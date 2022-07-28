Dream Home Makeover Season 1: Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘Dream Home Makeover‘ follows designer couple Syd and Shea McGee. Based in Utah, the renovators aim to provide their customers with interiors that suit their comfort and preferences. The couple’s business, Studio McGee, caters to the need of their patrons and hopes to provide them with the home they have always wanted. The transformation journey the designers go through can be seen in the Netflix series. Season 1 of the show aired in 2020 and featured 6 different Utah homes that the McGees renovated. Fans of the show are curious to know what the faces from the premiere show are doing currently. Well, here’s what we know about the same.

Where are Emilee and Zann Call Now?

Based in Kaysville, Utah, Emilee Call and Zann Call feature in the premiere episode of ‘Dream Home Makeover.’ Given their love for throwing parties, the Calls wanted a living space they could proudly show off to their guests. While the couple had a vision for their home in mind, they were not sure exactly how to explain or implement it. Zann did make some changes before the series in the house and helped out a bit in the process. However, he was more than happy to trust the experts to take the job all the way through. Their trust paid off as the couple loved the final outcome. We believe that their new interior may have given them the confidence to finally host winter parties.

Where are Linley and Nate Hutchinson Now?

Working for Linley and Nate Hutchinson was special to the McGees as their customers just so happened to be their soon-to-be new neighbors while the episode was filmed. Nate specializes in building flagship homes and is well-versed in making generic homes. However, they wanted a custom touch in their house and hence availed the services of Studio McGee to have their dream home. As of writing, the couple seems to be living happily with their two children, Ruby and Tom. Nate did fall sick in September of 2021 but appears to have recovered fully. We wish the family the best for their futures.

Where is Trey Ennis Now?

Trey Ennis, from South Kensington, London, England, shifted to north Salt Lake City, Utah, a year prior to the filming of ‘Dream Home Makeover.’ He hoped that the McGees would be able to convert his movie room into an inviting place for his friends and guests. The bachelor completely entrusted the renovators to provide different equipment and knick-knacks for the room. The end result of the project was a classy and attractive space for kicking back and enjoying films and other activities. For a touch of Trey’s roots, the design team added a British flag that added a bit more personality to the room. Trey seems to be an active member of Young Professionals Salt Lake City and apparently loves writing, boxing, painting, and playing soccer. He also likes to showcase his guitar skills.

Where are Diana and Oscar Ramos Now?

For the fourth episode of ‘Dream House Makeover’ season 1, the McGees traveled to Los Angeles, California, to the home of Diana and Oscar Ramos. The designers had been remotely working on the project for a long time, and this was the first time they had visited the property. The Ramos couple hoped to convert the interior of their dream house into a perfect home for themselves and their two daughters, Mila and France. While both Diana and Oscar had different style preferences, the blend of their two visions resulted in a beautiful living space set in the hills of Los Angeles. As of writing, Oscar holds the position of CEO and Founder at Society Property Management Incorporation. He is also the head of CrossFit Downey.

Where are Sarah and Dave Wangsgard Now?

Sarah and David “Dave” Wangsgard love their 1850s house in Farmington, Utah. The couple hoped to convert the attic space of their home into a space for their family, which includes their two sons, Reese and Ryan, and an adorable daughter named Cora. Several other attributes of their house were also changed to provide a modern look to their home without losing the history of the place. Presently, David seems to be happily working in the Truck Sales department of Premier Truck Group of Salt Lake City. Sarah loves to continue adding to her home and often shares renovation updates with her followers on social media.

Where are Melanie and Leo Lozano Now?

Dr. Melanie Valmonte Lozano, Leonardo “Leo” Lozano, and their two sons Liam and Adrian were glad to have finally found their dream home in Layton, Utah. However, they hoped to remodel their kitchen to better suit their needs and expand the cooking space. Since Leo had been called to serve overseas, the designing team had no more than 90 days to complete the task. As of writing, Dr. Melanie works in family medicine at Wasatch Peak Family Practice, 1580 West Antelope Drive Street 200, Layton, Utah.

Read More: Is Dream Home Makeover Scripted or Real?