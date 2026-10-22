Nobody Wants This Season 3 Ending Explained: Do Noah and Joanne Get Married?

Noah and Joanne return in the third season of Netflix’s ‘Nobody Wants This.’ The previous season focused on them navigating their new relationship, while the question of conversion loomed over Joanne. By the end of the season, she realized she was already, in a way, Jewish and decided to proceed with the conversion to be with Noah. At the same time, he decided that whether or not she was Jewish didn’t really matter to him. He was ready to be with her no matter what. Now that they both have clarity about what they want, they take the next step in their relationship. However, their journey is far from over, and more complications abound, especially as their siblings, too, get entangled in emotional complications of their own. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Nobody Wants This Season 3 Recap

Now that the main issue plaguing their relationship has been resolved, Noah and Joanne can move forward easily. First, they move in together. While it’s a big change for both of them, they learn that communication is key and that there’s nothing they cannot solve by talking about it. Meanwhile, Joanne starts her conversion classes, where she meets others looking to convert for various reasons. One of those people is Sebastian, who is also engaged to a Jewish guy, and hence, immediately becomes Joanne’s rival. At the same time, she discovers that many people were disappointed when Noah left the temple to be with Joanne. She feels bad about the role she played in his departure and decides to help him in his quest to regain his former job.

While Noah’s career finds new wind, Joanne realizes that being in a happy relationship may have disconnected her from her core audience. It seems Morgan is the more interesting of the duo now. At first, Joanne doesn’t think her sister can carry the podcast on her own. But when Morgan’s single episode goes viral, attracting TV interviews and book deals for her, Joanne has to accept the shifting tides in their dynamic. Still, she realizes soon enough that her personal evolution means she can contribute to the podcast in new ways. Her life reaches an exciting high when Noah surprises her with a well-planned, highly romantic proposal. Meanwhile, Morgan’s sudden individual success pushes her to do better.

Though she hits some snags along the way, she also reaches a milestone when she is invited to New York to appear on a popular chat show. Around this time, Sasha and Esther have also decided to go their separate ways. He moves out of the house and is invited by Lynn to stay with her and Morgan, completing their singles’ trifecta. Morgan encourages Sasha to go on dates and explore other prospects, and Esther does the same. However, spending more time together leads them to realize there is a well of untapped feelings between them. They both try not to indulge in those feelings to avoid complicating things for their families. But eventually, they give in and, sure enough, are confronted with a mountain of problems.

Does Joanne Become Jewish?

While the second season had Joanne grappling with the dilemma of conversion, the clarity at the end of Season 2 prepares her for the process she undergoes in Season 3. She starts taking classes at the temple and finds a gradual shift in the reasons for her conversion. In the season finale, before she goes through with the final ceremony, she explains that becoming Jewish has become much more personal for her. At first, it was just something she needed to do to be with Noah. Slowly, that changed into her realizing that she is not changing because of him, but for him.

The conversion will bring her closer to him, especially since he is a rabbi and religion is integral to his life. But by the end, she concludes that she is not converting for Noah anymore or even for herself. It has more to do with their future than with their readiness to build it together. She sees it as something that will be important to them as they raise their future children, bringing them into a community and a sense of togetherness that she sadly lacked as a child. Through the classes, she has studied the religion in depth, and now, it is time for her to complete the process.

Joanne and Noah’s family gathers in Malibu to celebrate this moment with her as she walks into the ocean and takes that final step. However, things get severely chaotic when the truth about Sasha and Morgan’s hookup in New York comes to light. Thus, in the end, it is just her, Noah, and Rabbi Eden at the beach. She walks into the ocean, completes the ritual, and walks out a changed woman. It is a deeply profound moment for her and for Noah, who is moved by how far Joanne has come since he met her. And the sheer joy and unexpected intimacy of the moment leads him to make a surprising decision.

Do Joanne and Noah Get Married?

At the end of Season 2, Joanne and Noah commit to each other, no matter what struggles lie ahead. The fact that she is ready to convert for him and he is ready to be with her even if she doesn’t shows that they have reached the point of no return. The only thing left to do now is move forward, and their relationship status escalates rather unexpectedly. At the beginning of the season, they move in with each other. By the middle of the season, Noah proposes to her by surprising her during a trip to Napa. She thought they were going to a wedding he needed to officiate. But it turns out that Noah had been planning the whole thing for a very long time.

It shows he had made up his mind to marry her long before the thought came into her head. Even as Joanne basks in the joy of their engagement, she makes it clear there will be no rush to their wedding. Noah tries to initiate the conversation, at least to figure out what kind of wedding she envisions for herself. She shares the dream of having an intimate, Julia Roberts-style wedding, but that is all she’d like to say, and she won’t discuss the wedding for at least the next three months. Fate, of course, has other plans, and once Noah’s mother gets involved in the planning, the wheels turn much faster. At one point, Bina takes such control over planning that Joanne and Noah start quarreling over it.

Still, they both agree on the point that the plans for their wedding have come very far from what they’d initially wanted. So, when Noah stands on the Malibu beach, watching Joanne walk into the ocean and complete the mikvah, he realizes that he doesn’t really care about all the pomp and show of a big wedding. From the beginning, they both wanted an intimate wedding with only the people closest to them in attendance. In a way, their gathering in Malibu has accomplished that. Their immediate family is right there, watching them from a distance. And it cannot get more intimate than this.

When she comes out of the ocean after completing the ceremony, he asks her to marry her then and there. They have Rabbi Eden to officiate the wedding. She even gives them wedding rings they can exchange. And, as witnesses, they find a random person walking his dog on the beach. Their family members watch from a distance, but they are so caught up in their own strife that they have no idea that Joanne and Noah are getting married. The couple will tell them once they get back to the house, but for now, they celebrate their new lives together, ready to move on to the next chapter of their relationship as husband and wife.

Do Sasha and Morgan Get Together?

While Noah and Joanne inch towards their happy ending, their siblings land themselves in a very complicated situation. Following the events of the last season, Sasha and Esther decide to separate. Or rather, Esther wants to explore more of her life, and Sasha has no option but to let her go. At first, he struggles with the separation, but eventually, he decides to start seeing new people, especially since Esther is also doing the same. Having moved in with Lynn and Morgan, he starts spending so much time with the latter that they are both eventually confronted with their feelings. Their trip to New York gives them the space to explore their feelings away from the complications of their families.

However, the next morning, Sasha wakes up to find out that Morgan has flown back to LA without him. Had she stayed behind and talked it out with him, they would perhaps have gotten together and given their relationship a chance. However, the idea of it becoming so real suddenly scares Morgan. She doesn’t leave because she doesn’t want to be with Sasha. On the contrary, she knows how strong her feelings for him are, and she is scared that if things go badly between them, it would ruin everything. Sasha, on the other hand, is deeply hurt by her actions. While he may have been trying to move on from Esther, he is still reeling from the way she walked out on him. There is still some stuff he needs to process on his end.

So, when Morgan, too, walks out on him, he is forced to wonder if he may have been moving too fast. He expresses his anger about the situation, but it also makes him realize that being with Morgan will only make things worse. So, for now, he decides not to ponder it anymore. But then, she comes back, having realized the error of her ways. She asks him to give her another chance, but by now, his mind is made up. Understandably, Morgan is hurt, and she comes out of the interaction with the conclusion that she doesn’t want to see Sasha ever again.

Does Esther Find Out About Sasha and Morgan?

Meanwhile, Esther’s dates don’t go so well either. She confides in Joanne that the dates have been so bad that she has started to wonder if there are any good men out there. Later, however, she finds a good man while showing him a house. She and Julian start dating, and while they agree that it’s nothing serious, they become exclusive soon enough. While they might be moving in different directions, Sasha and Esther are still tied together by their daughter. A day before Joanne’s mikvah, they meet at Sasha’s new place. He shows her around, and she is pleasantly surprised to find how put together everything is. Sasha seems to have grown a lot during their time apart.

She is so moved and impressed by his thoughtfulness that she ends up sleeping with him. This is also confusing to Sasha because he’d still been trying to figure things out with Morgan. Despite what happened in New York, he cannot shake off the fact that he hadn’t really moved on from Esther. She has no idea he hooked up with Morgan, so she tells him to keep it a secret so they can figure things out between them before involving other people. It is a sound decision, but then at the mikvah, Lynn slips up and reveals the details of Morgan and Sasha’s New York rendezvous. Esther is shocked and betrayed by this revelation because it confirms her doubts.

She had sensed the energy between Sasha and Morgan last season, and she’d asked him if something was going on between them. At the time, he and Morgan were entirely platonic, and he wasn’t lying when he said they were just friends. However, discovering that they slept together makes her wonder whether things had been cooking before the separation and whether they acted on their feelings once Esther was out of the picture. Sasha tries to explain to her that things aren’t what they look like. Even Morgan tries to set things right, but then Esther reveals that she and Sasha slept together the day before. This makes Morgan feel betrayed.

If there had been any scenario where she and Sasha could have patched things up, it is now completely gone. It makes her feel as though Sasha never really wanted a relationship with him in the first place. What happened in New York was just a fluke, which is why, even when she expressed her true feelings, Sasha ejected her. In the end, she is left tending to her broken heart while icing her sprained ankle. She is both physically and emotionally hurt, and Esther doesn’t feel any better either. By the end of the season, the love triangle has become too complicated for them, and it seems that Sasha may have lost both women in one single stroke.

Read More: Where Was Nobody Wants This Season 3 Filmed?