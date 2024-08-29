Eileen: Was She Stéphane Bourgoin’s Real Girlfriend? Did a Serial Killer Murder Her?

If there’s one thing nobody can deny owing to all the details to have come to light in the past few years, it’s that Stéphane Bourgoin took a lot of liberties with his tales to evolve his career. In fact, as explored in Hulu’s ‘Killer Lies: Chasing A True Crime Con Man,’ they date all the way back to the 1970s before he had even started presenting himself as a true crime/serial killer expert. However, the most significant was the fact he always claimed he first got immersed in this field upon actually losing a loved one to a serial killer in one of the most atrociously horrific ways.

Stéphane Bourgoin Concocted Eileen From the Ground Up

While it’s true Stéphane had asserted at every possible national television show appearance that he’d lost a woman named Eileen to a serial killer while he was living in the US in 1976, some details never made sense. After all, he often fluctuated between calling her a friend, a girlfriend, and a wife, none of which ever stuck – and then there’s the fact that he only ever brandished around one photo of her. However, as the months passed and internet sleuths began looking into his overall history, they uncovered he was not a safe, nice guy in any manner.

In fact, according to reports, it came to light he had actually concocted her from the ground up – nobody named Eileen ever existed in his life in any capacity; she simply wasn’t there. As for who the woman in the photograph was, journalist Lauren Collins has since uncovered she was merely a Spanish actress who doesn’t want her real name to be known anymore – all she wants anyone interested to know is that she is leading a comfortable, happy, healthy life Las Angeles, California. Stéphane has since even taken responsibility for this lie, yet has asserted he would do it all over again if he needed to, as it is part of the reason they have the success they have today.

Stéphane Bourgoin’s Claims Regarding Her Start into True Crime Weren’t Real Either

It’s actually imperative to note that while Stéphane asserted in the aforementioned documentary production that he did lose someone he knew to a serial killer, he has also stated otherwise. According to his own accounts in the original production, he had met a woman in Las Angeles while living there, only to help her out financially and sleep with her on three different occasions. He actually refused to give her name so as to not tarnish her memory or have people speculate she was a streetwalker since he had given him money, but he did make it evident that he later found out she had been killed and mutilated by a serial killer, giving rise to his Eileen story.

However, according to reports, Stéphane once stated that the entire Eileen account and the backstory were completely made-up lies, that it was all fictional so as to help him do better. He actually simply stated he drew inspiration from the case of Susan Bickrest, who had been murdered at age 24 in 1975 by serial killer Gerald Stano – it is believed Gerald had at least 88 victims. That’s because he knew having a personal touch would not just improve his credibility but also give him a sympathetic touch, which only grew with each book he released or show he featured in. But alas, these lies also became his downfall as no one now believes a word he says or attempts to write.

Read More: Dahina Sy: Where is the Survivor Now?