Are Dylan and Suede From Calabasas Confidential Still Friends?

In Netflix’s ‘Calabasas Confidential,’ Suede Brooks showing an interest in Dylan Wolf did not sit well with many people in the group. Several cast members were skeptical about the situation and had strong opinions regarding the possible relationship. Much of the concern came from the fact that Dylan had previously dated Jemma Durrant, who was also Suede’s friend and had openly spoken about not having had a good experience in the relationship. Because of that history, many questions were raised about whether Suede was making the right choice by getting close to Dylan.

Dylan and Suede Dated Briefly Before Things Turned Bad For Them

Suede Brooks was fully aware that Dylan Wolf had shared a turbulent history with her friend, Jemma Durrant. In fact, when Suede reconnected with Dylan, he was still casually involved with Emma Medrano. However, after one of the parties where the entire group had gathered together, Dylan ended up leaving with Suede instead. The next time the group met at the beach, Suede arrived alongside Dylan, which led to several confrontations with her friends. Many of them urged her to consider Jemma’s feelings and the complicated history involved. Suede, however, defended herself by saying that they were all old enough not to let issues from high school continue controlling their present lives.

She admitted that she was genuinely enjoying her time with Dylan and did not want to abruptly end the connection because of outside opinions. The two eventually went on a few dates together, during which Suede even told Dylan that she had a really good feeling about whatever was developing between them. However, things quickly started to shift. Dylan expressed frustration over feeling ignored, especially after Suede had not texted him for a few days, and he gradually began withdrawing from the relationship. Not long after, Suede approached Jemma and apologized. She admitted that she may have misjudged the situation and acknowledged that she should not have prioritized her connection with Dylan over her friendship with Jemma.

Dylan and Suede Seem to be Getting Along With Each Other

Suede and Dylan shared a strong camaraderie as they got to know each other, and she genuinely enjoyed spending time with him. However, when things eventually ended between them, Suede felt she had been treated in a way very similar to how her friend Jemma Durrant had once described. She did not feel like the situation had been handled properly and was left feeling unsettled by how things concluded. At the final lunch gathering before summer ended, Suede finally got the chance to have an honest conversation with Dylan about everything that had happened between them.

During the discussion, Dylan admitted that he could have handled the situation much better and acknowledged that mistakes had been made on his part. While their conversation did not completely fix everything between them, it also helped ease some of the tension that had built up over time. The two still remain part of the same larger friend circle and appear to be on fairly decent terms with one another now. Although they are not constantly partying or spending time together anymore, they seem to have moved on from the drama and have maintained a cordial relationship.

Dylan and Suede Have Amassed Huge Social Media Presence Through Engaging Content

Suede Brooks began her journey as a content creator when she started her YouTube channel at just 12 years old. Over the years, she gradually built a strong presence across social media and eventually expanded into modeling as well. She is currently represented by Under Score Talent and has established herself as both a model and influencer with around 3 million followers across different platforms. Alongside her online career, Suede has often found herself connected to high-profile celebrity circles, having previously been spotted wth rapper Kid Cudi and Drake.

Dylan Wolf has built a social media identity for himself as a content creator. He has branded himself as Malibu’s Cowboy across platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Much of his content reflects a laid-back California lifestyle mixed with western-inspired aesthetics, which has helped him develop a recognizable online persona. Beyond social media, Dylan has also openly spoken about the struggles he has faced with addiction in the past. During the season, he acknowledged that many of his past actions and relationship issues were tied to the difficult phase he was going through at the time. In recent years, however, Dylan appears focused on healing and moving forward on a healthier path.

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