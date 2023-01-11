Eight Is Enough: Where is the Cast Now?

ABC’s ‘Eight is Enough’ is a comedy-drama series that follows the lives of Tom Bradford, a syndicated newspaper journalist, his wife Joan, and their eight children, Mary, David, Joanie, Nancy, Elizabeth, Susan, Tommy and Nicholas. Joan was a stay-at-home mother who looked after the children until she died, and Tom married a teacher, Abby, who entered the lives of the children to make the family whole again. The show chronicles the lives of the family and the hilarious and dramatic situations they fall into.

The show has captured the hearts of audiences since it first aired in 1977. The beloved and entertaining cast has remained evergreen in the hearts of modern families. It has been a long time since ‘Eight is Enough’ was aired on television. Naturally, fans are curious to know what happened to their favorite on-screen family and where they are now. If you have the same question, we are here with all the answers you seek.

How Did Dick Van Patten Die?

According to Hollywood Reporter, Patten’s character Tom Bradford was ranked number 33 on TV Guide’s list of the “50 Greatest Dads of All Time” in 2004. Van Patten started out as a child actor and found success in New York, where as a teenager, he appeared in more than a dozen plays. He was employed at Duffy’s Tavern in radio. His father had Dutch and English lineage, while his mother was of Italian descent. He started working as a model and actor when he was young, and at age 7, he made his Broadway debut. Later, he relocated to Hollywood, starting a protracted career in cinema and television. In addition to the series, he also had appearances in films, including ‘High Anxiety,’ ‘Spaceballs’, and ‘Robin Hood: Men in Tights’. Patten helped establish Natural Balance Pet Foods in 1989 and established National Guide Dog Month in 2008 to promote awareness and raise money for US nonprofit guide dog schools. Sadly, the actor passed away in June 2015, at the age of 86, from Type 2 diabetes complications.

How Did Diana Hyland Die?

Diana Hyland is known for her portrayal as the on-screen wife of the late actor Dick Van. She made appearances on ‘The Boy in the Plastic Bubble,’ ‘Barnaby Jones,’ ‘Cannon,’ ‘Burke’s Law,’ ‘Smoky,’ ‘The Chase,’ and others. The incredibly talented actress won a Primetime Emmy Award for ‘The Boy in the Plastic Bubble’ for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy or Drama Special. She was also nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in ‘Alcoa Premiere.’ Unfortunately, while ‘Eight is Enough’ was on the air, the actress passed away due to breast cancer, and her death was incorporated in Season 2 of the show.

Where is Betty Buckley Now?

Betty Buckley plays the role of the stepmother to the Bradford kids. The creators anticipated Joans Bradford’s death, making Tom a widower at the start of season 2. After that, Betty portrayed Sandra Sue “Abby” Abbott, who later married Tom. Betty is a singer and actor who has won multiple awards for her performances since the beginning of her career. Apart from being an on-screen actor, she is a theatre artist, popularly known as “The Voice of Broadway”.

She won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress for her performance in the musical, ‘Cats.’ She performed on ‘Sunset Boulevard’ from 1994 to 1996 as Norma Desmond. For her work in ‘Triumph of Love’, she was nominated for a 1997 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She also received a 1995 Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. She has made compelling performances in ‘Split,’ ‘The Happening,’ ‘Carrie,’ ‘Frantic,’ ‘Preacher,’ ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ ‘Supergirl,’ and others.

Where is Grant Goodeve Now?

On ‘Eight Is Enough’, Grant Goodeve plays the part of David Bradford, the eldest kid. He stayed in the film industry and gave compelling performances in different productions including, ‘Christmas in Pines,’ ‘Low Country,’ ‘County Line,’ ‘The Case for Christ,’ and others. Interestingly, the theme song of ‘Eight is Enough’ is sung by Grant Goodeve. He has made the voice work for commercials and video games including, ‘F.E.A.R. First Encounter,’ ‘Star Fox: Assault,’ ‘Team Fortress 2,’ and ‘Meet the Engineer.’ The star was also the host for the NW travel show, ‘Northwest Backroads,’ for 15 years. He is married to Deborah Lynn Ketcham sinch 1978, with whom the actor shares three children and six grandchildren.

How Did Lani O’Grady Die?

Originally called Lanita Rose Agrati, Lani O’Grady had a brief acting career and worked as a talent agent before we lost her on September 25, 2001, at the ripe age of 46. She garnered massive attention after her portrayal of Mary Bradford on the show. She made appearances in productions such as ‘The Love Boat,’ and ‘The Kid with a Broken Halo.’ Lani reportedly suffered from frequent anxiety episodes for which she was misdiagnosed, leading to her being hooked on drugs and pills such as Valium, Xanax, and Librium.

Later, she became sober and went to work as a recovery counselor for her doctor. While, being in a mental health ward of Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, she became hooked on a prescription drug called Ativan. She couldn’t win the battle against drugs. Unfortunately, the brilliant and talented actress died of a drug overdose with fatal levels of Vicodin and Prozac found in her bloodstream, as testified by her toxicology tests.

Where is Laurie Walters Now?

On ‘Eight Is Enough’, Laurie Walters plays Joanie Bradford. Before joining the Bradford Family, she appeared on ‘Happy Days’. In 1999, she made her final appearance in ‘The Common Sense Wisdom Tree’. Laurie had been a member of a movie club in Los Angeles and was highly involved in environmental matters. In the late 1990s, Walters gave up acting and became an active environmentalist, where she coordinated the volunteer program Tree People for the Los Angeles organization. Under her married name Laurie Walters Slade, she has started acting on stage again in the southern California region and directing theatrical shows in Ojai, California.

Where is Susan Richardson Now?

The actress Susan Richardson portrays Susan Bradford Stockwell on the show. Before joining ‘Eight is Enough’, she appeared on ‘Happy Days’. She appeared on ‘Battle of the Network Stars,’ ‘The $20,000 Pyramid,’ ‘Password Plus,’ and ‘Match Game,’ along with an All-Star episode of ‘Family Feud.’ She also made appearances in ‘The Runaways,’ ‘Fantasy Island,’ ‘One Day at a Time,’ ‘Soldiers of Innocence,’ and ‘An Eight is Enough Wedding.’ Currently, the star is away from the limelight, focusing on her personal life in Pennsylvania.

Where is Dianne Kay Now?

Diana Kay stars as Nancy Bradford on the show, ‘Eight is Enough.’ Prior to her retirement in 1999, the actress appeared in several productions, including Steven Spielberg’s ‘1941,’ ‘The Nashville Grab,’ ‘Cass Malloy, ‘ Portrait of a Showgirl,’ ‘Glitter,’ ‘Andy Colby’s Incredible Adventure,’ ‘An Eight Is Enough Wedding,’ ‘Diagnosis: Murder,’ and others. Dianne attended Arcadia High School in Phoenix, Arizona, along with Lynda Carter, Steven Spielberg, and Valerie Perrine. Dianne has been fighting kidney cancer since 2011 and is currently in remission.

Where is Connie Needham Now?

Connie Marie Bowen changed her name to Connie Needham after her marriage to her now-divorced husband, David Needham, who was one of the set designers of the show ‘Eight is Enough.’ The trained ballet dancer has now retired from the limelight. She gave dance classes at the now-closed Jimmie DeFore Dance Center in Costa Mesa, California. Before taking a bow from the limelight, she appeared in different productions including, ‘Fame,’ ‘An Uncommon Love,’ ‘Eight is Enough: Family Reunion,’ ‘L.A. Law,’ ‘An Eight is Enough Wedding,’ and ‘Ellen.’

Where is Willie Aames Now?

Willie Aames, who appears as Tommy Bradford on the show, is an actor, director, producer, and screenwriter. He is still up and running as a successful actor who made appearances in four Hallmark movies including, ‘Harvest Moon,’ ‘Every Christmas Has a Story,’ ‘Love on the Menu,’ and ‘Dater’s Handbook.’ He has also appeared in ‘Charles in Charge,’ ‘Eight is Enough: Family Reunion,’ ‘An Eight is Enough Wedding,’ ‘Bibleman,’ and others.

Aames has seen his fair share of well-publicized lows, and the 2008 VH1 documentary ‘Broke and Famous’ centered on his personal tenacity and endurance. A program that emphasized Aames’ tragic loss of his family, house, and finances ultimately caused him to become one of Hollywood’s homeless people and sleep on the streets. In spite of all the obstacles, Aames’ genuine character and inner fortitude helped him through, and he made news once again when he taught himself the fundamentals of finance and obtained a license as a financial advisor for a significant U.S. mutual fund business. Aames received an opportunity to work as an entry-level crew member in 2010 with Regent Seven Seas Cruises. He fell in love with a former fan, Winnie Hung, and the pair are still together and deeply in love.

How Did Adam Rich Die?

Adam Rich garnered the love of many for his portrayal of Nicholas Bradford in the show. His classic pageboy haircut took over the families who gave their youngsters the popular haircut. He earned the moniker “America’s little brother” owing to his performance on the show. He had starred in ‘Code Red,’ ‘The City,’ ‘St. Elsewhere,’ ‘Dungeons & Dragons,’ ‘Fantasy Island,’ and others. Sadly, Adam passed away on January 7, 2023, in his home in Los Angeles. His cause of death is not yet revealed as of writing.

