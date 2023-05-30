Where is Drag Me to Dinner Filmed?

Created by David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris, Hulu’s ‘Drag Me to Dinner’ is a cooking competition show but with a new twist as it involves drag queens pairing up to host delicious and entertaining dinner parties for some esteemed guests. Hosted by Murray Hill, the reality series stars several renowned celebrity judges — Bianca Del Rio, David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris, and Haneefah Wood — alongside 40 drag queens. In each episode, two pairs of fabulous drag queens go head-to-head against one another to host the tastiest and most entertaining thematic dinner party of all time.

Meanwhile, the judges rate each duo’s dinner, including their costumes and culinary skills. At the end of the episode, one of the two teams is picked as the winner and walks away with The Glorious Golden Grater. The colorful visuals, the bold costumes, and some delicious dinners keep the audience hooked through each episode. If we couple all that with the interior setting of the show, one is likely to be curious about the actual filming sites of the reality series. If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

Drag Me to Dinner Filming Locations

‘Drag Me to Dinner’ is seemingly filmed in California, particularly in Los Angeles. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the cooking series seemingly commenced in the summer of 2022 and wrapped up in October of the same year. Given California’s connections to glitz and glamour as well as its versatile landscape and features, the Golden State makes for an ideal filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘Drag Me to Dinner.’ Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Hulu show!

Los Angeles, California

It is probably in the city of Los Angeles where the stunning drag queens host unique and mouth-watering dinner parties for the judges to enjoy and, later, rate their hospitality and food. In particular, it seems that the production team of ‘Drag Me to Dinner’ sets up camp in one of the many film studios located in and around Los Angeles and utilized its facilities for shooting the pivotal sequences of the cooking competition series. They possibly construct the set in one of the sound stages and decorate it accordingly, given the different themes in each episode of the show.

Los Angeles and the surrounding areas consist of many film studios, including those of some major film production companies — Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Walt Disney Studios, and Sony Pictures. Also known as the City of Angels, Los Angeles is known for its performing arts culture as well. Some of the notable performing arts centers are the Walt Disney Concert Hall, Hollywood Bowl, and Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

There might be a few aerial shots of the cityscape throughout the show, and you will likely spot some iconic landmarks in the backdrop, such as the Hollywood Sign, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Venice Canal Historic District, Watts Towers, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

