Edward Berger’s Netflix Series Atomic Starts Filming in Morocco in May 2024

The filming of Netflix’s crime series ‘Atomic’ is scheduled to begin in Morocco in May 2024. Directed by Academy Award-winner Edward Berger, the show dives deep into the intricate and shadowy realms of narco-tracking, espionage, and terrorism. Unfolding from the compounds of a powerful drug lord to intense on-the-ground pursuits in the world’s most remote locations, the narrative is set across clandestine CIA and MI6 stations.

The series, based on William Langewiesche’s non-fiction book ‘The Atomic Bazaar,’ unravels in the alluring yet dubious domain of narcotics deal brokering, weaving together the narratives of spooks, mercenaries, politicians, drug lords, and terrorists. Rooted in years of meticulous research, the series intricately explores the convergence of these diverse characters, entwined in a central plot with the potential to devastate the Western world.

Gregory Burke, who wrote/co-wrote the war movie ’71,’ ITV’s crime drama ‘Six Four,’ and the action-thriller ‘Entebbe,’ is adapting Langewiesche’s work for television. The screenwriter also penned the upcoming Scottish cop series ‘Rebus,’ starring ‘Outlander’ fame Richard Rankin.

Berger’s ‘All Quiet on the Western Front‘ emerged as one of the most acclaimed movies of 2022, securing the prestigious Best Film honor at the BAFTAs and clinching four Academy Awards, which are for Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and the coveted Best International Feature Film. In television, he secured a BAFTA in 2019 for the miniseries ‘Patrick Melrose.’ His notable TV credits include projects like ‘Your Honor,’ ‘The Terror,’ and ‘Deutschland ’83.’ Additionally, Berger recently committed to directing and executive producing ‘Helltown,’ a crime drama series in development at Amazon Studios from Team Downey, with discussions underway for Oscar Isaac to take on the leading role.

The project was developed at Pulse Films, the production company behind AMC’s crime drama ‘Gangs of London,’ Nicolas Cage’s ‘Pig,’ and Robert Eggers’ feature directorial debut ‘The Witch.’ Morocco, known for its picturesque locales, is a filming location of various esteemed productions, including Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon‘ and Gal Gadot-starrer ‘Heart of Stone.’ Furthermore, Scott’s upcoming epic ‘Gladiator 2’ is also being filmed in the country.

Read More: Netflix Renews Bandidos For Season 2