their personal struggles unfold, the series captures the often-unpredictable ways people approach relationships and try to understand what they want from one another.

Their experiences also reflect a world in which social expectations influence how people meet, communicate, and stay connected, offering different perspectives on the challenges of modern relationships. ‘Easy’ explores how technology and evolving social norms shape the ways people form and maintain relationships, while ‘Nobody Wants This’ examines how personal beliefs, family expectations, and individual ambitions affect the possibility of a lasting romance. The Joe Swanberg creation is available to watch on Netflix.

3. Feel Good (2020-2021)

Created by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson, ‘Feel Good’ follows Mae (Mae Martin), a comedian trying to move forward after struggling with drug addiction. As they work towards recovery, Mae begins a relationship with George (Charlotte Ritchie), an English woman who supports them as they attempt to make lasting changes in their life. However, building a relationship while dealing with personal struggles proves difficult, and Mae must confront the anxiety that continues to affect them. Through therapy, they begin to examine their experiences and try to understand their identity more clearly.

At the same time, Mae faces uncertainty about their future with George and whether their relationship can withstand the challenges they are both navigating. Mae in ‘Feel Good’ and Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This’ both enter relationships that push them to reconsider aspects of their lives and identities. Mae works through recovery and anxiety while building a life with George, whereas Joanne navigates a relationship with Noah that challenges her beliefs and familiar way of living. Stream the comedy-drama series here.

2. Too Much (2025)

In ‘Too Much,’ after a painful breakup, New Yorker Jessica Salmon (Megan Stalter) leaves for London hoping to start over, only to discover that building a new life is harder than expected. The fiercely independent Jessica tries to find her footing in an unfamiliar city while also working to rebuild her career. Her plans take an unexpected turn when she meets Felix Remen (Will Sharpe), a struggling musician with whom she develops an intense romantic connection.

However, as their relationship grows closer, insecurities and emotional baggage threaten to complicate their future together. With Lena Dunham and Luis Felber serving as creators, the romantic comedy series, akin to ‘Nobody Wants This,’ explores the unpredictability of romantic relationships in the modern world and the sacrifices required to keep them going. You may enjoy the show on Netflix.

1. Love (2016-2018)

‘Love’ is the saga of Gus Cruikshank (Paul Rust) and Mickey Dobbs (Gillian Jacobs), two recently single people whose contrasting personalities lead them into an unexpected relationship. Kind-hearted but socially awkward, Gus struggles with insecurity and a constant need for approval, while the impulsive Mickey has personal difficulties of her own to work through. Despite their differences, the two attempt to turn their attraction into something meaningful, discovering that getting close to someone also means confronting uncomfortable truths about themselves. While they navigate dating, friendships, and their individual struggles, Gus and Mickey must learn to deal with their flaws rather than let them dictate their choices.

Whether they can build a lasting connection ultimately depends on how willing they are to grow, both as individuals and as a couple. ‘Love’ and ‘Nobody Wants This’ explore how personal struggles can shape how people approach romance. Gus’ insecurity and need for approval shape his relationship with the impulsive Mickey, while Joanne and Noah must navigate their contrasting beliefs and lifestyles as they consider a future together. The comedy-drama series from the creative minds of Judd Apatow, Lesley Arfin, and Paul Rust is available here.

Read More: Is Nobody Wants This Based on a True Story?