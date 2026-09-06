Earle Meets World Cast: Where Are They Now?

While neither Alix Earle nor her family is a stranger to the camera, they have welcomed them further into their lives than ever before with Netflix’s ‘Earle Meets World.’ After all, the reality series revolves around the social media influencer as she navigates her career and her familial relationships every step of the way. In other words, the spotlight shifts from just her to her fellow influencer, little sister Ashtin Earle, the dadager TJ Earle, caring mother Alisa Maniaci, their respective partners, and half-siblings.

Alix Earle is Thriving as a Content Creator and Entrepreneur

While it’s true that Alix Earle attended the University of Miami for a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, her real passion has long lain in the beauty, fashion, influencing, and wellness industries. Therefore, she has been posting online since her freshman year in 2020, which propelled her into a career she never really expected but welcomed with both arms wide open. Whether it be her Get Ready With Me videos, posts about her relationship, her struggles with acne, body dysmorphia, eating disorders, or more, she has shared everything online.

That’s how Alix amassed a loyal online following, with fans not only interested in her advice/tips but also invested in her personal life by the time she graduated in 2024. By that point, she had already launched her own podcast called ‘Hot Mess with Alix Earle’ – in September 2023 – and she later evolved into a smart businesswoman. She is an investor in the supplement business Cymbiotika, clean energy drink brand Gorgie, and canned cocktail margarita company SipMargs. Moreover, since March 2026, she has also been the proud Founder, Owner, and Chief Brand Officer at her own skincare company, Reale Actives.

Ashtin Earle is an Aspiring Model

Although Ashtin Earle is a successful content creator in her own right, she has never shied away from the fact that it was her elder sister who inspired her to go down this route. Both of them have long known that she is “the most stylish member of the Earle family,” but it wasn’t until Alix stepped into the public light that her sister felt like she could do it too. However, there is no sense of competition between the two – they both have similar genres of content/influencing in terms of beauty and fashion, but they both just watch each other to succeed. The fact that they have other interests as well also helps them in this, especially as Ashtin hopes to one day establish a career as a professional fashion model. She has already been invited to attend Fashion Weeks, but her dream is to one day walk in them.

Thomas “TJ” Earle is a Businessman and His Daughters’ Manager

Hailing from a family of business people, Thomas “TJ” Earle earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Lynn University before following in their footsteps. According to records, he took over the Earle family business in highway civil contracting and construction materials as President in 1995 and proudly maintains that position to this day. His responsibilities thus involve managing “the asphalt and aggregates, environmental, and trucking business units” and leading “a team of division managers responsible for the day-to-day operations,” per his LinkedIn. In other words, he is the top executive of the organization and all its units.

Apart from being a businessman, TJ is also Alix and Ashtin’s manager, which is a role he fell into rather naturally when they first began their careers as influencers. According to Alix, she brought her dad along to a few meetings in the early days for some help in the more administrative and negotiating side of things, resulting in him becoming her official manager. So, when Ashtin followed in her footsteps, he became her manager too. They claim he is the perfect “dadager” because he is strict, business-minded, and caring all at once, because not only does he want them to succeed, he also wants to protect them. We should also mention that while he also shares Izabel, Penelope, and Thomas with his second wife, Ashley Dupré Earle, he thinks he might have to become the manager for Izabel, too, because she seems to be following in her older two half-sisters’ footsteps.

Ashley Dupré Earle is Happily Juggling Her Blended Family

It was in 2008 when Ashley Dupré Earle became a household name across the nation as she found herself in the middle of a scandal. It had come to light that New York governor Eliot Spitzer was using a high-priced escort service called Emperors Club VIP, and she was one of the women he had spent time with. That same year, the then-23-year-old also became involved with a then-married TJ Earle, leading to further public chaos in all their lives. She thus came into the lives of Alix and Ashtin when they were 8 and 10, who admittedly gave her a really hard time for a few years, owing to the affair being the reason for their parents’ divorce. Ashley and TJ ultimately tied the knot, and while it took some time, the couple, the two girls, and their mother, Alisa Maniaci, were all able to move on and move forward.

What initially started as just an amicable bond because it was evident that the marriage was strong soon became a genuine connection of mutual understanding and respect. They all grew even closer after the couple welcomed Izabel, Penelope, and Thomas into the world, and now all willingly spend time together. They go on dinners, night-outs, and vacations together as a blended family. Ashley is glad that they are now a big, blended unit, one that often also involves Alisa and her partner, Todd Galski. She said on the show, “We had an affair, and it was not the right thing to do. It definitely wasn’t fair to Alisa. But then again, you can’t go back and say, ‘Well, if this happened or that happened,’ we wouldn’t have what we have now — three amazing kids. I have two amazing step-kids, and I can’t go back and say, ‘What if things were different?’ ”

Philanthropist Alisa Maniaci is Currently in Remission After Battling Breast Cancer

Alisa Maniaci had first met TJ Earle at Lynn University while she was pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, but she never really established a career out of it upon graduating. That’s because her focus was on building a happy family, especially after she tied the knot with him and welcomed Alix and Ashtin into their world – she was truly happy to be the anchor of the family while he worked. Unfortunately, the relationship didn’t pan out in the way she expected, yet she didn’t falter and continued to dedicate herself to her children while co-parenting with their father.

In other words, Alisa remained a proud stay-at-home mother before expanding her wings into philanthropy to give back to society and those in need. She supports numerous causes and charities in the New Jersey area, including the C.H.A.S.E for Life Foundation, which teaches critical lifesaving skills to communities. The hobbyist equestrian and fitness enthusiast is also affiliated with the Meridian Health Hospitals of New Jersey. Whenever she is not dedicating herself to such causes or spending time with her loved ones, though, she loves to focus on her own romantic relationship with Todd Galski. She was sadly diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2025, so she underwent a double mastectomy and hysterectomy in January 2026 and has since been in remission.

Todd Galski is a Divorced Father of Two and a Business Executive

Todd Galski first came across Alisa in the late 2010s while he was going through a divorce, so that’s one core aspect that they both connected on. In the 7 years to follow, they have admittedly had a rather tumultuous relationship before ultimately finding stability over the past year. They have since been in such a good position that they have moved in together into her home and are now planning the rest of their lives together, while also being mindful of their kids. After all, while Alisa has Alix and Ashtin to think of, he also has 2 children from his previous marriage – a son and a daughter.

On a more professional level, Todd is a 1995 graduate of Rutgers University, from where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Communication. He then kick-started his career in sales, gradually rising up the ladder among various organizations before he landed the role of National Sales Director at Guerbet in 2018. He served there for almost 2 years, until he got the opportunity to become the Sr. Regional Business Director at Pulmonx Corporation in 2021, a position he holds to this day. It’s evident that he is proud of where he stands today, both personally and professionally, and we can’t wait to see what’s in the cards for him next.

Read More: Alix Earle Net Worth: How Rich is the Influencer and Netflix Star?