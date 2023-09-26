Where Was Saw X Filmed?

A direct sequel to the 2004 film ‘Saw’ and a prequel to the 2005 movie ‘Saw II,’ ‘Saw X’ is a horror thriller movie that follows John Kramer who decides to travel to Mexico in hopes of finding a miraculous cure. However, upon reaching there, the entire operation turns out to be a scam, leaving him enraged and filled with the desire for vengeance. Now, the infamous serial killer comes up with ingenious and deranged traps to get back at the frauds.

Helmed by Kevin Greutert, the mystery film is the tenth installment in the ‘Saw’ film series and stars Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, and Steven Brand. The story primarily takes place in Mexico, as mentioned above, as there are shots of a hospital and eerie locations where John plots and gets his revenge. Thus, many viewers are left wondering where ‘Saw X’ was shot. If you are one such curious soul, we have you covered!

Saw X Filming Locations

‘Saw X’ was filmed entirely in Mexico, particularly in Mexico City. To maintain authenticity as far as the setting and visuals are concerned, the production department decided to film on location. Principal photography of the tenth installment of the popular horror movie franchise commenced in Fall 2022, particularly in the month of October, and concluded in the second week of February 2023. Intrigued to learn more details about the shooting process? Well, without further ado, let’s dive right into it!

Mexico City, Mexico

The shooting of ‘Saw X’ took place in Mexico City, the vibrant and hearty capital city of Mexico. From aerial shots of Mexico City Metropolitan Cathedral to the streets, filming took place in several areas of the city. In a QnA session at the Midsummer Scream 2023 convention, when a fan asked director Kevin Greutert the reason behind choosing Mexico as the setting, he answered, “There’s such a mythology, the city is so amazing, and we can’t speak enough about it. And just that, there’s a certain creepiness to it and a certain history, and it just absolutely worked for us…”

Just wrapped shooting on Saw X, and though the challenges were huge (easy films are rarely worthwhile in the end), it was one of the most rewarding and epic experiences of my life. Cast and crew were firing on all cylinders, pic.twitter.com/uTMH7YzcfI — Kevin Greutert (@KevinGreutert) February 10, 2023

Sharing a photo from the last day of filming (above), Kevin expressed that “it was one of the most rewarding and epic experiences” of his life. The narrative involves John Kramer traveling to the United Mexican States seeking a cure for his terminal illness. At the same panel discussion, production designer Anthony Stabley explained that setting and capturing the film in the “exotic” land ensured the character feels “like a fish out of water.” Highlighting the same, he explained, “It was a combination of all of that. And then there is a history of Mexican cinema, the craftsmen, the artists down there, they are amazing. So we had a wonderful crew.” Stabley further added, “You know, I had a trap team of eight, plus I have my construction team, and they were just fantastic.”

The makers really wanted to pay tribute to the earlier films in the installment and that is reflected in the gritty visual design of ‘Saw X.’ Interestingly, the crew kept the usage of CGI to a minimum, limiting it to just touchups, as practical effects were utilized to create a majority of the gory portions in the film. As per reports, due to some technicalities involving trap designs, the production process had to be diverged into two slices. Regarding the same, Kevin told SFX Magazine, “We had to make so many prosthetics and machines, and over Christmas, we spent the entirety of it figuring this stuff out.”

The sprawling megalopolis is a tourist hot spot and is renowned for its rich history, lush green natural spaces, delectable global cuisine, and urban cosmopolitan vibes. Apart from that, the Mexican capital boasts a fascinating and thriving art scene as well as a diverse and eclectic architectural style that is embellished with European Gothic, Renaissance, Baroque, and contemporary designs. Over the years, the city has served as a filming spot for several movies and TV shows, such as ‘Dune,’ ‘Sense8,’ ‘Total Recall,’ ‘Alita: Battle Angel,’ and ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado.’ Therefore, it is not surprising that the stunning city was chosen to add a layer of authenticity and elevate the overall visual aspect of ‘Saw X.’

