Where Was Nobody Wants This Season 3 Filmed?

The Erin Foster creation, Netflix’s ‘Nobody Wants This,’ is a romantic comedy-drama series that follows the love story of Noah and Joanne, a couple who face many challenges in their relationship. Season 3 picks up right after the events of the season 2 finale, with the couple moving in together to begin a new chapter in their lives. As Noah and Joanne enjoy many new “firsts” together, they must also navigate challenges that threaten their romance and make tough decisions along the way.

Elsewhere, Noah’s brother, Sasha, and his estranged wife, Esther, find themselves dipping their toes in the dating world after their separation. As for Morgan, she is trying to focus on herself just as the romantic tension between her and Sasha intensifies. Set in Los Angeles, California, the romantic tale of Noah and Joanne unfolds primarily in their new apartment, where they begin making new memories together, and other spaces that seem to dictate the direction of their romance

Nobody Wants This Season 3 Filming Locations

Following the same pattern of previous seasons, ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 3 was also filmed primarily in California, particularly in Los Angeles County. Principal photography for the third season reportedly commenced in March 2026 and concluded after more than a couple of months in May of the same year.

Los Angeles County, California

A majority of ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 3 was reportedly lensed in Los Angeles County, with the cast and crew members taking over the streets and neighborhoods of the city of Los Angeles. To be specific, the production team utilized the locales around Punchbowl Juice & Smoothie at 4645 Melbourne Avenue in LA and taped multiple important scenes. In addition, the coastal city of Santa Monica served as one of the prominent production locations for the third installment of the rom-com series. In early May 2026, the filming unit was spotted recording several pivotal sequences in and around Priscilla’s Gourmet Coffee, Tea & Gifts at 4150 West Riverside Drive A in the city of Burbank.

In the establishing shots of the City of Angels, you are likely to spot numerous iconic landmarks and buildings in the backdrop, such as the Wilshire Grand Center, Olvera Street, the Los Angeles City Hall, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Financial District, and the 777 Tower. During a conversation with Deadline, Jackie Tohn, who portrays Esther Roklov, emphasized the importance of filming in the LA area. She explained, “Shooting in LA is so important because it sounds so trite — this is Hollywood that we are in. There’s a million studios here, the infrastructure already exists, but it’s so expensive to shoot here that it’s really hard. I think as actors, we’re all just angling and hoping that there could be some tax breaks for these productions because more stuff has to happen here.”

In the same interview, Timothy Simons, who plays the role of Sasha Roklov, admitted that traveling to other nations is fun sometimes, but “we all want to be around our families and not have to uproot our lives.” He elaborated, “It’s easy to make Los Angeles look like Los Angeles. You don’t have to do a lot of (set decoration) if you shoot here. If you keep the money here, the money stays here. Did your favorite restaurant close down? I’m really sorry that happened, but if you were one of the people that decided to send money to a different city, the crews and the people here don’t have money to spend at a restaurant. So if you are the person that’s making the decision to send work elsewhere, but complaining about things that are happening in LA — it’s kind of on you.”

Read More: Where is Netflix’s Nobody Wants This Filmed?