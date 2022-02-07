7 Shows Like Bulgasal: Immortal Souls You Must See

Created by Kim Je-Hyeon and Kim Young-Kyu, epic fantasy Kdrama ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls’ is a treat for your eyes. The dark and dreamy series revolves around Dan Hwal, the cursed boy who fulfills his fate by becoming Bulgasal. He lives for 600 years to exact vengeance on the killer of his wife and child, but his life turns upside down after uncovering the complete myth. The series conceals the themes of rebirth, karma, vengeance, and unrequited love, while the high production value makes for a good watch. If you are looking for similar productions, we have quite a few suggestions at hand. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Abyss (2019)

A Studio Dragon original Kdrama, written by Moon Soo-Yeon, ‘Abyss’ presents a slow-burning mystery building on a mishap of altered identities. Prosecution lawyer Go Se-Yeon and Cha Min, the sole heir of a vast business empire, have been lifelong friends. Separate accidents claim both lives. However, when the titular celestial body named ‘Abyss’ revives them in different bodies, the duo must decode the supernatural mystery, which may or may not have ties to their past lives. Following its 2019 release, the series garnered average viewership but high and lofty praise from fans and followers. If you are looking for another series where prophecies and divinity play a significant role following ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls,’ this is a show that would tickle your imagination.

6. Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (2017-2018)

Ideated by KBS Drama Production and penned by Kim In-Yeong, fantasy romance Kdrama ‘Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me’ chronicles a tragic love story that spans two centuries. Now, if a Kdrama chronicles two hundred years, there are bound to be some deaths and rebirths in it. The series follows the love story between Moon Soo-ho and Jung Hae-Ra. Moon Soo-ho, a polite and gentlemanly business tycoon, unwittingly breeds danger for his lover. Meanwhile, he may not know the tragic past of Jung Hae-Ra, who is a travel agent who has never traveled due to her modest financial situation. With a handful of characters, the series creates an environment of boiling intrigue. If you are looking for more shows that follow the theme of reincarnation after ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls,’ this is a show that will grapple your imagination.

5. Hotel del Luna (2019)

Envisioned by the dynamic duo Hong Jung-Eun and Hong Mi-ran, ‘Hotel del Luna’ is a dark fantasy show that revolves around the eccentric characters at the titular morbid hotel. While the hotel looks like a typical bed-and-breakfast, don’t be charmed by its majestic appearance. The hotel only houses ghosts and otherworldly spirits – and the pretty hotel owner is a force to be reckoned with. She is fated to caretake for the hotel due to a heinous crime she committed more than a millennium ago. However, the problem is, she cannot remember the act, and neither can she give up on her duties in the hotel, which is bound to her soul. Thus begins a drama populated with quirk, goof, and some scare. If the monsters in ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls’ haunt you, this is a series you must add to your bucket list.

4. Outlander (2014-)

Developed by Ronald D. Moore and based on the homonyms novel series by Diana Gabaldon, ‘Outlander‘ is a historical epic series that oozes out feelings of romance and revolutionary intrigue. The story revolves around Claire Beauchamp Randall, a WWII veteran nurse, getting plunged into an intergenerational tale of love and conflict. She travels back in time to meet and fall in love with a Scottish Highlander, Jamie Fraser. The sex scenes are evocative, and the backdrop of the Jacobean Rising makes for a gripping epic drama with enough historical allure to entice the viewers. If you are looking for another story that oscillates between past and present, like ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls,’ this is a series you may bank on.

3. My Love From the Star (2013)

Created by Moon Bo-mi and Park Ji-Eun, fantasy rom-com Kdrama series ‘My Love From the Star’ manages to stay grounded despite its story of extraterrestrial allure. In the Joseon dynasty period, Do Min-Joon, an alien, descended on earth for an evening stroll. However, he would miss the return transport while saving a woman named Seo Yi-Hwa from jumping off the cliff. In effect, he would be stranded on earth for four centuries as an ageless being, changing his identity every decade. The series also became popular in mainland China, and there was even a controversy surrounding its creative origin. Like ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls,’ this series also chronicles a love-hate relationship, and if you are looking for something similar, this remarkably produced show demands a watch.

2. The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016-2017)

With developer Park Young-soo at the helm, and based on a story documented by the Joseon era folklore scholar Yu Mong-in, ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ is a lush and dreamy fantasy rom-com series. The turbulent tale follows a con artist who captures a mermaid. Building on the themes of fatality, rebirth, and unrequited love, the story chronicles the entwined fates of the lovers who belong to different realms. Their modern-day romance reflects upon the parallel Joseon era tale, giving way to historical intrigue. The story rests in Korean mythos, as it mixes fiction and fantasy. If you are looking for another show that heavily borrows from the local folklore following ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls,’ this show would be bang for your bucks.

1. Goblin (2016-2017)

Created by Studio Dragon and written by Kim Eun-sook, fantasy romance Kdrama ‘Goblin’ (alternatively ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’) is one of the most successful Kdramas to have ever descended on Korean television. The series revolves around military general Kim Shin, who becomes subject to a heinous crime. After the heinous incident, the Almighty curses him to be immortal, and he must endure the pain of his loved ones dying over and over again. He lives till the modern era, becoming the titular goblin. Ji Eun-Tak accidentally summons the goblin, and their fates begin to intermingle. If you are looking for another show that chronicles a myth from the Goryeo dynasty following ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls,’ you must add this gem to your bucket list.

