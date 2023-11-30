Netflix Renews Bandidos For Season 2

Netflix has given the green light for a second season of the yet-to-be-released series ‘Bandidos.’ Filming for Season 2 is set to commence in January, spanning locations in Mexico City, Veracruz, and Hidalgo. Filmed in Spanish, this production represents one of Netflix’s major ventures from Mexico, following in the footsteps of the impactful drug drama ‘Narcos: Mexico.’

The storyline of the show revolves around Miguel and his partner Lilí, embarking on a quest to recover a treasure hidden within the depths of an underwater shipwreck—a Spanish galleon sunk during the War of Independence along Mexico’s Atlantic coast. In their pursuit, the duo seeks the aid of a band of outlaws to execute the daring underwater heist. However, as the plot unfolds, they discover that they are not the sole seekers of this forgotten treasure, leading to a riveting tale of intrigue, alliances, and unexpected challenges.

Pablo Tébar, known for his work on projects like ‘Plastic Sea,’ ‘Headless Chickens,’ and ‘Diablero,’ takes the lead as the main writer and showrunner for the series. Adrian Grunberg, acclaimed for directing ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ and ‘Get the Gringo,’ assumes the directorial role. The executive producers include Adrien Grunberg, Mark Holder (associated with ‘Beasts of No Nation’ and ‘The Mauritanian’), Christine Holder (credited for ‘Beasts of No Nation’ and ‘The Mauritanian’), and Andrew Wilson (known for ‘Lottery Ticket’ and ‘Devil’s Backbone’). Stacy Perskie, the producer behind ‘Get the Gringo’ and ‘Elysium,’ is also responsible for production.

The primary cast of ‘Bandidos’ features Alfonso Dosal and Ester Expósito in the lead roles of Miguel and Lili, respectively. The ensemble also includes Juan Pablo Medina, Mabel Cadena, Nicolás Furtado, Andrés Baida, Andrea Chaparro, Juan Pablo Fuentes, Bruno Bichir, and others.

As the debut of the first season on Netflix is slated for 2024, speculation about the second season remains premature with the exact release date undisclosed. While Netflix hasn’t confirmed the episode count for ‘Bandidos,’ current expectations suggest it will consist of at least eight episodes.

Leveraging a film commission known for its business-friendly approach to permitting, Mexico City’s entertainment sector is enjoying unparalleled success, drawing a multitude of productions. This year’s notable releases, such as ‘Saw X‘ and ‘A Million Miles Away,’ have opted for Mexico City as their filming locale, underscoring the city’s burgeoning allure in the global film industry.

