Ed and Lois Smart: Where Are Elizabeth Smart’s Parents Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart’ revisiting the June 5, 2002, abduction of a 14-year-old and how it left a lifetime of trauma in its wake, we get a documentary unlike any other. After all, it delves deep into the abuse she endured, her resolve to survive, as well as the loving family’s tireless fight for justice through first-hand accounts of those involved in the matter. Her parents, Lois and Edward “Ed” Smart, are undoubtedly amongst them, yet the former understandably chose not to participate in the film because she wants to leave the past behind.

Lois and Ed Smart Fought For Their Family at Every Turn

Surrounded by all their loved ones, Lois and Edward “Ed” Smart tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in 1986. Following that, they blissfully settled in Salt Lake City, Utah. Subsequently, they welcomed 6 adorable kids – Elizabeth, Charles, Andrew, Edward Jr., William, and Mary Katherine – before moving into what they believed would be their forever home. In fact, by 2002, the couple was proudly raising their little ones in a good home in Federal Heights as devout members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Therefore, neither Lois nor Ed ever expected to be woken up just before 4 am one night by their youngest claiming that “Elizabeth is gone. A man came and took her. He had a gun.” They initially thought 9-year-old Mary Katherine had had a nightmare or was playing around, but things changed the moment they realized a window screen had been cut open and their 14-year-old was nowhere to be found. They immediately contacted the authorities as well as their loved ones, shortly after which the entire community banded together to launch an extensive search for the teenage girl.

Whether it be organizing search parties, pleading with the kidnapper on television, giving interviews to attract any sort of aid, or agreeing to polygraph tests, Elizabeth’s family did it all. They even stood by one another as officials comprehensively questioned each of them to cover all bases, and then unwaveringly believed in Mary Katherine once she identified the abductor. After all, she was the sole witness. In fact, their decision to release the sketch of the man the 9-year-old had identified in February 2003 ultimately led to Elizabeth’s rescue a month later, on March 12.

Lois and Ed Smart Have Done Their Best to Turn Trauma Into Inspiration

When Elizabeth was rescued from her captors in 2003, Lois and Ed played a key role in helping her regain a sense of normalcy while also ensuring she understood that nothing was her fault. Their book ‘Bringing Elizabeth Home: A Journey of Faith & Hope,’ published the same year, wherein they detail every aspect of their experience, also enabled her to gain insight into how much they love and care for her. The way they treated her at home like a normal person, as well as stood by her during the court proceedings, only cemented this further, inspiring her to be a strong individual.

Since then, Lois and Ed have even brought awareness and educated others about abuse, kidnapping, and violence through philanthropic and legal work. While the latter successfully lobbied for the passage of the 2003 PROTECT Act and the 2006 Adam Walsh Act in Congress, the former has evolved into an active advocate and public speaker. They even encouraged their daughter to establish the Elizabeth Smart Foundation in 2011, a non-profit that aims to ignite hope for survivors through prevention, recovery, and advocacy.

Coming to their current standing, Lois currently serves as an activist, author, and educator whose sole aim is to inspire others to always do better through her public speaking sessions. She specializes in connecting with her audience on an emotional level by sharing her own experiences, with expertise in leadership, parenting, reform, social activism, and wellness. On the other hand, having retired as a real estate and mortgage broker, Ed is currently associated with Youth Futures Utah, a shelter for vulnerable and homeless youngsters. It’s also imperative to note that, having been an advocate since 2003, he is the former Executive Director of The Elizabeth Smart Foundation and former President of the Surviving Parents Coalition.

Despite Their Separation, Lois and Ed Smart Have Maintained an Amicable Bond

It was in 2019 when then-64-year-old Ed announced that he had “recently acknowledged to myself and my family that I am gay,” as per The Deseret News. “The decision to be honest and truthful about my orientation comes with its own set of challenges, but at the same time, it is a huge relief.” He added that although his faith in God remains unwavering, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is no longer a community or a place where he finds solace. Therefore, on July 5 of the same year, Lois filed for divorce after 34 years of marriage, with now Oakley resident Ed later asserting that his “love for Lois and everyone in my family is eternal.”

While it’s unclear when Lois and Ed’s divorce was finalized, it appears they now run two separate households but continue to co-parent their kids and serve as grandparents to their young ones amicably. Elizabeth has since come forward to support them, telling Today that “While I am deeply saddened by their separation, nothing could change my love and admiration for them both. Their decisions are very personal. As such, I will not pass judgment and rather am focusing on loving and supporting them and the other members of my family.” At 70, Ed now seems to be in a happy, healthy relationship with his partner, Jim.

