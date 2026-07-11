Dustin Sisco: Where is Dana Chandler’s Son Now?

The lives of two families changed on July 7, 2002, when Michael “Mike” Sisco and Karen Harkness were found shot to death inside the basement bedroom of the latter’s home in Topeka, Kansas. As carefully chronicled on CBS’ ’48 Hours: My Mother’s Murder Trials,’ the situation was quite complex since the former’s ex-wife, Dana Chandler, almost immediately became the prime suspect. Even the two children she shared with the victim — then-17-year-old Hailey Sisco and then 15-year-old Dustin Sisco — believed her to be responsible for the double homicide from the get-go.

Dustin Sisco Has Never Been Able to Forget His Mother’s Actions and Behaviors

Dustin Sisco was born in 1987 as the youngest of Dana Lynn Chandler and Mike Sisco’s two children, so he reportedly never really witnessed his parents in a happy relationship with one another. That’s because their marriage had crumbled apart by the time he was 7 years old in 1994 — that’s the same year they filed for divorce, which was finalized after contentious proceedings in 1998. According to the show, the mother admittedly struggled with alcohol abuse at the time, whereas the father had built a stable environment, so he was granted primary custody of both the kids.

Dana did have visitations, but both Hailey and Dustin vividly remember her spending most of their time together either asking them what their father was up to or talking badly about him. As per their own accounts, things took a turn for the worse when Mike became romantically involved with Karen Harkness, with his then-young daughter noticing her mother’s rising “obsession” with the couple. Even Dustin let officials know after the July 7, 2002, incident that his mother had long “stalked” his father and his fiancée, even going as far as to drag them along as her “little helpers” and have them spy on the duo. That’s part of why he reportedly suspected his mother of being responsible for the double homicide even at the tender age of 15.

David’s apprehension only grew over time as his mother distanced herself from both him and Haliey without giving a reason. Therefore, when Dana was ultimately arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in July 2011, he and his sister finally let out a sigh of relief, thinking justice would soon be served for good. They thus unhesitatingly testified against her during her March 2012 trial, unaware that her conviction would be overturned due to prosecutorial misconduct in 2016. It’s unclear whether Dustin took the stand again during her second trial (mistrial) in 2022 and her third trial in 2025 that culminated in her conviction, but he attended all hearings. In the end, he gave an emotional victim impact statement during her sentencing in June 2025.

Dustin Sisco’s Focus Today is His Career and His Family

While Dustin’s heart was shattered after losing the man he considered his best friend and his hero, he didn’t let the grief take over his life; instead, he transformed it into motivation. He resolved early on to fight for justice for both Mike and Karen before also becoming determined to follow in his father’s footsteps and one day be an affectionate, caring, kind family man. From what we can tell, he has since succeeded in doing both – not only did he urge authorities to pursue the case against his mother and attend all proceedings, but he has also evolved into a proud family man.

Dustin has been head over heels in love with the woman he believes is his soulmate, Leah Sisco, since at least 2014, and they happily tied the knot on September 18, 2019. The couple is now blissfully settled in Wichita, Kansas, where they are proudly raising a son named Merrit Sisco, whom they welcomed into this world around 2021/2022. As for Dustin’s professional standing, the Ottawa University graduate has been serving as a Project Manager at Belford Electric since June 7, 2025. So today, he seems to be leading a fulfilling life, keeping the memories of those he lost alive in his heart and surrounding himself with loved ones.

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