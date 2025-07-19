5 Best Will Smith Movies on Netflix (July 2025)

Actor, rapper, and film producer Will Smith is one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. After first gaining recognition as part of a hip-hop duo with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Will made his acting debut in the 1990s sitcom ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’ The show became wildly popular, opening up his pathway to Hollywood. With closely followed commercial successes, leading both franchises and independent films such as ‘Bad Boys,’ ‘Men in Black,’ ‘Independence Day,’ and ‘Enemy of the State,’ Will cemented his place in Tinseltown. While his acting ability was never in question, films such as ‘Ali’ and ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ reinforced him as an acting institution. Following the incident with slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, his prominence in the industry may have taken a back seat, but Will is hard to replace on screen. If you’re looking for more of his works on Netflix, the following list has got you covered.

5. Ali (2001)

A biographical sports drama based on the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, Michael Mann’s directorial ‘Ali’ has Will Smith playing the titular role. The film focuses on the most eventful decade in the boxer’s life, from 1964 when he becomes the heavyweight champion by defeating Sonny Liston, to 1974 when he reclaims the title from George Foreman in the Rumble in the Jungle fight. Ali has been an American icon both in the ring and outside. His sharp wit matched his fierce punches, and his defiant rage was tempered with grace. Will embodies Ali through the time he played the defining bouts in his boxing career, as well as came up as a new face of the social justice movement in the US. Watch the film here.

4. Focus (2015)

Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, ‘Focus’ stars Will Smith as Nicky Spurgeon, a professional con artist who takes a liking to the newcomer Jess Barrett (Margot Robbie) and takes her under his wing. While teaching her the tricks of the trade, Nicky becomes romantically involved with Jess. He considers emotional entanglement a liability and walks away from her life. Three years later, Nicky faces Jess again while working on a high-stakes job in Buenos Aires. The old feelings resurface, troubling him at a time when he cannot afford to lose focus. The crime comedy drama highlights how Will Smith shines in breezy yet morally gray roles. You can check the film here.

3. Bright (2017)

‘Bright’ by David Ayer is set in an alternate reality where humans and mythical beings, such as orcs, elves, and fairies, co-exist on present-day Earth. While the practice of magic is illegal, it is very much real. Magic wands also exist, but only selected individuals called “Brights” can wield them without dying. Will Smith stars as Daryl Ward, a veteran police officer in Los Angeles who gets partnered with Nick Jakoby, the first orc cop in the history of the US. The latter is mistrusted by the department, including Daryl. However, when they come across a young female elf carrying a wand, the duo puts their differences aside to protect her and the relic, which has the potential to wreak havoc in the wrong hands. Watch the urban fantasy action film on Netflix.

2. Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024)

Helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ is the fourth installment in the ‘Bad Boys’ franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami’s finest, Det. Lt. Mike Lowrey and Det. Lt. Marcus Burnett. When their late police captain gets reported as corrupt with ties to drug cartels, Mike and Markus get to work to clear his name. However, the real corrupt officials within law enforcement agencies attempt to sabotage their efforts by branding them as fugitives. The buddy cop action comedy film has Will Smith return to his beloved wisecracking persona. Looking to watch it? You can head here.

1. After Earth (2013)

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘After Earth’ brings together real-life father and son Will and Jaden Smith on screen as Gen. Cypher Raige and his teenage son Kitai. Set far into the future, a millennium after humans are forced to evacuate Earth for a new home planet, the narrative follows the duo crash-landing back on the abandoned Earth. With Cypher injured from the crash, Kitai is forced to travel across the wilderness in search of a backup beacon to fire a distress signal. He has to defend himself against highly evolved life forms on the planet, as well as an alien that hunts by detecting fear. The second film with Will and Jaden playing father and son after ‘The Pursuit of Happyness,’ the theme of ‘After Earth’ feels symbolic of their real relationship. Cyper is a legendary figure on his planet, and Kitai feels enormous pressure to follow in his footsteps, but rises to the challenge anyway. Watch the sci-fi film here.

