Did Jung Jin-soo Get Recast? Why Did Yoo Ah-in Leave Hellbound?

Netflix’s ‘Hellbound‘ is a Korean supernatural drama show that revolves around an inscrutable mystery and its chaotic influence on society. Out of the blue, some people begin receiving decrees of their upcoming deaths, followed by a visit from horrifying creatures who brutally execute the prophecy to fruition. As a result, under Jung Jin-soo’s growing religious cult, New Truth, people interpret these decrees as an act of God, being performed to punish the sinners among them. As a result, the cult grows into power and takes over society, leading to extreme public scrutiny and humiliation for the condemned. However, season 1 reveals that the moral interpretation of the decrees as punishment to sinners is actually a lie that Jin-soo fabricated to make sense of his own looming demise.

Although Jin-soo dies halfway through season 1, season 2 sees a resurrection for the character, which remains as mysterious as his demonstration-induced death. Naturally, as the character returns to life in season 2, viewers will notice a different actor playing the role of Jin-soo, which is bound to raise questions about the reasons behind the character’s recast.

Hellbound Season 2 Recasts the Role of Jung Jin-soo

Yoo Ah-in, best known for his performances in projects like ‘Burning’ and ‘The Throne,’ helms the role of Jung Jin-soo in ‘Hellbound’ season 1. However, while his character’s storyline remains streamlined, the actor exits the show, paving the way for a recast. Consequently, Kim Sung-cheol, whom fans will recognize from ‘Sweet Home‘ and ‘The Night Owl,’ takes over as Jin-soo, continuing his narrative. This recast has no in-universe influence over the character and goes otherwise unmentioned and unnoticed.

Interestingly enough, season 2 recreates a scene from season 1, showcasing the confrontation between Jin-soo and Detective Jin Kyung-hun—but this time with Kim embodying the former character. Thus, fans of the show get to familiarize themselves with the re-casted actor’s version of the character within a known narrative setting before Kim carries Jin-soo’s new storyline into the second season. As Jin-soo returns from his doom eight years after his death, his character naturally carries more frazzled and chaotic energy with him. Nevertheless, Kim perfects the character’s manipulative tactics and breathes a manic life into the cult leader in a way that fans are bound to recognize and enjoy.

Hellbound Dropped Yoo Ah-in From Season 2 Due to a Criminal Investigation

In early March 2023, Netflix’s ‘Hellbound’ reportedly first revealed that they had decided to drop Yoo Ah-in from the show’s season 2. This decision came on the heels of the actor undergoing an investigation for alleged drug use. Reports suggest that the drugs Yoo was tested for included Propofol anesthetic. Once the results came in, the actor was revealed to have tested positive for propofol and marijuana, while other results confirmed cocaine and ketamine usage. Since all four of these drugs are strictly illegal under South Korea’s Narcotics Control Act, the police continued the investigation into Yoo.

Yoo’s agency, United Arts Agency, confirmed that the actor was “faithfully cooperating” with the authorities on the investigation. Nonetheless, the scandal attracted bad press for the actor. As a result, since Jin-soo was set to play a significant role in season 2 of ‘Hellbound,’ the character was recast for the new season. The show announced the same on March 2, 2023. Thus, Kim Sung-cheol entered the picture as the new Jin-soo for season 2.

Eventually, in September of 2024, Yoo’s trial came to an end as the actor was found guilty on the charges of illegal drug use. Yoo Ah-in, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, now reportedly faces a one-year jail sentence. The same, paired with the complications the scandal has brought for the actor’s public image, seems to ensure his distance from the show in the near future. Therefore, as Jin-soo’s predicament in the show remains precarious at the end of season 2, fans of the show can expect Kim to continue helming the role on the screen should the opportunity arise again in future seasons. Thus, ultimately, it seems evident that Actor Yoo’s journey with ‘Hellbound’ has come to an end.

