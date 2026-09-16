15 Shows Like Bridgerton on Netflix Right Now

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ is a romantic drama series set among London’s upper class during the Regency era. Behind the grand estates, lavish balls, and strict social traditions lies a world where marriage can shape a young woman’s entire future and romance rarely comes without complications. The first season begins with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), whose arrival on the marriage scene makes her a favorite among London’s eligible bachelors. Her prospects become increasingly difficult to manage, however, as her protective older brother, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), interferes with the men seeking her hand. Daphne eventually forms an unlikely connection with Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), a determined bachelor who has no interest in settling down.

What develops between them becomes an unlikely relationship that challenges their plans and creates fresh tensions within their circles of family members and friends. The story moves to other members of the Bridgerton family in later seasons, exploring their attempts to find love while navigating the demands of high society. Created by Chris Van Dusen, the narrative is based on Julia Quinn’s book series of the same title. These shows on Netflix, similar to ‘Bridgerton,’ narrate sagas of romantic tribulations and complex characters set in appealing worlds.

15. The Crown (2016-2023)

‘The Crown’ is the tale of Elizabeth (Claire Foy), who is suddenly pushed into a life of immense responsibility when the death of her father, King George VI (Jared Harris), makes her Queen Elizabeth II of England. Her new position demands that she put royal duty alongside her marriage to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (Matt Smith), while navigating strict traditions. Elizabeth faces familial secrets, complicated relationships, and the expectations that come with representing the monarchy, even as Britain itself moves between established customs and changing modern values. Her challenge is not simply to fulfill her role, but to determine how the monarchy can adapt without losing its identity.

While personal relationships collide with royal protocol, Elizabeth must learn to balance the private woman she is with the public figure the monarchy requires her to become. With Peter Morgan providing the creative vision, the British drama series is developed from his film ‘The Queen’ and stage play ‘The Audience.’ Both ‘The Crown’ and ‘Bridgerton’ immerse viewers in meticulously recreated British historical settings, where social customs, etiquette, and expectations shape how characters behave and how relationships unfold. Watch it here.

14. Cable Girls (2017-2020)

In ‘Cable Girls’ or ‘Las chicas del cable,’ Madrid in the 1920s becomes the backdrop for four women seeking independence as a new telecommunications company offers them an opportunity to succeed. Lidia Aguilar (Blanca Suárez) hides her identity while taking the job, and Ángeles Vidal (Maggie Civantos) works to support her family. Carlota Senillosa (Ana Fernández) sees the company as a path of liberation, while Marga Suárez (Nadia de Santiago) hopes to make a fresh start.

While their very different lives converge at work, the four women form a close friendship and support one another through their personal and professional struggles in a world where men call the shots. Both ‘Cable Girls’ and ‘Bridgerton’ place personal relationships within societies governed by strict conventions. Their characters have to navigate expectations surrounding love, family, status, and the roles women are expected to occupy. Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Ramón Campos, and Gema R. Neira are the creative team behind this Spanish period drama series, which is streaming on Netflix.

13. Alchemy of Souls (2022-2023)

‘Alchemy of Souls’ or ‘Hwan Hon’ takes place in the kingdom of Daeho, where forbidden magic turns the lives of young mages upside down. Naksu, an elite warrior, finds her soul trapped inside the physically weak body of Mu-deok (Jung So-min), leaving her with a new identity and limitations. Her unusual situation brings her into the household of Jang Uk (Lee Jae-wook), a troubled young man from the noble Jang family who carries a secret. Mu-deok becomes his servant while secretly taking on the role of his master, teaching him the skills he needs to become stronger and change his fate.

As their unusual partnership deepens, their feelings for each other begin to grow. Meanwhile, Seo Yul (Hwang Min-hyun) and crown prince Go Won (Shin Seung-ho) are caught up in the shifting destinies surrounding Daeho. Jang Uk and Mu-deok’s relationship develops as they work to change their fates, while ‘Bridgerton’ similarly connects romantic relationships with the emotional growth and changing priorities of its characters. The Korean fantasy drama series from creators Park Joon-hwa, Hong Jung-eun, and Hong Mi-ran is available here.

12. Mr. Sunshine (2018)

Eugene Choi (Lee Byung-hun), a former slave, returns to Joseon as an American Marine officer in ‘Mr. Sunshine’ or ‘Miseuteo Shunshain’. After escaping to the US as a boy in the face of tragedy, Eugene grows up in NYC and eventually returns to his native land. There, he meets Go Ae-shin (Kim Tae-ri), a girl from a noble family, and falls in love with her. But their relationship is complicated by their different social backgrounds and Ae-shin’s secret life as a freedom fighter and sniper. She is also promised to a nobleman from a prominent family.

While Eugene becomes aware of a plot by Japan to colonize Korea, his personal connection to Ae-shin becomes intertwined with a larger struggle over his homeland’s future. Both ‘Mr. Sunshine’ and ‘Bridgerton’ use differences in social standing to complicate romantic relationships and challenge the expectations surrounding them. The two shows also feature grand environments, along with questions of loyalty. Created by Lee Myung-han, the Korean period drama series can be watched on Netflix.

11. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (2025)

A Michelin-winning chef from the present world suddenly finds herself cooking for a king in the Joseon era in ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’. Yeon Ji-yeong (Im Yoon-ah), a French-trained chef, is transported through time and lands in the royal court, where she is eventually made Chief Royal Cook after impressing King Lee Heon (Lee Chae-min) with her skills. The temperamental monarch is feared, but Ji-yeong’s food gradually earns his trust and awakens memories of warmth. Ji-yeong’s growing closeness to the king leads to political issues and palace intrigue as unexpected threats develop. Ji-yeong must decide what to do with the timeline she has unexpectedly entered, and whether she can find a way back to the life she left behind.

The Korean romantic drama series from the creative team of Chang Tae-you and fGRD is based on the novel ‘Surviving as Yeonsan-gun’s Chef’ by Park Kook-jae. ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ places its central romance within the highly controlled world of a royal palace, while ‘Bridgerton’ unfolds among Britain’s upper class. In both stories, status heavily influences relationships and people’s perceptions. It is accessible here.

10. Outlander (2014-2026)

‘Outlander’ is the tale of Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), who expects a quiet second honeymoon in Scotland with her husband, Frank, after serving as a British Army nurse during World War II. Instead, a mysterious event sends her to 1743, leaving her stranded. With no clear way back to her own world, Claire is forced into a marriage with Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a young Scottish warrior. What begins as a means of survival develops into a passionate relationship, leaving Claire caught between Jamie and Frank and the two completely different lives they represent.

The Ronald D. Moore creation is a historical fantasy series based on Diana Gabaldon’s eponymous book series. ‘Outlander’ and ‘Bridgerton’ place intense romantic relationships at the heart of their stories while surrounding them with larger conflicts. The shows blend passion, personal stakes, and the intrigues of a bygone period, adding to their uniqueness. It can be found on Netflix.

9. Victoria (2016-2019)

At just 18, Princess Alexandrina (Jenna Coleman) is suddenly thrust into the center of British power when the death of King William IV makes her Queen Victoria in ‘Victoria’. Still learning what her new position demands, she turns to Prime Minister Lord Melbourne (Rufus Sewell), whose guidance helps the young monarch grow more confident in her role. Her life takes another turn when she develops feelings for Prince Albert (Tom Hughes), eventually marrying him and beginning a new chapter as a wife and mother.

But Victoria’s private life does not exist separately from the crown, and the demands of family increasingly compete with her political responsibilities as queen. Victoria enters the highest level of British society at a remarkably young age and has to learn its expectations quickly, much like Daphne in ‘Bridgerton,’ who navigates an aristocratic world where reputation, family, and social rules are everything. With Daisy Goodwin lending the creative vision, the British historical drama series can be watched here.

8. Captivating the King (2024)

Created by Cho Nam-guk and Kim Seon-deok, ‘Captivating the King’ or ‘Sejak’ centers on Prince Yi In (Jo Jung-suk). He is taken hostage by the Qing Dynasty while staying loyal to his older brother, King Yi Sun. But when the king begins seeing his brother’s loyalty as betrayal, Yi In is left deeply hurt. After eventually becoming king, Yi In appears powerful but remains lonely and emotionally broken. His life changes when he meets Kang Hee-soo (Shin Se-kyung), a talented baduk player who secretly falls in love with him.

However, Hee-soo later becomes a spy and approaches Yi In with plans to take revenge for reasons of her own. As she tries to deceive the king, her feelings for him make her mission much harder. ‘Captivating the King’ combines its love story with royal and political power struggles, while ‘Bridgerton’ also places romance within a larger social system where alliances, reputation, and power can influence personal choices. The Korean historical romantic drama series is streaming on Netflix.

7. The King’s Affection (2021)

‘The King’s Affection’ or ‘Yeonmo’ is a Korean period drama series based on Lee So-young’s comic of the same name. Set during the Joseon Dynasty, the series begins when the Crown Princess Consort gives birth to twins, which are considered a bad omen. Her daughter is secretly sent away to protect her from being killed. Years later, the girl, Dam Yi, returns to the palace as a maid, but tragedy forces her into a completely different life when her twin brother, Lee Hwi, dies. To hide his death, their mother makes Dam Yi live as Lee Hwi (Park Eun-Bin). She eventually becomes the crown prince while constantly fearing that her true identity will be discovered. Keeping everyone at a distance becomes even harder when she develops feelings for Jung Ji-Un (Ro Woon), a man from a noble family.

Their growing relationship puts Lee Hwi’s carefully protected secret at greater risk. In ‘The King’s Affection’, Lee Hwi’s entire existence depends on protecting a secret identity, while ‘Bridgerton’ frequently explores how people hide their true emotions and intentions. The characters’ personal desires repeatedly clash with the roles society demands they perform. Song Hyun-wook, Lee Hyun-suk, and Han Hee-jung are the creative voices behind the show, which can be accessed here.

6. Poldark (2015-2019)

Creator Debbie Horsfield’s ‘Poldark’ begins with Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) returning to Cornwall in 1783 after fighting in the American Revolutionary War, only to find his old life almost unrecognizable. His father is dead, his estate is crumbling, and the woman he expected to marry, Elizabeth (Heida Reed), is now engaged to his cousin Francis (Kyle Soller). Determined to rebuild what he has lost, Ross takes on a new business venture while trying to make his land productive and support the struggling people who depend on it. Along the way, he meets Demelza Carne (Eleanor Tomlinson), whom he initially hires as a scullery maid.

Their relationship gradually becomes something deeper, changing the course of Ross’s life in unexpected ways. The British historical drama series is an adaptation of the novel series of the same name by Winston Graham. ‘Poldark’ and ‘Bridgerton’ both turn historical Britain into the stage for emotionally charged romances, where love cannot be separated from social expectations. Family connections, reputation, and class all intricately influence the choices the characters make. The show can be found on Netflix.

5. The Forsyte Saga (2002-2003)

Based on John Galsworthy’s eponymous novel series, ‘The Forsyte Saga’ explores three generations of the wealthy Forsyte family as complex lives unfold across Victorian and Edwardian England. Soames Forsyte (Damian Lewis) is a solicitor whose love for Irene (Gina McKee) becomes increasingly possessive after their marriage. Hoping to secure her affection, Soames surrounds Irene with material comforts, failing to understand that what she wants most is freedom. Meanwhile, his free-spirited cousin Young Jolyon (Rupert Graves) lives by very different principles. Irene’s growing connection with Jolyon eventually creates a scandal that tears the family apart. While the years pass, relationships shift, marriages change, and the next generation becomes entangled in the consequences of the past.

‘The Forsyte Saga’ and ‘Bridgerton’ both revolve around wealthy British families whose romantic lives become inseparable from family reputation. Behind their privileged lifestyles are complicated marriages, rivalries, and relationships that can create consequences for the entire family and change the fates of each family member. Directed by Andy Wilson, Christopher Menaul, and David Moore, the British period drama series can be enjoyed here.

4. The Cook of Castamar (2021)

Set in 1720s Madrid, ‘The Cook of Castamar’ or ‘La cocinera de Castamar’ brings together Clara Belmonte (Michelle Jenner), a talented cook struggling with agoraphobia, and a widowed aristocrat still grieving a devastating loss. After her father’s death leaves her afraid of open spaces, Clara finds comfort working in the kitchens of the Duke of Castamar (Roberto Enríquez), whose wife has died while pregnant. Their lives gradually draw closer as the Duke notices Clara, and their attraction develops despite the enormous divide between their positions.

Meanwhile, the Duke’s mother and other influential figures want him to return to society and marry suitably, placing his growing feelings under pressure. Based on Fernando J. Muñez’s eponymous novel, the Spanish period drama series combines forbidden romance with the expectations surrounding aristocratic life and marriage, akin to ‘Bridgerton.’ The visual aesthetics and overall charm of the two shows connect them on a deeper level. With Tatiana Rodríguez serving as creator, the show can be enjoyed on Netflix.

3. The Empress (2022-)

‘The Empress’ or ‘Die Kaiserin’ follows Bavarian Duchess Elisabeth von Wittelsbach (Devrim Lingnau), whose life changes when she falls in love with Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria (Philip Froissant). Their romance becomes complicated from the beginning because Franz was originally engaged to Elisabeth’s older sister, Duchess Helene (Elisa Schlott). After marrying the emperor, Elisabeth enters Vienna’s royal court and discovers that becoming empress brings responsibilities far beyond the romance that brought her there.

Surrounded by family politics and the demanding traditions of court life, she must adjust to a world where every decision carries weight. Guided by the creative ideas of Katharina Eyssen and inspired by real history, the German period drama series explores Elisabeth’s transformation. Elisabeth’s transition into royal life echoes the way ‘Bridgerton’ explores women adapting to demanding social roles and challenging the morals set by a male-dominated society. It is accessible here.

2. The Lady’s Companion (2025)

‘The Lady’s Companion’ or ‘Manual para señoritas’ is a Spanish comedy-drama series set in 1880s Madrid. Elena Bianda (Nadia de Santiago) is a chaperone known for guiding young women through the rules of high society. Her life takes an unexpected turn when Don Pedro Mencía (Tristán Ulloa) hires her to supervise his three unmarried daughters, Cristina Mencía (Isa Montalbán), Sara Mencía (Zoe Bonafonte), and Carlota Mencía (Iratxe Emparan), and to help them find suitable husbands. Elena is drawn into the sisters’ personal lives and also crosses paths with Santiago Torres (Álvaro Mel), adding another layer of complication.

Elena tries to keep the three sisters on the path toward respectable marriages, while balancing her professional duties with the increasingly complicated relationships developing around her. ‘The Lady’s Companion’ and ‘Bridgerton’ explore the social pressures surrounding unmarried women. Cristina, Sara, and Carlota are expected to find suitable partners, akin to Daphne, making romance more than a personal matter. Created by Gema R. Neira and María José Rustarazo, the show can be streamed on Netflix.

1. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023)

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ explores a young queen’s unexpected rise to power and the marriage that shapes her life. Young Charlotte (India Amarteifio) enters a royal world where she must build trust with her husband, King George III (Corey Mylchreest), even as she battles self-doubt and personal tribulations. Becoming queen places her at the center of social and political pressures she is still learning to navigate. As royal duties compete with her personal struggles, Charlotte must gradually find the confidence to define what kind of queen she wants to become.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, the British drama series is inspired by an alternate-history interpretation of Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. Set in the ‘Bridgerton’ universe, the show captures the essence of ‘Bridgerton’ by delving into the heart of the female experience and the sacrifices women make to achieve meaning and status in a rigid world run by the standards set by men. The two shows also comment on the pressures surrounding life among the British upper classes. The show is available to enjoy here.

Read More: Bridgerton Season 5 Preview