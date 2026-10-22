Who was Morgan Married to? Who is Her Ex-Husband in Nobody Wants This?

The third season of Netflix’s ‘Nobody Wants This’ continues the love story of Joanne and Noah, as they hit one significant milestone after another. By the time the ten-episode season ends, their relationship has completely transformed. However, they are not the only ones to experience such a massive shift in their lives. Sasha and Morgan, too, go through an interesting series of events. With Sasha and Esther’s separation, the ground is open for exploring his undeniable chemistry with Morgan. Their time together in New York City brings Sasha and Morgan even closer, especially as she reveals details about her previous marriage. Sasha comments that she never really talks about her ex, which is quite true. While the fact that she has been married and divorced once has been repeated across the three seasons, no notable details have been revealed about the ex’s identity or current whereabouts. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Morgan’s Previous Marriage Ended in Disaster

Before Joanne met Noah and embarked on an affair that would change her life forever, her sister had been in a very turbulent relationship. In fact, the whole thing had been so bad that Morgan and her family rarely, if ever, talk about it. So far, the only thing we know about her ex is that he is universally disliked. Even Travis, Joanne’s ex who wasn’t particularly good to her either, believes that Morgan’s ex was a “tool.” Later, in a rare moment of vulnerability, Morgan tells Sasha that she and her ex married young and that their dynamic was very toxic. She recalls that the last time she was in New York was with her former husband, and that trip was nothing like the fun, rom-comish trip she is having with Sasha.

Morgan’s ex loved ‘The Lion King’ and had bought two tickets to the play. Before the show, they got into a fight that turned into a “huge screaming match.” Out of spite, she stole the tickets and went to watch the show alone, even though she was never particularly interested in it. To make things worse, she found him at intermission but didn’t let him in, so he couldn’t watch the play at all. That led to a whole different fight, and the entire trip was wasted. It seems that the rest of the days weren’t too different either. Morgan confesses she doesn’t like who she was in that relationship, hinting that her ex brought out the worst in her. And perhaps, she did the same for him.

Since we have only heard Morgan’s point of view so far, it is easy to see her ex as the bad guy. However, we haven’t heard his side of the story, which means things could be more complex and nuanced than they appear at first glance. Morgan reveals they are still not on good terms, hinting that something major happened between them that broke them up. Still, one can’t help but think the fights may have been a sign of passion in their relationship, though not necessarily a good one. We know Morgan is someone with her heart on her sleeve. This is particularly evident in Season 2, when she dives headfirst into a relationship with her therapist, Dr. Andy.

Morgan’s Ex Could Finally Show Up in the Next Season

Despite the inappropriateness of their relationship, Morgan ends up getting engaged to Dr. Andy. She might even have married him if it weren’t for her mom coming in with the sage advice not to choose the wrong person. Joanne, too, points out that the whole thing feels extremely rushed. She feels Morgan may be making a mistake, just as she did with her previous marriage. This means that Morgan and her yet-unnamed ex started with a passionate affair. They fell hard and fast for each other, and the rose-tinted glasses of youth convinced them they were meant for each other. They got married, and over time, as the honeymoon phase waned, the reality of marriage hit them.

Eventually, divorce seemed like the only logical option, but with what we have seen of Morgan’s life and choices so far, it isn’t too far-fetched to assume that she hasn’t entirely moved on from that. She is yet to fully process the breakdown of her first marriage and how it has impacted her love life since. Given the rollercoaster of events that Morgan goes through in Season 3, perhaps the next season could give her pause to reflect on all that. The search for closure and resolution could bring her face-to-face with her ex. This means the fourth season is highly likely to feature the mysterious character. His presence could shake things up for Morgan as she faces some hard truths about herself.

His arrival could also prompt Sasha to reflect on his feelings for Morgan, giving him a sense of finality about what he really wants. If not in the present timeline, the ex could appear in flashbacks to provide more context for Morgan’s situation. Or the show’s writers could make this a running joke or mystery that never gets resolved. This means the ex will be mentioned again, and we might learn more about him beyond his love for ‘The Lion King.’ However, if he has no role left to play in Morgan’s future, then the show might just keep him in the past. He could be just a footnote, mentioned again and again to provide more context, but might never actually show up.

Read More: Nobody Wants This Season 3 Ending Explained: Do Noah and Joanne Get Married?