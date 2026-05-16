Dutton Ranch: Is 10 Petal Ranch Based on a Real Ranch?

Created by Chad Feehan, Paramount+’s ‘Dutton Ranch‘ serves as both a spin-off and sequel to ‘Yellowstone,’ bringing the focus to the lives of Beth and Rip. After bidding goodbye to their life in Montana, the family finds itself in the state of Texas, where a new, 7,000-acre ranch in Rio Paloma becomes their new home. However, stepping into a new world also means shedding their legacy and inviting new competition. In the first two episodes, the primary source of conflict becomes the neighboring 10 Petal Ranch, also known as 10P, which is among the oldest and most respected territories in town, owned by the Jackson family.

However, as 10 Petal’s side of the trouble begins to leak into the Dutton Ranch, Beth and Rip unknowingly become a part of a much larger conspiracy. The show also explores the insides of 10 Petal, through the eyes of its many wranglers, all of whom feed into the larger picture when it comes to what the 10 Petal Ranch does for the story.

10 Petal is a Fictional Texan Ranch That is Brought to Life by On-Site Filming

The 10 Petal Ranch, depicted as the largest and most influential ranch in Northern Texas, is a fictional creation by writer Chad Feehan and his writing team specifically for ‘Dutton Ranch.’ Much like in the tradition of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, 10 Petal doesn’t seem to have a direct real-life antecedent and is instead designed to serve a larger narrative role, that of the rival or antagonistic figure. The shift in setting from Montana to Texas also plays a role in this framing, as the creators intended to pour in the feel and aesthetic of North Texas through every single visual element.

Reportedly, most of the 10 Petal Ranch sequences were lensed in the city of Weatherford, Texas, which is known for housing a number of famous ranches around its borders, such as the Texas River Ranch, situated at River Ranch Lane, or the TR9 Ranch, which is located on FM 52 and spans more than 600 acres. However, none of these share any apparent parallels with 10 Petal, and were likely at best used as a superficial reference point for the design and scope. Incidentally, Taylor Sheridan, the creator of ‘Yellowstone’ and a producer for ‘Dutton Ranch,’ reportedly has his own 600-acre Bosque Ranch right next to where the show was filmed, and it likely inspired much of how a Texan ranch lifestyle is conceptualized by the creative team.

While 10 Petal Ranch may be an invented construct, it serves the show primarily as a reflection of how competitive the ranching business can be. With the Jackson family leading and managing the ranch for several generations, there is a certain monopoly throughout the small town of Rio Paloma, which gives way to a number of intersectional threads in the narrative. Things get particularly intense during the 10 Petal bunkhouse sequences, as here we are introduced to several new characters who are vying for control under the umbrella of Beulah Jackson. In many ways, the 10 Petal Ranch serves as a foil to Yellowstone, one with the same sense of legacy, but put in Texas instead of Montana. This effectively frames the Duttons as the underdogs of the equation, allowing the writers to experiment more with the narrative.

Read More: Where is Dutton Ranch Filmed?