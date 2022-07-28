Dream Home Makeover Season 2: Where Are They Now?

Designer couple Syd and Shea McGee take up different projects to renovate interiors according to their customers’ wishes in ‘Dream Home Makeover.’ Based in Utah, the McGees have their own business called Studio McGee that caters to their patrons’ specifications and provides them with breathtaking homes. Each episode takes the viewers through a single house taken up by the renovators and lets the audience know more about the homeowners and their wishes. Season 2 of the series premiered in 2021 and gained the show several fans. Fans of the show are curious to know just where the faces seen in season 2 are, and we are here with the answers!

Where are Travis and LaRee Hansen Now?

The second season of ‘Dream Home Makeover’ kicked off with Travis and LaRee Hansen. Married for more than 20 years, the Hansens traveled across the world as a part of their job. However, they finally decided to settle down in Mapleton, Utah, with their five kids. The McGee children are Ryder, Mason, Zack, Gwen, and Halle, with the latter being adopted. Travis and LaRee asked the McGees to provide a complete interior job and hoped to make their dream home a reality.

As many might know, Travis used to be a professional basketball player and was part of teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Real Madrid. In 2011, Travis retired from the sport and focused on Sunshine Heroes Foundation that he and his wife had established in 2007 under the name Little Heroes Foundation. As of writing, he holds the position of Founder and CEO at Eddy. A SaaS, a software company. The happy Hansen family is active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The Hansen boys are also active basketball players, with Mason recently playing a game in Atlanta, Georgia.

Where are Omar Poole and Josh Newbury Now?

Omar Poole and Josh Newbury wished to renovate their guesthouse with the help of McGees. The couple had been together for 7 years when they appeared on ‘Dream Home Makeover.’ Based in Mill Creek, Utah, the two hoped to provide Omar’s mother with a comfortable place to stay. Surrounded by beautiful trees, the home that Omar and Josh were repurposing needed several aspects added or repurposed to their property. Rooms like kitchen and bathroom were added for proper living facilities. Shea implemented the couple’s mid-century taste into their home to make the place seem more connected to the duo.

Where are Mandi and Bryce Winkelman Now?

Based in Lehi, Utah, Mahi and Bryce Winkelman hoped that the McGees would be able to make their master bathroom a comfortable and sleek place. The couple has six children, their oldest two being twins and the same being true for the youngest two. Both Mandi and Bryce hoped that they would be able to get some privacy in their bathroom. The lack of a door was a big deterrence to that purpose, along with several other issues. As of writing, the Winkelman family seems quite happy with their life. Isaac and Owe, the oldest Winkelman kids, celebrated their 12th birthday in March 2022, while Teddy and Lu, the youngest two, turned four in January 2022. Edie Rose, the oldest Winkelman daughter, turned 6 in September 2021.

Where are Madison and Nick Panos Now?

Renovating a century-old family home is always a daunting task, no matter the scale. Madison and Nicholas “Nick” Panos were faced with the same challenge when it came to remodeling the kitchen of the home that Madison’s family grew up in. While the room held several fond memories for Madison, it was hard for her to work in the kitchen. The Panoses hoped that the McGee team would be able to transform the room to match the aesthetic of their home. Presently, Nick is the CEO of Legend 4×4, an automobile company. The Panos family has three kids and had been living in their family home for four years during their appearance on ‘Dream Home Makeover.’

Where are Shazia and Taylor Chiu Now?

Based in Heber City, Utah, Shazia and Taylor Chiu live in a home surrounded by a beautiful natural landscape. The Chius availed the services of the McGees in order to renovate their entry and living space. The couple moved to their new home shortly before their time in ‘Dream Home Makeover’ after they were robbed while living in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Chius have an adorable daughter named Lilah, who also appeared in the show. They also welcomed their son Dawson in June 2021. The family likes to go hiking and traveling, with Shazia documenting most of her life updates on her blog and social media. According to the latest updates, The Chius recently;y visited Yellowstone National Park and Canada.

Where are Jessica and Tyler Stone Now?

For the last episode of ‘Dream Home Makeover’ season 2, the viewers meet Jessica and Tyler Stone in Salem, Utah. The couple has two girls and recently moved into their new home. Within months of shifting, Taylor had a stroke at 33 and was admitted to the hospital. Jessica remembered her husband’s wish a month prior to the medical incident to have their bedroom look like Hawaii. She hoped that Shea and her team would be able to convert their master bedroom into a tropical haven without going over the top. To make the transformation a surprise, Jessica decided that the team should work during their brief vacation to West Yellowstone. The end result made the Stones immensely happy and provided them with a brief slice of Hawaii.

