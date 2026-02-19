10 Shows Like Virgin River on Netflix

Created by Sue Tenney, Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’ revolves around the experiences of Melinda “Mel” Monroe Sheridan (Alexandra Breckenridge). She is a nurse practitioner and midwife from LA who moves to the idyllic town of Virgin River in Northern California. She blames herself for something that happened in the past, and wishes to start a fresh life in the new town. As she looks for job prospects among local doctors, she crosses paths with a local bar owner, Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). On the one hand, she hopes to let go of the past; on the other, she develops complex feelings for Jack as they meet more often.

As she meets more people and becomes part of the town, she must be ready for a life-changing adventure that may heal her soul. The romantic drama series, based on Robyn Carr’s eponymous novel series, is a heartwarming tale of love and growth. These shows, like ‘Virgin River,’ streaming on Netflix, portray deeply human emotions and layered characters.

10. Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (2019)

Netflix’s ‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’ (also known as ‘Heartstrings’) is an anthology series that tells several tender stories. Based on the stories and songs by Dolly Parton, the narrative focuses on tales that inspired Dolly to write some of her most memorable songs. In one of the episodes, Emily (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) hires Jolene (Julianne Hough), an attractive young singer, as her son’s guitar teacher after meeting her at a local bar. Emily’s turbulent marriage and her confusing thoughts about Jolene challenge her.

Another episode sheds light on the trials and tribulations of Tyler Meegers (Andy Mientus), who hides his sexuality from his family when he goes to his hometown for his sister’s wedding. This turns into a dramatic moment as other family secrets lurk in the shadows. The drama show, written by Jim Strain, Thomas Ian Griffith, and team, is a collection of intriguing tales. Akin to ‘Virgin River,’ it captures the tender spirit of love in grounded settings while also exploring layered characters. It is streaming here.

9. Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

‘Gilmore Girls’ follows single mother Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel). While Lorelai is in her 30s, Rory is a teenager with different interests. They live in the town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, and hope to lead better lives. Lorelai aspires to own an inn in the future, while Rory is set on attending Harvard. The mother-daughter duo navigates life, love, and challenges in their small town with the help of friends, while also grappling with the puzzling aspects of family life. Through many adventures, hilarious situations, and moments of vulnerability, they hope to forge their own destinies. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the comedy-drama series, like ‘Virgin River,’ follows individuals as they shape their futures in a small town while dealing with love, friendship, and community. You can watch it on Netflix.

8. The Ranch (2016-2020)

Netflix’s ‘The Ranch‘ follows Colt Reagan Bennett (Ashton Kutcher), an aspiring footballer whose career falters, forcing him to return home to his family’s ranch in the small town of Garrison, Colorado. He has a confusing relationship with his father, Beau Roosevelt Bennett (Sam Elliott). Reuniting with his family after more than a decade, he struggles to find his place again, even as he attempts to prove to his father, mother, and brother that he belongs in the family.

Amidst all this, he also struggles with his romantic feelings for Abby Phillips (Elisha Cuthbert), which challenge him in unexpected ways, even though he is in a relationship with another girl. The sitcom, created by Don Reo and Jim Patterson, resembles ‘Virgin River’ due to its depiction of small-town issues, community spirit, the element of starting life afresh, and the layers of love. It is available here.

7. Firefly Lane (2021-2023)

Based on Kristin Hannah’s eponymous novel, ‘Firefly Lane’ follows the enduring friendship between Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl), who meet in their youth and become inseparable. Their journey of more than three decades is marked by successes, failures, and everything in between. As they evolve from teenagers to women in their forties, they must also deal with the changing nature of their deep bond. However, a tragic event may force them to make difficult choices as their friendship hangs in the balance. Created by Maggie Friedman, the Netflix drama series, through its focus on friendships, emotional stakes, love, and the tender aspects of life, is connected to the characters and world of ‘Virgin River.’ The story unfolds on Netflix.

6. Tuiskoms (2025-)

Netflix’s ‘Tuiskoms’ is a South African drama series that delves into the life of Fleur (Amalia Uys), who seeks a new life after the tragic death of her husband and the failure of her restaurant. She moves in near her parents as she has no other options left. While she cares for her daughter, Kelly (Jane de Wet), she must also rebuild her own life. Her new life takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Werner (Armand Aucamp), who is the owner of the flower shop where she works.

Struggling with her trauma, she faces further chaos as she develops feelings for Werner. To redeem herself and find meaning in life again, she must overcome the insecurities of her own heart. The Louis Pretorius and Albert Snyman creation shares similarities with ‘Virgin River’ through the spiritual connections between Fleur and Mel’s characters. Both women try to start their lives again in a new place and face romantic turbulence in the journey. You may enjoy it here.

5. Northern Rescue (2019)

‘Northern Rescue’ is the story of a man named John West (William Baldwin), who assumes command of the local search-and-rescue service at his new town. He moved to this place with his three children after the devastating loss of his wife. John and his family must not only get over their loss but also adjust to the quieter lifestyle of the town, which lacks the hustle and bustle of the city. Charlie Anders (Kathleen Robertson), the sister of John’s late wife, emerges as a source of support for the struggling family as she helps the kids and the father come to terms with their reality.

Through arguments, misunderstandings, and vulnerable moments of love, they attempt to heal their psychological scars. Created by David Cormican, Dwayne Hill, and Mark Bacci, the CBC Canadian drama show is a poignant tale of humanity. Like ‘Virgin River,’ it features familial elements, unexpected connections, themes of redemption and a fresh start, and the power of love. You can find the show on Netflix.

4. Heartland (2007-)

Created by Murray Shostak and based on the eponymous novel series by Lauren Brooke, CBC’s ‘Heartland’ centers on the life of Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall). Following the death of her mother, Amy lives on the family ranch, which is owned by her grandfather, and is dedicated to the rescue and recovery of abused horses. Her life is complicated by the return of her father, Timothy Fleming (Chris Potter), and sister, Samantha Fleming (Michelle Morgan), who have their own issues to deal with. While recovering from the tragedy of her mother’s death, Amy must also gather the courage to come to terms with the complex nature of her relationship with her father and sister. The story resonates with the world of ‘Virgin River,’ as it focuses on healing, new beginnings, layered relationships, and growth after setback. The Canadian show is streaming here.

3. Sweet Magnolias (2020-)

‘Sweet Magnolias’ chronicles the friendship between Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott), and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley). Dana and Helen support Maddie as she goes through a difficult divorce. With her new life ahead of her, Maddie hopes to be happy. Each of the three friends faces their own demons as they strive to live a better life. Maddie falls in love again, which complicates her already chaotic life. Based on the novel series of the same name by Sherryl Woods, the Netflix romantic drama series, created by Sheryl J. Anderson, is a riveting story of connection and loyalty. The character arcs of the three friends in the story resemble Mel’s attempt at starting life again in ‘Virgin River.’ The story unfolds here.

2. Ransom Canyon (2025-)

Netflix’s ‘Ransom Canyon’ is the tale of a rancher named Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) who is in a battle for control of resources against members of two other families. While Staten is recovering from loss and seeking vengeance, he rekindles his friendship and romance with dancehall owner Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly). Staten and Quinn navigate the thin layer between romance and friendship as they attract the attention of others.

Staten vows to defend his land and the woman he loves from threats, which brings him closer to a greater conflict with his land rivals. Created by April Blair and based on the eponymous book series by Jodi Thomas, the show is a haunting mix of redemption and love. Akin to ‘Virgin River,’ it chronicles a deep and complex love story in a small town, while also exploring redemptive arcs amid unexpected challenges and situations. The show is available on Netflix.

1. Sullivan’s Crossing (2023-)

Based on Robyn Carr’s eponymous novel series, ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan). After being sued for medical negligence in Boston, she seeks refuge at her estranged father, Harry “Sully” Sullivan’s (Scott Patterson) Nova Scotia campground. Known as Sullivan’s Crossing, the land gives her the opportunity to reflect and face her past. The Roma Roth creation delves into Maggie’s trials and tribulations as she hopes to mend her relationship with her father and also pursue her romantic feelings for a stranger named California “Cal” Jones (Chad Michael Murray), who walks into her new life.

The romantic drama series, like ‘Virgin River,’ is a heartwarming tale of a woman seeking a new life in an idyllic town, while also facing tumultuous romantic thoughts. Maggie and Mel are spiritually connected by the similarities in their circumstances and their aim to lead better lives. You may enjoy the story here.

Read More: Virgin River: Is the TV Show Based on a True Story?