4 Best Eddie Murphy Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Comedian, actor, and singer Edward Regan Murphy became famous for his stand-up comedy before he made his film debut with ’48 Hrs.’ in 1982. At the same time, he became a well-known face on television, starring as a regular cast member as well as performing hosting duties on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Eddie established himself as a leading man with movies such as ‘Beverly Hills Cop,’ ‘Coming to America,’ ‘Harlem Nights,’ ‘The Nutty Professor,’ ‘Dr. Dolittle,’ and ‘Daddy Day Care.’ He has also worked as a voice actor, and most notably lends his voice to the character of Donkey in the ‘Shrek’ franchise. In addition to winning numerous accolades throughout his career, Eddie has also received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2015 and the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2023. If you are searching for Eddie Murphy titles to stream on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

4. The Nutty Professor (1996)

A remake of the eponymous 1963 film starring Jerry Lewis, ‘The Nutty Professor’ follows Sherman Klump (Eddie Murphy), a brilliant and kind-hearted science professor who develops a miracle drug to reverse his morbid obesity. However, losing weight also brings about a change in his personality and turns him obnoxious. His thinner and more assertive self takes the name of Buddy Love and proves himself to be more popular than the original Sherman. As Buddy tries to stop reverting to his original self, things go horribly out of hand. The Tom Shadyac directorial, similar to its predecessor, is a parody of Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1886 novella, ‘Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.’ Watch the film here.

3. Dolemite is My Name (2019)

Directed by Craig Brewer, ‘Dolemite Is My Name‘ is a biographical comedy film that reimagines the life and work of legendary Black comedian, singer, actor, and film producer Rudolph Frank “Rudy Ray” Moore. Eddie Murphy embodies Rudy Ray, who overcomes extraordinary challenges to become an underground sensation in the 1970s by creating a hilarious, obscene, kung-fu fighting anti-establishment stage character for himself named Dolemite. When many express doubt over the public acceptability of Dolemite, Rudy Ray takes a huge gamble by bringing the character to the big screen. You can stream the movie here.

2. You People (2023)

Helmed by Kenya Barris, ‘You People’ tells the story of an interracial and interreligious couple who try to bring their families together before getting married. It begins with Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill), a middle-aged White Jewish man, falling in love with Amira Mohammed, a Black Islamic woman, following a meet-cute where he mistakenly assumes her to be his cab driver. Despite their differences, the two get into a loving relationship. However, modern love gets tested when their families clash over cultural and generational differences and societal expectations. Eddie Murphy stars in the film as Amira’s father, Akbar, who has a difficult time accepting Ezra as the one for his daughter. Watch the romantic comedy here.

1. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024)

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,’ directed by Mark Molloy, is the fourth film in the ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ series starring Eddie Murphy as the titular Detroit Police Detective Axel Foley. After learning of a threat to his estranged daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life, Axel returns to Beverly Hills to get to the bottom of the situation. In addition to reuniting with his old friends, Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton), Axel also teams up with young hotshot cop Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and uncovers a sinister conspiracy. Stream the action comedy film on Netflix.

