Dutton Ranch Season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot Details

Created by Chad Feehan, Paramount+’s ‘Dutton Ranch’ ends its first season with both the Jacksons and the Duttons getting wounded in their own way. After it is discovered that 10 Petal Ranch has been smuggling drugs via illegally imported cows, Beth and Rip realize just how big a mess they have inadvertently become a part of. However, the real challenge is the fact that Mariano Reyes, the drug kingpin who has been working with the 10 Petal Ranch from a distance, is suddenly in Rio Paloma. When he learns of the Duttons’ involvement, he launches a two-fronted attack that ends with Rob-Will dead and Carter kidnapped, ending things on an ambiguous note. Ahead of the season finale, Paramount+ greenlit the second season of the show, which means that, in the best-case scenario, fans can learn about Carter’s fate as early as 2027.

Dutton Ranch Season 2 Will Most Likely Revolve Around a Rescue Mission

With ‘Dutton Ranch’ season 1 ending with the most enthralling of cliffhangers, the next chapter of the story is most likely to be a rescue arc focusing on Carter. Though we know Mariano’s real target is not him but rather Beth and Rip, there is still a very real threat to his life. However, what Mariano seems to have underestimated is the Duttons’ tenacity, which fans are already well-acquainted with, considering the events of ‘Yellowstone’ and its sibling series. The next set of episodes will likely extend the chess game between these rival factions, but what can really push things to unfamiliar territories is Beulah’s role in the grand scheme of things. Among the biggest surprises of the season finale is the death of Rob-Will, and now, his mother really has nothing left to lose.

While the Jacksons and the Duttons started the show as rivals, season 2 will likely see them turn into allies in the face of a common enemy. This gets even trickier, considering that Mariano and Beulah were once allies, and something truly sinister transpired after he was sent to Mexico as a cover-up for the murder committed by Beulah. On that note, we might even get a flashback sequence detailing how Mariano went from being a former cowboy to the leader of a drug cartel, or why he chose to leave Joaquin in Beulah’s care in the first place. There is also some doubt as to who killed Rob-Will, and if it’s really Joaquin who pulled the trigger. Depending on the truth, Beulah may be presented with the most difficult choice a mother can face.

Dutton Ranch Season 2 Will be Bidding Goodbye to a Major Presence

With season 1 solidifying the cast of ‘Dutton Ranch’ as one of the most memorable in recent times, fans can expect the majority of actors to return for the upcoming sequel run. While Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are reprising their roles as the stars of the series, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, respectively, it might just be actor Finn Little who steals the show this time, with his character, Carter Green. The second season is also likely to bring back acting powerhouses Annette Bening and Ed Harris as Beulah Jackson and Everett McKinney, as their bumpy love story is still far from finished. In the same vein, actor Natalie Alyn Lind might find herself in a more prominent role this season, considering how much of it is likely to revolve around Oreana Lynn Jackson.

The biggest switch-up going forward into season 2 will likely be the exit of actor Jai Courtney, whose character, Robert-William Jackson, meets his end in the season finale. By contrast, Juan Pablo Raba is expected to feature in a greater capacity as Joaquin “Kino” Jackson Reyes, as he is now central to the succession war that has been brewing for quite some time. The real addition to the show, however, is in the form of actor Raoul Max Trujillo, who plays the enigmatic Mariano Reyes, a former 10 Petal employee turned drug-dealing kingpin. His involvement in the upcoming arcs likely means that we will see more action from the cartel, which allows for many fresh faces to join the show.

Dutton Ranch Season 2 Can Increase the Spotlight on Carter

At its heart, ‘Dutton Ranch’ is a show about starting over no matter what life throws at your way, and despite all the pushbacks, Beth and Rip seem to be doing well on that front. However, Carter’s kidnapping marks a point of no return for the story, almost functioning as an initiation point that makes Rio Paloma into a setting truly familiar with how ruthlessly the world of ‘Yellowstone’ operates. As it is very likely that Beth and Rip will get their boy back home, the bigger question from that point on will be whether Carter even wants to keep being a part of the family. Prior to all of this, he was already contemplating an escape to some other city with Oreana, but now that the whole equation’s changed, Carter might need to come to a new decision, and fast.

Another major revelation introduced in the season finale, but rarely brought up again, is that Oreana is pregnant. Based on what we know, she also intends to keep the baby, but hasn’t quite told Carter yet. It is very likely that Carter is the baby’s father, which can once again take the story into a whole new direction, outside of even Rip and Beth’s calculations. This is a story of Carter’s coming of age, just as much as it is his parents’ resilience, and season 2 is most likely going to carry that thematic trend forward.

Read More: Dutton Ranch: Is Oreana Pregnant? Who is the Father?