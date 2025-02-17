10 Best Korean Horror Movies and Shows on Netflix (February 2025)

Korean media effortlessly swings between gut-wrenching intensity and laugh-out-loud humor, but when it comes to horror, they take it to an entirely different level. Korean horror is much more than just scares; it is an art form that blends psychological depth, chilling atmosphere, and social commentary, leaving audiences haunted long after the credits roll. From supernatural nightmares to disturbing real-world horrors, these films and shows don’t just terrify; they make you think, feel, and question. Netflix hosts a solid collection of Korean horror media that showcases the genre’s full spectrum — bone-chilling, thought-provoking, and emotionally gripping. So, if you’re looking for something that lingers in your mind as much as it sends shivers down your spine, we’ve curated the list of the best Korean horror movies and shows available to stream right now.

10. The 8th Night (2021)

A blend of supernatural horror and mystery, ‘The 8th Night’ follows a former monk tasked with preventing an ancient evil from unleashing chaos upon the world. As eerie events unfold and bodies begin to pile up, he must track down and stop a malevolent spirit that has been sealed away for centuries. With a young monk by his side and a detective caught in the crossfire, the story weaves suspense, folklore, and psychological terror into a gripping narrative. Directed by Kim Tae-hyoung, this film stands out for its atmospheric horror, chilling visuals, and strong thematic core about faith, fate, and human endurance. Rather than relying on excessive jump scares, it builds slow-burning tension, making every moment feel unsettling. If you enjoy horror that’s steeped in mythology and layered storytelling, ‘The 8th Night’ is worth a watch. You can watch it here.

9. Goedam (2020)

Lee Gang-Hyeon’s ‘Goedam’ is an anthology horror series that brings urban legends and ghost stories to life in bite-sized episodes, each lasting under 10 minutes. Set in modern-day Korea, these chilling tales explore supernatural entities, eerie encounters, and unsettling mysteries lurking in the city’s shadows. From vengeful spirits to cursed technology, every episode delivers a unique horror experience packed with tension and dread. What makes ‘Goedam’ a must-watch is its ability to create an eerie atmosphere and unsettling scares in such a short runtime. The series taps into Korea’s rich folklore and blends it seamlessly with modern anxieties, making it perfect for horror fans who enjoy quick, spine-tingling stories. With each episode standing alone, it’s an easy yet haunting binge. It can be streamed here.

8. #Alive (2020)

In the midst of a sudden zombie apocalypse, ‘#Alive’ follows a young man, Oh Joon-woo (Yoo Ah-in), who is stranded alone in his apartment with no way of escaping the chaos outside. As the city falls into mayhem, he must find ways to survive, fend off the undead, and connect with other survivors. With limited resources and growing desperation, the story explores his fight for survival, loneliness, and hope. What sets ‘#Alive’ apart from other zombie films is its focus on the psychological toll of isolation and the human instinct to survive. The film’s claustrophobic setting and relatable protagonist add a personal, emotional layer to the usual zombie genre. If you’re a fan of high-stakes survival horror with deep character exploration, ‘#Alive’ will keep you hooked from start to finish. You can find this unique horror movie here.

7. Svaha: The Sixth Finger (2019)

‘Svaha: The Sixth Finger’ is a chilling supernatural thriller that follows Pastor Park (Lee Jung-jae), a man who investigates mysterious cults. His latest case leads him to a secluded religious community that hides dark secrets and strange phenomena, including a child with a unique and terrifying ability. After he digs deeper, he discovers that the cult’s influence reaches far beyond what he imagined, putting him at odds with both his faith and the unknown forces at play. Directed by Jang Jae-hyun, the film combines elements of cult horror with religious mysticism, making it a thought-provoking and tense watch. With its slow-burn pacing and eerie atmosphere, Svaha delves into themes of belief, power, and the supernatural. The strong performances, particularly from Lee Jung-jae, and the film’s deep psychological layers elevate it beyond the typical horror thriller, making it a must-watch for fans of complex, unsettling narratives. You might watch it here.

6. Hellbound (2021-2024)

Yeon Sang-ho’s creation ‘Hellbound’ is a dark and thought-provoking series set in a world where mysterious, terrifying creatures appear to condemn individuals to hell, sparking widespread fear and societal chaos. The story follows a group of people, including a detective and a religious leader, as they investigate these supernatural occurrences while grappling with the rise of a cult that manipulates the fear surrounding the hell-bound judgments. The series stands out for its exploration of morality, justice, and societal fear. With its intense, high-concept premise and haunting visuals, ‘Hellbound’ poses challenging philosophical questions about destiny, sin, and the human need for power. The gripping narrative, combined with stellar performances, makes it an unforgettable watch for those drawn to horror that challenges both the mind and emotions. This show is available to watch here.

5. The Call (2020)

‘The Call’ is a mind-bending horror thriller that follows two women, Seo-yeon (Park Shin-hye) and Young-sook (Jeon Jong-seo), connected through a mysterious phone call. Seo-yeon, living in 2019, receives a call from Young-sook, who is in 1999. As the two start communicating, their actions in the past begin to affect the present, creating a deadly game of manipulation and consequences. As their bond deepens, the line between victim and perpetrator becomes increasingly blurred. What makes the Lee Chung-hyeon directorial captivating is its clever blending of psychological horror, time manipulation, and suspense. The film’s twist-filled plot and powerful performances, especially from Jeon Jong-seo, make for an engaging and tense experience. If you’re into psychological thrillers with a supernatural twist, this film will keep you on the edge of your seat, questioning every move. Find this unique horror movie here.

4. Sweet Home (2020-2024)

Written by Hong So-ri, Kim Hyung-min, and Park So-jung, ‘Sweet Home’ is a compelling horror series set in an apartment building where residents are forced to face monstrous creatures born from human desires and fears. The story follows Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang), a reclusive teenager, as he and his neighbors fight for survival against these terrifying creatures, all while unraveling the mystery behind the apocalypse-like outbreak. As the survivors band together, they must confront not only the monsters outside but the darkness within themselves. Based on the popular webtoon ‘Sweet Home’ by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, the series stands out for its intense blend of horror, action, and emotional depth. With its unique monsters, high stakes, and character-driven storytelling, ‘Sweet Home’ keeps you engaged from start to finish. If you’re a fan of survival horror with complex characters and an unsettling atmosphere, Sweet Home offers a fresh take on the genre that will leave you hooked. You might watch it here.

3. All of Us Are Dead (2022-Present)

‘All of Us Are Dead’ is an enthralling zombie apocalypse series set in a high school where an experiment gone wrong leads to a viral outbreak, turning students into bloodthirsty zombies. As the infection spreads, a group of students, led by Nam On-jo (Park Ji-hu) and her friends, must navigate the deadly school grounds, battling zombies while struggling with their own fears, alliances, and survival instincts. Amid the chaos, the series explores themes of friendship, love, and sacrifice. What makes ‘All of Us Are Dead’ stand out is its perfect blend of intense horror, character development, and high school drama. The emotional stakes are high as the characters confront not only the undead but also the complexities of growing up in extreme circumstances. The action-packed sequences and heartfelt moments of camaraderie make it more than just a typical zombie show, offering a fresh take on the genre with deep emotional engagement and suspense. If you’re looking for a zombie series that also pulls at the heartstrings, ‘All of Us Are Dead’ is a must-watch. Watch it here.

2. Happiness (2021)

‘Happiness’ is a dystopian thriller set in a high-rise apartment complex that becomes a quarantined zone after a new, highly contagious virus spreads. The story follows Detective Yoon Sae-bom (Han Hyo-Joo) and her high school friend, who is also a police detective, Jung Yi-hyun (Park Hyung-Sik), as they uncover the truth behind the outbreak and fight to survive in a world where the virus turns people into violent, bloodthirsty creatures. As tensions rise, the series delves into human nature, survival, and the moral dilemmas faced in a crisis. The show blends horror, action, and social commentary, creating an intense atmosphere with thought-provoking insights into society’s breakdown during a pandemic. The show offers not just thrilling moments but also sharp critiques of power, privilege, and human instinct under pressure. With strong performances and a gripping narrative, it’s an excellent choice for fans of survival thrillers with a deep, emotional core. It is available to stream here.

1. Kingdom (2019-2020)

Adapted from the webcomic ‘The Kingdom of the Gods’ by Kim Eun-hee and illustrated by Yang Kyung-il, ‘Kingdom’ is a masterful fusion of historical drama and zombie horror set in Korea’s Joseon Dynasty. When Crown Prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) begins investigating his father’s mysterious illness, he uncovers a terrifying plague that resurrects the dead. As the infection spreads, he is forced to navigate a treacherous web of political conspiracies, betrayals, and ruthless power struggles — all while fighting to reclaim his rightful place on the throne. What sets Kim Eun-hee’s creation apart is its gripping storytelling, stunning cinematography, and unrelenting suspense. The series seamlessly blends period drama with pulse-pounding horror, delivering breathtaking action sequences and hauntingly beautiful visuals. As the undead menace engulfs the land, the fight for survival becomes as much about human greed and corruption as it is about the monstrous threat. With its compelling characters, shocking twists, and high-stakes tension, ‘Kingdom’ redefines the zombie genre in a way that is both exhilarating and unforgettable. Watch this powerful tale unfold here.

