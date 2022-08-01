7 KDramas Like Alchemy of Souls You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Alchemy of Souls’ is a Korean romantic fantasy drama written by the Hong sisters. The series is set in the fictional land of Daeho, which is home to magic users. Due to a magical spell called the alchemy of souls or hwanhonsool, Nak-su, an elite warrior, finds herself in the body of Mu-deok after death. Given Mu-deok’s status as a servant in Jang Uk’s household, the warrior tries her best to maintain her cover. However, Nak-su is determined to accomplish the mission she was pursuing in her original life.

The show is an enthralling blend of drama and fantasy with several unique elements. Over time, the series has gained a significant fan following both locally and internationally. If you have finished binging the show and want to explore this genre, then these 7 Korean dramas might be the perfect fit for you. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Alchemy of Souls’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Hotel Del Luna (2019)

‘Hotel del Luna‘ is a supernatural series that revolves around the eponymous hotel. Owned by Jang Man-wol, the establishment’s services are only provided to ghosts. The staff and the client of the hotel linger on earth due to some unfinished business as they try to fulfill their desires. However, the hotel is bound to Jang Man-wol’s soul due to a sin she committed more than a millennium ago. The female-centric series is a delight to watch despite its modern setting. We believe you may like the show since it was written by the Hong sisters, the brains behind ‘Alchemy of Souls.’

6. A Korean Odyssey (2017 – 2018)

The Hong sisters’ penchant for fantasy shines through in ‘A Korean Odyssey.’ The show follows Jin Seon-mi, who has been able to see the supernatural since she was a child. At a young age, she meets Woo Ma-wang and Son Oh-gong, who both strike a deal with her. As a result, Son Oh-gong is now bound to protect Seon-mi, though she cannot recall her protector’s name. A grown-up Seon-mi once again meets Son Oh-gong, and the story starts to take shape. Set in modern times, the series shares several similarities with ‘Alchemy of Souls.’ It focuses on a strong female character in a unique situation that echoes the fate of Nak-su.

5. Arthdal Chronicles (2019 – )

Created by Lee Myung-han and Jinhee Choi, ‘Arthdal Chronicles‘ is one of the most popular Korean fantasy series on the international level. Set in the fictional city of Arthdal, the series follows several inhabitants as they try to live their life with dignity. As the show progresses, the viewers get to see the life and struggles of several mythical heroes. The historic and action-packed series is pretty similar to ‘Alchemy of Souls’ in its settings and themes.

4. Abyss (2019)

Go Se-yeon and Cha Min are two friends who pass away due to separate tragic incidents. However, a supernatural being named Abyss decides to revive them in different bodies. Their reincarnated bodies take the appearances of their souls, leading to Cha Min becoming more attractive while Se-yeon gets a bit plainer. The two friends are determined to find the culprit behind Go Se-yeon’s untimely demise and perhaps learn more about each other. ‘Abyss’ shares a similar concept to ‘Alchemy of Souls’ as the two leading characters got through a similar process as Nak-su.

3. Mr. Queen (2020 – 2021)

When a young chef from modern times swipes bodies with a queen from the Joseon period, chaos is bound to happen. Queen Cheorin’s body now houses the soul of Jang Bong-hwan, a free-spirited chef. Cheorin’s husband, King Cheoljong, is a puppet ruler. However, the queen soon discovers that not everything is as it seems, and her husband might be hiding a huge secret. Set in medieval times, the show brings several unique elements to the viewers that the fans of ‘Alchemy of Souls’ will surely enjoy.

2. Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (2021 – 2022)

‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls‘ revolves around two characters who have lived long lives, though in unconventional manners. Min Sang-woon was once an immortal woman who was turned human and can now remember her past lives, no matter the number of rebirths. However, Dan Hwal started off as a human who was turned immortal and has lived for six centuries as a Bulgasal. The two often cross paths, and their journey is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Sang-woon’s reincarnations bear a resemblance to Mak-su’s fate in ‘Alchemy of Souls.’ Both women remember their life past their original deaths.

1. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)

‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ follows Go Ha-jin, a modern-day woman who finds herself in the body of Hae Soo during the tenth century under the reign of King Taejo. The series features several historical figures in its story as Hae Soo navigates her way through her newfound life. While there, she initially falls in love with Prince Wang Wook, though her affection soon transfers to Prince Wang So, a feared royal figure. If you enjoyed the concept of ‘Alchemy of Souls’ and its romantic arc, then this historical series is bound to capture your interest.

