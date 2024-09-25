George Zahorian: Where is the WWE Doctor Now?

Netflix’s ‘Mr. McMahon’ followed the sensational and tumultuous career of former CEO of the WWE, Vince McMahon. Among the many scandals revolving around the businessman and the organization, the first to rock both was the steroids case involving Dr. George Zahorian. Zahorian was accused of selling steroids and other prescription medication to the wrestlers, while McMahon was accused of orchestrating the whole affair. Zahorian was an official ringside doctor for the WWF and was responsible for looking after the well-being of the athletes. The scandal also contributed to McMahon shutting down the World Bodybuilding Federation. While Vince McMahon walked away from the case unblemished, Dr. Zahorian was not so lucky.

Dr. George Zahorian Was Tipped Off About the Drug Investigation

Dr. George T. Zahorian III began studying medicine in 1966 at Bloomfield College in New Jersey, earning his Bachelor’s degree in Biology with a pre-med focus by 1970. He continued his studies at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, graduating in 1975. He began specializing in urology in 1980 and was assigned to work as a state-appointed physician for live wrestling events in Pennsylvania. His role as a ringside doctor for the WWF events began in 1984, and he started supplying wrestlers with packages containing painkillers, performance enhancers, and anabolic steroids to maximize their physical appeal and abilities. His clientele included stars like Moondog Rex, Ultimate Warrior, Hulk Hogan, and even Vince McMahon himself.

As the regulations of the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1986 began to clamp down on the distribution of anabolic steroids, journalist Weldon T. Johnson came across damning information against Zahorian. He discovered that the state-appointed doctor was supplying illicit substances to 43 professional wrestlers, 37 of whom were tied to the WWF. In an operation set up against the doctor, William Dunn, a former powerlifter, bought illegal drugs worth $650 from Zahorian. However, Dunn was an informant for federal investigators. His following arrest unveiled his dealing with the world of professional wrestling as well, and the piercing gaze of the law turned to the WWF.

Wrestlers were brought in to testify against Zahorian, and a memo was later found. Linda McMahon, the CEO of WWF, had sent a memo to employee Pat Patterson, informing him to preclude Zahorian from their social events. She was reportedly tipped off about an investigation into their wrestlers taking shape in Washington, and Dr. Zahorian was informed of the development by Patterson. As he scrambled to bury the shipping documentation and evidence against him, it was too late.

For the distribution of illegal anabolic steroids – which are classified as schedule III substances under the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1986 – Dr. George T. Zahorian III was convicted on 15 counts of drug trafficking and sentenced to three years in prison by a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, court in 1991. He was also ordered to serve two years’ probation after his jail term and fined $12,700. Zahorian also cooperated with prosecutors to indict McMahon in 1992. The physician completed serving his term and, after a brief respite, continued his practice, specializing in urology.

Dr. George Zahorian is a Practicing Urologist in Hershey, Pennsylvania

After his release from prison, Dr. George Zahorian began practicing medicine once more and became quite successful. He served as director for Synavant, followed by Dendrite International, between 2001 and 2005. In 2008, he created Cocoa Urology Associates and began working as an independent practitioner. Since then, he has received many accolades, including the Patients’ Choice Award and On-Time Doctor Award in 2014 and 2017, as well as Doctor Recognition in 2014. He is also affiliated with medical institutions like UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center, and Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Today, Dr. Zahorian III is a 76-year-old board-certified urologist and owner of Coca Urology Associates in Hershey, Pennsylvania. His office is located at 475 West Governor Road, and he specializes in treating adult and geriatric patients with urinary tract and male reproductive system disorders, using advanced diagnostic equipment for non-invasive procedures. He is a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons and a member of the American Osteopathic Association. When asked about his imprisonment and the entire debacle with anabolic steroids, Zahorian generally dismisses the affair as a past issue and refuses to comment.

