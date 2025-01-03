Dune: Prophecy Season 2 Starts Filming in Budapest and Amman Later This Year

HBO’s sci-fi drama series, ‘Dune: Prophecy,’ will start filming for its second season in late 2025. The production will set camp in Budapest, Hungary, and Amman, Jordan. The Hungarian capital has been the home of productions related to the ‘Dune’ film and TV series for a while now. Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part One’ and ‘Dune: Part Two’ used the Origo Studios in Budapest, creating massive, elaborate sets that were kept intact and came in handy while filming ‘Dune: Prophecy’ Season 1. The series is likely to return to Origo for the second season, which was announced a few days before the Season 1 finale.

A new location for the second season is Amman, though viewers will recognize it as Arrakis from the ‘Dune’ movies. The UNESCO World Heritage site of Wadi Rum was a major filming location in ‘Dune: Part One,’ which almost entirely takes place on Arrakis. The cast and crew returned to film the sequel there, expanding the story of Paul Atreides. The finale of the first season of ‘Dune: Prophecy’ takes three major characters to Arrakis. With the production moving to Amman, it is clear that the desert world will be a major presence in the sophomore season.

The HBO series adapts ‘Sisterhood of Dune’ by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson but with major changes to the storyline and characters. While the plot line has been kept under wraps, showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker revealed that the second season would further delve into the intricacies of the Sisterhood and focus on their survival. The division within its ranks sows the seed for greater problems and more drama, making Wallach IX one of the central locations of the plot. With Arrakis taking centerstage, the origins of Desmond Hart and the truth behind his mysterious powers in Season 1 will also be heavily explored. Apart from this, the second season will also focus on the turbulence in the Imperium following the tragic death of Emperor Javicco Corrino and the escape of Princess Ynez to Arrakis.

Major characters from Season 1 are expected to return for Season 2, which means Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, and Travis Fimmel will reprise their roles as Valya Harkonnen, Tula Harkonnen, and Desmond Hart. Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Chris Mason, Josh Heuston, and Edward Davis will return to expand the twists in their characters’ journeys. Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Shalom Brune-Franklin are also expected to return to their roles as the Sisters of the Bene Gesserit. No new cast members have been revealed yet, but with a host of new characters set to be added to the story, several new faces are expected to join the cast in the coming months.

