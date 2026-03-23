DTF St. Louis Episode 5 Recap: Amphezyne

By episode 5 of ‘DTF St. Louis,’ the investigation into Floyd Smernitch’s death has blown wide open with new possibilities. The discovery of the million-dollar life insurance policy gives detectives Homer and Plumb some reason to suspect the widow, Carol. However, these two are still woefully underinformed about the specifics of her affair with her husband’s best friend, weatherman Clark, and what it has to do with Floyd’s tragic demise. Meanwhile, the non-linear flashback narrative makes some startling revelations as we find out that the ASL interpreter actually knew about the arrangement between his wife and his best friend way before the end of their affair. In fact, it seems like he might have also been a part of it in unexpected ways. This, paired with Clark’s sudden refusal to cooperate with the cops any further and Carol’s general strange behavior, plunges the case further into mystery. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Clark’s Affair With Carol Didn’t Ruin His Friendship With Floyd

Initially, when we get a glimpse at the scene where Floyd confronts Clark about his and Carol’s affair via sign language, it’s easy to assume the scene bubbles up into an eventual unpleasant interaction. However, as we dive deeper into this moment in the past, certain things are cleared up. As it turns out, Floyd has always known about the sexual encounters between his best friend and his wife on account of the latter having told him. However, he only brings it up with Clark now because he wants there to be honesty between them as friends. Floyd knows that Carol’s sex life was suffering with him due to his medical condition issues, including a curved penis, which makes it all the more difficult for him to perform even without the interpersonal complication between them.

Therefore, he’s happy to know that his wife can find that satisfaction from elsewhere, particularly from his own close friend. However, he doesn’t want this eccentric dynamic between them to feel exclusionary or secretive. As a result, when he talks to Clark about it, he pitches the idea of being a voyer during these encounters at the Garden Quality Suites. Thus, he becomes a voyeristic third in Clark and Carol’s affair, watching them, with their knowledge, from inside the hotel room closet. In fact, Floyd takes it one step further when he reveals that he can get them the old friends’ discount at the suite. It’s through these retroactive reimbursements between the hotel and Clark’s account that Plumb discovers Floyd’s apparent involvement in the affair. Once this aspect of the trio’s relationship is revealed, it puts everything in a new light.

The Origin of the Amphezyne Pills is Revealed

Although the discovery of Floyd’s inclusion in Clark and Carol’s sexual encounters complicates the investigation for Homie and Plumb, it opens up the narrative for further explanations for the audience. For instance, the confrontational text message between the two men about how the weatherman is doing something “wrong” with Carol is previously interpreted to be an indication of an angered confrontation. However, the reality is much different. Apparently, it was just Floyd offering constructive criticism to Clark about a certain flaw in the other’s technique with Carol. During this conversation, the ASL interpreter brings up another matter, namely his condition with his curved penis. The condition requires him to take blood-thinning pills, alongside his heart medication. Therefore, he’s unable to get a prescription for Amphezynes, the drug that can help them with his erectile dysfunction.

Floyd insists that the Amphezynes are only possibly fatal to his health if he overuses them. Nonetheless, if he only uses them enough to help out with his sex life, everything should be fine. Since he can’t get the pills himself, he asks Clark if he can help him out in that department. This detail confirms that the weatherman never bought the pills with the intention of killing his friend. In fact, he bought them as a favor for him. Afterward, Floyd has a conversation with Carol, expressing how he wants them to give their own sex life another try. However, he also wants Clark to be a part of the equation. He wants to recreate their dynamic over the summer, but this time, with Floyd as Carol’s sexual partner and Clark as the one who is in the closet. Even though the husband has been supportive of the affair, he wants to be a more active participant. Furthermore, he thinks it would help his friend not to feel guilty about excluding him.

Homer and Plumb Find the Missing Recumbent Bicycle

One of the prominent pieces of evidence that helped Homer and Plumb take Clark into custody was the fact that on the night of Floyd’s murder, the CCTV cameras caught a recumbent bicycle arriving at the poolhouse. Since the weatherman is the sole owner of the two recumbent bicycles in town, they have reason to believe he’s the shadowy figure in the footage. Nonetheless, as new information about his past with the Love-Smernitch couple surfaces, this theory is challenged. Therefore, Homer realizes that in order to find another suspect, they just need to find the other bicycle.

Through Clark’s account, they know that both Carol and Floyd had learned to ride a bicycle for him. They also know that during a wine country trip, the latter had gotten in a mild accident that required certain repairs on the bike. As such, after a visit to the mechanic’s shop, the detectives learn that Carol had been the one to take the bicycle from the shop after the repairs were made. From there, all that is required is a warrant for the duo to check out the widow’s garage. Surely enough, the missing bicycle is in the Love-Smernitch house. With this discovery, Homer is forced to question whether Carol is indeed capable of staging an elaborate scheme and killing her husband for a secret life insurance policy.

Earlier, when the two had questioned her about the policy, she had insisted she knew nothing about it. Interestingly enough, they had also made another discovery about her when inquiring about her possible criminal past. Carol had told them she isn’t legally obliged to share such information with them. Upon further research, the detectives learn this is because her criminal case is likely sealed or expunged. Yet, given her designation, Plumb can send in an application so that the concerned department will send the records to her. In the end, under Homer’s encouragement, Plumb ends up doing just that.

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