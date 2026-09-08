Will Smith shot to fame with the 1990s television sitcom, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ where he portrayed a fictionalized version of himself, earning international recognition. He then ventured into films, making his debut in ‘Where the Day Takes You’ and later solidifying his big-screen presence in ‘Bad Boys’ and the sci-fi blockbuster ‘Independence Day.’ His acting prowess shone even brighter when he stepped into the shoes of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali in the biopic ‘Ali,’ earning an Academy Award nomination. Smith’s diverse filmography continued to expand with roles in ‘Hitch,’ ‘The Pursuit of Happyness,’ ‘Hancock,’ and ‘Aladdin.’ In 2022, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of tennis coach Richard Williams in ‘King Richard.’ With an illustrious career spanning television and films, the actor continues to be an influential figure in the entertainment world, whose new projects are always highly anticipated by the audience. So, here is a list of all the upcoming films of Will Smith.

1. Supermax (TBA)

Smith will star in an upcoming action thriller movie, ‘Supermax’, which will be filmed in Sydney, Australia, between August and November this year. David Gordon Green will direct, based on a script by David Weil and David J. Rosen. The story follows two FBI agents investigating a murder that has taken place in the world’s most secure prison. Amazon MGM Studios is in charge of the movie’s distribution. ‘Supermax’ will receive a streaming release. AnnaSophia Robb will play Smith’s female FBI agent partner. The cast also includes Jaafar Jackson, Jason Clarke, Melissa Leo, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Nathan Phillips. Filming is underway, and a release date is awaited.

2. Fast and Loose (TBA)

‘Fast and Loose’ is a Netflix crime thriller film that follows John Riley, the leader of a criminal organization, who suffers memory loss after an attack. When he reunites with his crew, he realizes that things are not how he thinks they are, as he has been living a double life: as a crime kingpin and an undercover CIA agent. Smith stars as John Riley, while the rest of the cast has not been announced yet. John Swab is the director. The story has been written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Eric Pearson, and Dave Callaham. The streaming platform halted development of the project after Smith sparked controversy by slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. Filming details are awaited.

3. I Am Legend 2 (TBA)

A sequel to the 2007 hit apocalyptic film ‘I am Legend’ is currently in the works, with Smith returning as Dr. Robert Neville. Francis Lawrence will direct, based on a script by Akiva Goldsman, who also co-wrote the original film based on Richard Matheson’s eponymous 1954 novel. Michael B. Jordan joins Smith as a cast member; however, the actors’ roles haven’t been disclosed. The plot of the film has not been revealed yet; however, Smith has revealed that Michael B. Jordan’s character is the head of a new settlement in Connecticut, and he is not Neville’s son. The two also serve as producers on the project. The rest of the cast remains unconfirmed. Francis Lawrence, who directed the first film, will also return for the sequel. The project is in pre-production, and more details are awaited.

4. Untitled Will Smith Comedy Variety Special (TBA)

Will Smith will host his first-ever comedy variety special for Netflix. The one-hour special will include surprise celebrity guests, noteworthy conversations, comedic sketches, musical performances, and more. While it was slated to be released in 2021, it is still in the post-production phase, presumably due to Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. More details regarding the project are awaited.

5. The Council (TBA)

Smith will play drug kingpin Nicky Barnes, dubbed “Mr. Untouchable” by the New York Times, in ‘The Council,’ a biographical crime drama that tells the story of a crime syndicate of seven African-American men who rose to power in Harlem in the 1970s and 80s. The biographical film is directed by Peter Landesman and Rapman. The project was announced in 2019, with Smith also attached as a producer and Netflix set to distribute the film. However, there haven’t been any recent developments concerning the production.

6. Resistor (TBA)

Smith will star in the Sony-backed sci-fi thriller ‘Resistor,’ based on Daniel Suarez’s book ‘Influx.’ Zak Olkewicz wrote the script’s first draft, with Eric Warren Singer penning the latest one. While the plot of the film is under wraps, the novel follows physicist Jon Grady and his team, who have discovered a device that can reflect gravity. However, their lab is soon locked down by a secret organization known as the Bureau of Technology Control (BTC). When Grady denies joining the BTC, he is put in a high-tech prison that also holds other intellects who threaten its mysterious objectives. Grady and his fellow prisoners must find a way to expose BTC’s dark secrets that, unbeknownst to them, wield a technological advantage half a century in the making. No director is yet attached to the project, and the search is on.

7. Hancock 2 (TBA)

Smith will reprise his role as John Hancock for Peter Berg’s ‘Hancock 2,’ the sequel to ‘Hancock,’ which came out in 2008. Adam Fierro and Glen Mazzara are working on the screenplay, with Zendaya being eyed for a role in the movie. In the original movie, Hancock is shown as a reckless, carefree guy living a lonely life until a regular guy offers to help and changes his life, turning him from a hated individual to a beloved savior. More details are eagerly awaited.

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