6 Shows Like Hellbound You Must See

Director Yeon Sang-ho, who is already on his way to becoming an auteur, adapts his webtoon series for the screen in shocking and cerebral post-apocalyptic horror series ‘Hellbound’ (‘Jiok’). The story begins with the manifestation of “angels of death” who divulge to sinners the dates when they would go to hell before exacting divine judgment. Gradually, the world runs up in flames with the revelation. Yoo Ah-in, whom you may have known from ‘Burning,’ plays a distinctly uncharacteristic role as a charismatic cult leader. However, following the show, you may want to continue your binge-watching streak, and although there is nothing quite like it, we shall abide. You can watch most of these shows identical to ‘Hellbound’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

6. The Kingdom (2021-)

Created by Claudia Piñeiro and Marcelo Piñeyro, ‘The Kingdom’ (‘El Reino’) is an original Spanish political thriller series of drastic revelations. The series revolves around a controversial televangelist who rises to power while maintaining a cult of personality around him. However, as holy as he may seem, the story gradually reveals his true and power-hungry face. The contradiction between appearance and reality lies at the center of the story, while a prophetic child called the Fish shows hope to the masses. However, like ‘Hellbound’ shows, evil often one-ups good in the day of reckoning, and ‘The Kingdom’ follows the same path of moral pondering.

5. Ragnarok (2020-)

Created by Adam Price, ‘Ragnarok’ is an enthralling and epic Norwegian original supernatural drama series on the roster of Netflix. The title, an old Norse word, literally means “Doom of the Gods.” Set in the modern-day, the story follows the destined course of doom, beginning with a small Norwegian town experiencing a hot winter. In the middle of unfolding chaos, a little boy named Magne knows that he is Thor’s reincarnation. With great legacies come significant responsibilities, and Magne must fulfill his destiny by reenacting the myth in the contemporary context. If you have liked the seamless blending of natural and supernatural in ‘Hellbound,’ this series is where you should head next.

4. Snowpiercer (2020-)

Created by Graeme Manson and Josh Friedman based on the eponymous multicultural post-apocalyptic thriller by acclaimed Korean director Bong Joon-ho, sci-fi drama ‘Snowpiercer’ unfolds a chilling vision of the Earth. Set at a future time when messed up experimentation to avert global warming has resulted in an ice age, the remnants of humankind move across the globe on the train. The train becomes a microcosm of society and its ethos, where Darwinian politics is played out in favor of the rich. There is a revolutionary promise in the poor’s search for meaning like in ‘Hellbound,’ and if the fear of the impending doom cripples you, this series will keep the struggle alive.

3. Arthdal Chronicles (2019-)

Developed by Kim Young-Hyun and Park Sang-Yeon and directed by Kim Won-Suk, ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ (original title: ‘Aseudal Yeondaegi’) is a mythical epic k-drama that chronicles the intertwined lives of netizens in the fictional land of Arthdal. The story begins with the prophecy that Eun Som would bring doom to the city-state. A war hero named Ta Gon seeks to be the first autocratic ruler of the state. On the other hand, Tan Ya, the princess of the Wahan Tribe, comes to know that she has the same destiny as Eun Som. Like ‘Hellbound,’ this series toys with the idea of free will and fatality, and reality and illusion. If you are looking for something a bit more light-hearted while keeping the epic ambiance, this series is one of your best bets.

2. Terminator The Sarah Connor Chronicles (2008-2009)

Josh Friedman develops the series spin-off ‘Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles’ from James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd’s epoch-making franchise. The story, set shortly after the cathartic events that end ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day,’ follows mother-daughter duo Sarah and John, who attempt to avert Armageddon by destroying the Skynet network. You may remember Sarah and John driving away into the horizon at the movie’s end, and the series picks the story up from the sprawling road trip. However, the doom has not been averted but delayed to 2011. It is interesting to see how Friedman interprets the fan-favorite characters. The ending of ‘Hellbound’ gives off a distinct ‘Terminator’ vibe, and if you follow this line of thought, this series will keep you amply appeased.

1. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

But of course, after millions of memes about Khaleesi and John Snow and a devout army of fans, we do not hope to reintroduce you to the cerebral, twisty, and fan-serving epic series ‘Game of Thrones,’ created by the duo of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. But if you need to watch some more gore on the screen, this macabre medieval mayhem will surely deliver. The story is based on the ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ book series by George R. R. Martin. The confusing and lackluster beginning notwithstanding, a macabre vision of the world reveals itself as the story picks pace. Humanity, already torn in pieces, faces a grave threat of the specters of the north. The angels of death in ‘Hellbound’ may be inspired by the White Walkers, who posit a supernatural threat to humankind in this series. And if you are yet to join the fan club, there is still time.

Read More: Hellbound Season 1 Ending, Explained