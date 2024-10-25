Hellbound: How Did Min Hey-jin Get the Scar on Her Forehead?

In the Netflix KDrama ‘Hellbound,’ an inexplicable phenomenon rules the world where people receive decrees of their deaths before otherworldly creatures arrive to deliver them to their demise. Although the religious fanatics at New Truth manage to exploit this instance to their benefit and perpetuate an ideology of the creatures being God’s executors, their reign comes to an end with season 1’s conclusion. However, in the power vacuum that follows in season 2, an even worse organization—The Arrowhead, violent enforcers of their faith—ends up rising to power. As a result, society rapidly crashes into a dystopia. Even so, a beacon of hope resides with the Sodo organization, who stand as covert opposers to the religious interpretations of the decrees.

Min Hey-jin, a crucial member of the Sodo organization, plays a central role in season 2 as she dedicates herself to her principles, becoming one of the few moral compasses for the narrative. Therefore, as her character retains the center stage, viewers are bound to notice the giant scar on her forehead, inciting intrigue about its origin. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Min Hey-jin Has Been Opposing The Arrowheads Since Day One

In the early days, before the New Truth gained mainstream traction and the decrees were only a recent development, calm order survived for a short period of time. During this time, the masses aren’t in agreement with the cult organization’s interpretation of the decrees as punishment for the sinful. As a result, there is a more vigorous opposition against The Arrowheads, a violent group born from New Truth’s ideology. Min Hey-jin, a lawyer by profession, works at the Sodo Law Firm and deals with criminal cases involving The Arrowheads and The New Truth.

Therefore, Park Jung-ja becomes one of Hey-jin’s clients when the single mother receives the offer of financial compensation for her kids in exchange for the rights to broadcast her upcoming demonstration. Hey-jin wants to believe the demonstration will not come to fruition since she doesn’t subscribe to the New Truth’s ideology. Nonetheless, the Executors arrive to deliver Jung-ja to her faith. Consequently, the New Truth gained a rabid following overnight, and their most extreme fanatics agreed on one thing: anyone who helped Jung-ja must be punished.

Such people, which comprises most of the Arrowheads, believe God has proclaimed Jung-ja to be a sinner of the highest order. Therefore, they believe anyone who helped her has gone against God’s will and must be punished. Hey-jin played an instrumental role in ensuring Jung-ja’s kids safely fled the country to escape media scrutiny in the wake of the public’s growing hatred for their mother. Thus, she unequivocally becomes the Arrowhead’s worst enemy.

Min Hey-jin’s Near-Death Altercation with the Arrowheads

At first, the Arrowhead’s reaction triggers Hey-jin’s flight response, compelling her to escape the country with her sick mother and boyfriend. However, the group ends up attacking her mother while Hey-jin leaves her in an underground parking lot to look for her boyfriend. As a result, the woman’s sickly mother dies at the scene. This compels Hey-jin to abandon her escapist fantasy in hopes of moving against Jung Jin-soo, the chairman of the New Truth. Nonetheless, as she goes to meet with Pastor Kim Jeong-chil, she ends up walking into a trap. Jeong-chil unleashes a team of Arrowheads on the woman who brutally beat her up and leaves for the dead in the ditch. Yet, ever the survivor, Hey-jin manages to make it through the dreadful night alive and emerges on the other side with a prominent scar on her forehead as indelible proof of her resilience.

From then on, Hey-jin starts operating the Sodo organization from the shadows to provide some relief and dignity to the victims of the New Truth and the Arrowheads in their newly-built society. Although she manages to keep her existence a secret for years, she’s brought back into the limelight once Bae Young-jae seeks her help after his newborn baby receives a decree. Consequently, she becomes a public face of the covert Sodo organization, recognized by her adamant opposition to fanatic organizations—and the distinct scar on her forehead.

