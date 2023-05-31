Drag Me to Dinner: Where are They Now?

Hulu’s ‘Drag Me to Dinner’ is an exciting reality show that features two pairs of drag performers competing against each other to find out who can throw the best dinner party. While each episode features two different teams, they are expected to base their parties on various themes, and the winning pair gets to walk away with the coveted Golden Grater. While season 1 of ‘Drag Me to Dinner’ introduced us to several interesting and engaging participants, including Kiki Ball-Change, Bendelacreme, and Thorgy Thor, among others, fans are eager to find out what happened to the cast after filming. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Where Are BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Now?

While many might know BenDeLaCreme from season 6 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ he went on to appear in several other movies and TV shows, including ‘Happiest Season,’ ‘Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror,’ and the 2023 season of ‘Celebrity Family Feud.’ At present, BenDeLaCreme, aka Benjamin H. Putnam, resides in Seattle, Washington, where he is popular as a drag and burlesque performer. We are also glad to report that he is in a happy relationship with Gus Lanza, although the two haven’t tied the knot as of yet.

On the other hand, Jerick Roman Lamar Hoffer, aka Jinkx Monsoon, is known best for being the winner of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 5. While they have appeared in several other movies and TV shows since then, including their winning run in season 7 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,’ Jerick also has a successful music career with two studio albums under their belt. At present, they are happily married to their husband, Michael Abbott, and enjoy a successful career as a drag and burlesque performer.

Where Are Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine Now?

Kent Fuher, aka Jackie Beat, is known best for being the lead singer of the band Dirty Sanchez. Besides, he even has several independent albums to his name and has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, including ‘Stage Mother,’ ‘The Sherry Vine Show,’ and ‘Huluween Dragstravaganza,’ among others. At present, he earns a living as a drag performer and resides in Altadena, California.

Meanwhile, Sherry Vine, aka Keith Levy, is a musician and actor who has been credited with creating and hosting the show ‘She’s Living for This.’ Moreover, apart from appearing in several other productions, he hosted the ‘The Sherry Vine Variety Show’ in 2021. Nevertheless, Sherry Vine currently resides in New York City, although she has performed internationally and is known for her drag and parody acts.

Where Are Kiki Ball-Change and Thorgy Thor Now?

Kiki Ball-Change, aka Gabe Friedman, is a drag performer and actor currently residing in New York City. Apart from being famous for his comic acts, Gabe is also into theatre and is presently involved in the off-Broadway production of ‘Death Drop.’ On the other hand, Thorgy Thor, aka Shane Thor Galligan, rose to prominence after appearing on season 8 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ She currently earns a living as a drag performer based out of New York City and is also an incredible violin player who has played with world-famous orchestras like the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

Where Are Trinity The Tuck and Bebe Zahara Benet Now?

Trinity The Tuck, aka Ryan A. Taylor, stepped into the spotlight after appearing on season 9 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ While he currently seems to reside in Orlando, Florida, where he earns a living as a drag performer, Trinity came out as non-binary and transgender in 2022.

Meanwhile, Bebe Zahara Benet, aka Nea Marshall Kudi Ngwa, earned popularity after winning season 1 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ While he was brought up in Cameroon and is proud of his roots, Nea currently resides in Minneapolis and earns a living as a drag artist.

Where Are Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Alexis Mateo Now?

Alexis Maeteo is a Peutro Rican TV personality known for winning numerous pageants, including All American Goddess 2016 and National Showgirl 2017. Currently, he resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, and earns a living through drag performances at events and same-sex venues.

Alexis’ drag daughter, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, aka José Cancel, shot to fame after appearing in season 10 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ He is also an established musician and currently resides in Las Vegas.

Where Are Raja and Detox Now?

Raja, aka Sutan Ibrahim Karim Amrullah, entered the drag scene when he was sixteen and rose to prominence after his appearance on season 3 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race. Currently, he is happily married to Ryan Turner and resides in California, where he works as a drag performer.

Meanwhile, Matthew Sanderson, better known by his drag persona, Detox, also began his journey towards stardom through his appearance on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 5. On top of it, he is also a well-established singer and the founder of his own supplements brand, Fleuressence.

Where Are Morgan McMichaels and Mayhem Miller Now?

Thomas White, who is known better as Morgan McMichaels, was born in Alexandria, Scotland, although he permanently relocated to California at the age of 18. With time, he became a popular TV personality and actor who also appeared in several well-known music videos. Nevertheless, Morgan currently resides in California, where he earns a living as a drag performer.

Mayhem Miller, or Dequan Armand Johnson, stepped into the spotlight with his appearance on season 10 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race. In the meantime, he also dipped his toe into the movie and music video industry. Still, at present, Mayhem resides in California and has a massive following on social media.

Where Are Latrice Royale and Manila Luzon Now?

Timothy K. Wilcots, aka Latrice Royale, is a drag performer and TV personality who currently resides in Florida. Moreover, he is happily married to Christopher Hamblin and is a vocal activist for body positivity. On the other hand, Manila Luzon, or Karl Philip Michael Westerberg, is a drag performer who is proud of his Filipino-American ethnicity.

After starting his TV career through an appearance on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Manila went on to become a part of several other movies and TV shows. Moreover, the drag performer, who is happily married to Michael Alvarez, also has numerous singles and a well-received studio album to his name.

Where Are Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls Now?

Kim Chi or Sang-Young Shin, who belongs to a Korean-American ethnicity, entered the Chicago drag scene in 2012. At present, he still resides in Chicago, where he owns and operates his cosmetic brand, KimChi Chic Beauty. Meanwhile, Naomi Smalls, or Davis M. Heppenstall, is a Chicago-based drag performer who was the runner-up in season 7 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ At present, he earns a living as a drag performer and has a massive fan following on social media.

Where Are Heidi N Closet and Jaida Essence Hall Now?

Heidi N Closet, or Trevien Anthonie Cheek, is a drag performer who was crowned the winner of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 12. We can also confirm that Heidi came out as gay in public and currently resides in Los Angeles, California. Meanwhile, Jaida Essence is a pretty popular actor and TV personality who currently earns a living as a drag performer. He even hosts the podcast, ‘Hall & Closet,’ and resides in West Allis, Wisconsin.

Where Are Ginger Minj and Nina West Now?

Ginger Minj, aka Joshua Allen Eads, is a drag performer and multitalented personality known best for his acting and songwriting skills. Moreover, he is currently married to Ceejay Russell and has openly come out as genderfluid and non-binary.

Meanwhile, Nina West, or Andrew Robert Levitt, currently resides in Columbus, Ohio, where he earns a living as a drag performer and a singer-songwriter. Besides, Nina is pretty vocal as a queer activist, and he even supports several charities through his profession.

Where Are Gigi Goode and Symone Now?

Gigi Goode appeared on season 12 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race, which paved the way for a successful television and music career. While Gigi came out as transgender and non-binary in August 2021, she currently resides in Los Angeles and earns a living as a drag performer and social media influencer. On the other hand, Symone, or Reggie Gavin, has a successful music and TV career under his belt. He also won several awards, including the 2022 The WOWIE Award for Fiercest Party People by House of Avalon, and currently resides in Los Angeles.

Where Are Darienne Lake and Mrs. Kasha Davis Now?

Darienne Lake is the drag persona of Greg Meyer, who entered the New York drag scene in 1990 before stepping into the spotlight through his appearance on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 6. From the looks of it, he currently resides in New York and makes a living as an actor and drag performer.

On the other hand, Mrs. Kasha Davis, aka Edward P. Popil, Jr., is a drag performer who is known best for his appearance in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 7. He is currently married to Steven Levins and even fulfills the role of a stepfather for his husband’s two children.

Where Are Alaska and Willam Now?

Justin Andrew Honard, aka Alaska, is a drag performer who entered the Los Angeles drag scene in 2007. Currently, he co-owns the artist collective, Divatronic and is involved with the production of ‘Drag: The Musical.’ Moreover, he even hosts the podcast ‘Race Chaser’ alongside William. Meanwhile, William is a massively popular drag queen, actor, and singer-songwriter, who is also known for being a member of the band, Tranzkuntinental. At present, he is associated with the off-broadway production of Death Drop, and he even co-hosts the podcast ‘Race Chaser,’ with Alaska.

Where Are Rhea Litré and Jasmine Rice LaBeija Now?

Joshua Miller, aka Rhea Litré, is a drag performer who also found success in the filmmaking and music industries. He also modeled for several top-rung brands and currently works as a Recording Artist and Nightlife Producer, who hosts the show ‘MakeoutMondayz.’

On the other hand, Jasmine Rice LaBeija is a popular TV personality and drag performer who worked as a co-writer on the short movie ‘The House of LaBeija,’ where he appears as herself. Besides, Jasmine is currently based in New York City, where he performs at various events and bars.

Where Are Merrie Cherry and Pixie Aventura Now?

Merrie Cherry is a New York City-based drag performer who was given the moniker “The Mother of Brooklyn Drag” by the New York Times. Currently, she earns a living by performing at different venues across NYC and is considered to be one of the stalwarts of the drag community.

On the other hand, Pixie Aventura, aka Cesar, is a drag performer who has appeared in several movies and TV shows. Moreover, while he came out as gay in public, he currently resides in NYC and is popular for his drag and burlesque acts.

Where Are Selma Nilla and Chelsea Piers Now?

Selma Nilla is a popular NYC-based drag performer and a pretty vocal activist for the LGBTQ+ community. Besides, we are glad to report that while Selma was crowned the winner on Netflix’s ‘Nailed It!’ he even sells his own merchandise online.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Piers is a drag performer currently residing in New York City. In fact, he is pretty well known in the community and earns a living by performing at various venues.

Where Are Peachez Iman Cummings and Marti Gould Cummings Now?

Peachez Iman Cummings is a New York City-based drag queen who also appeared on the TV show ‘Worst Cooks in America’ season 23. Nevertheless, she currently advocates for racial justice and equality while earning a living through her drag performances.

Meanwhile, Marti Gould Cummings is a drag performer and a popular political figure who currently serves on the board of directors for the Ali Forney Center for Homeless LGBTQ Youth. Furthermore, apart from being an important figure on NYC’s Advisory Board of Equality and Nightlife Advisory Council, she also tried to run for the city council in New York City’s seventh district.

Where Are Biqtch Puddin’ and Meatball Now?

Biqtch Puddin’ is known best for her appearance on ‘The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’ season 2, where she was crowned the winner. Nevertheless, she currently resides in California and earns a living as a motivational speaker, drag performer, and Twitch steamer.

Meanwhile, Meatball, aka Logan Jennings, rose to fame through his appearance on ‘The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’ season 1. However, he is currently based out of Los Angeles, California, and is popular as an incredible drag performance artist.

Where Is Peaches Christ Now? How Did Hecklina Die?

Peaches Christ, aka Joshua Grannell, is a drag performer who found remarkable success as a music artist, actor, and filmmaker. Presently, he resides in San Francisco, where he runs her production company, Backlash Films.

Drag Queen Heklina was a stalwart of the community who helped tear down the walls, which led to a greater acceptance of drag. Moreover, he even helped several other Drag Performers get the needed exposure and ensured that the performance art was accepted at conventions, TV shows, and other public spheres. Tragically, on April 3, 2023, shortly after filming the tenth episode of ‘Drag Me to Dinner,’ Hecklina, aka Stefan Grygelko, was found deceased in London. However, the police did not find her death suspicious.

