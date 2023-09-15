Where Was A Million Miles Away Filmed?

Inspired by true events that transpired in the life of NASA flight engineer José Hernández, ‘A Million Miles Away’ is a biographical drama movie starring Michael Peña as José, a farm worker of a Mexican village whose seemingly impossible dreams are fulfilled, thanks to his family’s sacrifice, his determination, drive, and perseverance. In his decades-long journey, the narrative chronicles his life as he manages to take the leap from working as a farm worker to becoming an engineer and an astronaut.

Soon, José achieves his dream when he travels to space and finds himself 200 miles above Earth in the International Space Station. With Alejandra Márquez Abella as the helmsman and a co-writer, the historical film unfolds in the rural Mexican village of Michoacán and NASA headquarters. So, if you are interested in knowing where it was shot, you are at the right place. Here is everything you need to know about the filming locations of ‘A Million Miles Away!’

A Million Miles Away Filming Locations

‘A Million Miles Away’ was filmed in Mexico, specifically in and around Mexico City, Santiago de Querétaro, Texcoco, and the state of San Luis Potosí. As per reports, production on the biopic kicked off in August 2022 and took place over the course of the following couple of months before wrapping up in October of the same year. So, without wasting any time, allow us to provide you with a detailed account of all the specific locations that feature in the Amazon Prime movie!

Mexico City, Mexico

Major portions of ‘A Million Miles Away’ were taped in and around Mexico City, the capital of Mexico which is situated in the Valley of Mexico, providing the city with the backdrop of the nearby mountains and volcanoes. The combination of flatlands, consisting of modern landscapes, and mountainous regions makes CDMX one of the suitable filming sites.

Moreover, the culturally and historically significant sites in the city served as the ideal backdrop for the Michael Peña starrer as it is set in the late 1960s. You are likely to spot several local landmarks and attractions throughout the film, including the Angel of Independence, the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Assumption of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven, the Palacio de Bellas Artes, and the Monument to the Revolution. Besides ‘A Million Miles Away,’ its locales have been featured in a number of film and TV projects over the years. You will see a glimpse of the city in ‘Big George Foreman,’ ‘Frida,’ ‘Fat Man and Little Boy,’ ‘Whiskey Tango Foxtrot,’ and ‘Dance of the 41.’

Other Locations in Mexico

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘A Million Miles Away’ also set up camp in various other locations across Mexico, including the city of Santiago de Querétaro. The director and his team were also spotted in Texcoco, a city situated just northeast of Mexico City. The underdeveloped city works in favor of the production team of ‘A Million Miles Away’ as they found some suitable backdrops across the city to tape the scenes set mainly in the rural village of Michoacán in the 1960s. Furthermore, a few portions were lensed in the state of San Luis Potosí.

