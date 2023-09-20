Will Smith has charted an extraordinary career path marked by diverse roles and notable achievements in the entertainment industry. The actor shot to fame with the 1990s television sitcom, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ where he portrayed a fictionalized version of himself, earning international recognition. He then ventured into films, making his debut in ‘Where the Day Takes You’ and later solidifying his big-screen presence in ‘Bad Boys’ and the sci-fi blockbuster ‘Independence Day.’ His acting prowess shone even brighter when he stepped into the shoes of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali in the biopic ‘Ali,’ earning an Academy Award nomination.

Smith’s diverse filmography continued to expand with roles in ‘Hitch,’ ‘The Pursuit of Happyness,’ ‘Hancock,’ and ‘Aladdin.’ In 2022, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of tennis coach Richard Williams in ‘King Richard.’ With an illustrious career spanning television and films, the actor continues to be an influential figure in the entertainment world, whose new projects are always highly anticipated by the audience. So, here is a list of all the upcoming films of Will Smith.

1. Bad Boys 4 (2024)

Smith is next going to be seen in the fourth installment of the iconic ‘Bad Boys’ franchise. The buddy cop film, a direct sequel to 2020’s ‘Bad Boys for Life,’ marks the actor’s return as Mike Lowrey. The plot details have been kept under wraps for now. Also reprising their roles are actors Martin Lawrence as Marcus Burnett, Vanessa Hudgens as Kelly, Alexander Ludwig as Dorn, and Paola Núñez as Rita Secada.

On the other hand, Theresa Randle is not returning as Theresa Burnett, and the role is being taken over by actress Tasha Smith. New additions to the cast include Rhea Seehorn, Eric Dane, and Ioan Gruffudd. The film is helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the duo who also directed the previous installment. The shoot of the project commenced in April 2023 but was later suspended due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The movie is slated to release on June 14, 2024.

2. Untitled I am Legend Sequel (TBA)

A sequel to the 2007 hit apocalyptic film ‘I am Legend’ is currently in the works with Smith attached to the project. The plot of the film has not been revealed yet; however, it is known that the script is penned by Akiva Goldsman, who also co-wrote the original film based on Richard Matheson’s eponymous 1954 novel.

Michael B. Jordan joins Smith as a cast member; however, the actors’ roles haven’t been disclosed. The two also serve as producers on the project. The rest of the cast remains unconfirmed. While Francis Lawrence directed the first installment, no director is currently attached to the sequel. The film was earlier planned to be released in November 2023, but the project is still under development with no release date officially announced.

3. Fast and Loose (TBA)

‘Fast and Loose’ is a crime thriller film that follows John Riley, the leader of a criminal organization who suffers memory loss after an attack. When he reunites with his crew, he realizes that things are not actually how he thinks they are, as he has been living a double life: as a crime kingpin and as an undercover CIA agent.

Smith stars as John Riley, while the rest of the cast has not been announced yet. The actor also serves as a producer on the Netflix film, while the director remains undisclosed. The development of the project was halted by the streaming platform after Smith stirred controversy by slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. However, the action film is now back on track and is currently under pre-production. The release date remains to be announced.

4. Brilliance (TBA)

Smith is also set to star in ‘Brilliance,’ a film adaptation of Marcus Sakey’s book of the same name. The sci-fi thriller film revolves around a federal agent with special skills as he embarks on a mission to hunt down a terrorist who wants to start a civil war. The film marks Smith’s yet another collaboration with Akiva Goldsman, who has penned the script for the screen adaptation. The actor also produces the project, with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy attached as the director. The rest of the cast remains to be announced. The film is currently under development and its release date has not been revealed yet.

5. Planes, Trains & Automobiles (TBA)

‘Planes, Trains & Automobiles’ is a remake of the 1987 comedy film of the same name that follows two unlikely travel companions who are trying to reach their destinations in time for the holiday weekend. Smith produces and stars in the film along with Kevin Hart. The Aeysha Carr-directorial was first announced in August 2020. In February 2023, Hart shared an update on the project stating that the film is still in the scripting stage.

“So, trying to crack the code on this one. But, like anything else, you cannot do it until it’s right, and sometimes that takes time. Lots of drafts, lots of rewrites, lots of brainstorming. We’ll get it there, and when we do, it will be what it’s supposed to be, which is amazing,” Hart said in an interview with ET Canada. The release date of the film has not been unveiled as of now.

6. The Council (TBA)

Smith stars as drug kingpin Nicky Barnes in ‘The Council,’ a crime drama that tells the story of a crime syndicate of seven African-American men who rose to power in Harlem in the 1970s and 80s. The biographical film is written and directed by Peter Landesman marking the filmmaker’s second collaboration with Smith after the 2015 film ‘Concussion.’ The project was announced in 2019, with Smith also attached as a producer and Netflix set to distribute the film. However, there haven’t been any recent developments concerning the production.

