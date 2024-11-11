Dylan Bachelet: Where is the Baker Now?

‘The Great British Bake Off’ is a British baking competition series that follows a group of amateur bakers from different walks of life, going head to head against each other to become the UK’s Best Amateur Baker. The 15th edition introduces us to new bakers from across the United Kingdom, but one of them grew on the audience over the weeks and became a fan favorite with his charming personality and baking talents — Dylan Bachelet.

Dylan Bachelet’s Time on GBBO Was Marked With Several Triumphs

Dylan Bachelet made great strides on ‘The Great British Bake Off’ by showcasing his exceptional baking skills in every round. After suffering a literal stumble in episode 2 while picking up his water bottle, episode 3 brought him to victory as he emerged as the winner of one the toughest challenges of the show — “Bread Week.” According to reports, he ranks 5th among the only few contestants in the show’s history who have managed to get the Big 3 in one episode — a Hollywood handshake, win the technical challenge, and get crowned as the star baker.

The dish that earned Dylan the coveted handshake is Gochujang and Garlic Savoury Buns — buns infused with gochujang, a classic Korean fermented chili paste. The moment Paul tasted the dish, he couldn’t help but appreciate its flavor, texture, shape, and color. Following the handshake, he exclaimed, “Never had anything like it… You could probably sell a lot of them.” He elevated his performance with each challenge and garnered the attention of many, including the experts. Apart from his talent, many also liken his look to Orlando Bloom’s character from ‘The Pirates of the Caribbean’ film series; thus, he naturally became the fan-favorite contestant of season 15.

Dylan Bachelet Hails From a Multicultural Household

A native of Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, South East England, Dylan Bachelet belongs to a loving household. His inquisitiveness and appreciation for cultural diversity stems from being born into a family that boasts multiple ethnicities. While his father is Japanese-Belgian, his mother’s roots lie in India. Though he finished his schooling at Sir Henry Floyd School, he inherited creative proficiency from his artistic mother. The latter also served as the inspiration behind the Japanese-influenced artworks Dylan paints on T-shirts.

Dylan is quite close to his family and shares an incredible bond with his mother. He feels grateful for always receiving the support and encouragement from his family to follow his passion and build his life with hard work and determination. While en route to his grandmother’s house on account of her birthday, Dylan shared a wholesome moment with his mother when he broke the news about the show to her. Overwhelmed by the positive outcome, she couldn’t help but well up. “I was happy, I didn’t really register it… My mum was super happy, the crew could hear her cry out,” he recalled.

Dylan’s Baking Journey is Heavily Influenced by His Travels

Dylan has experience working as a temporary employee in a retail business. Before deciding to put his skills to the test on ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ he took a professional break for a year, wherein he traversed across Southeast Asia. Throughout his trip, he explored the food scene and often crossed paths with locals and other tourists. The experience helped him gain some interesting insight into the culture and culinary background of the places he visited and he utilized it all for developing a distinctive taste profile and personal growth. Once he tasted Sticky Rice Loaf Cake in Thailand, the traditional Thai dessert, especially the sticky rice, became his instant favorite.

The visually appealing, and of course, tasty Japanese bakes Dylan savored have had a significant impact on the way he presents his dishes. Not just that, he also observed the creations of French pâtissérie chefs on social media platforms and carved a unique approach for presentation. Over the years, he has honed his baking skills by traveling, experimenting with contrasting flavor combinations, and learning from the experts. Although he hasn’t displayed an interest in pursuing baking as a full-time profession yet, there is no denying that he is extraordinarily talented. Dylan’s knowledge of the craft is reflected in his mouthwatering creations, such as yuzu-and-mint biscuits and gochujang-garlic buns.

Dylan Bachelet is Driven By His Love For Travel and Adventure

Aside from his love for all things baking, Dylan Bachelet also has a deep fondness for skateboarding. When he is not engaged in baking delectable sweet and savory treats, you can find him refining his skateboarding skills and trying new tricks and techniques. He is also an ardent admirer of the works of Japanese artist and ukiyo-e painter Katsushika Hokusai and often creates hand-painted pieces inspired by his iconic style. Furthermore, he is also fascinated by the workings of 90s PCs and vintage cars. Dylan’s love for travel took him to various locations across the globe in 2024, such as Sofia, Bulgaria, and Montjuïc, Barcelona.

In November 2024, he also visited Sumayah at her university in Liverpool. The two spend some time collecting some fine quality bread from the local bakeries, marveling at the beauty of the Lancaster castle, and baking at Sumayah’s place using apples from her yard. Dylan’s unique personality and style — comprising his perfectly trimmed eyebrows and luscious mane, which he accessorizes with a bandana, beret, or ties up in a bun — has been turning heads since he appeared on the show. While sharing space with Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood, and Prue Leith, AKA the awesome foursome of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ always seemed like a far-fetched dream to Dylan, he fulfilled it, and how! Naturally, his popularity is only going to increase due to his remarkable performance, making space for securing more goals in the future.

