Stéphane Bourgoin: Where is the Discredited True Crime Expert Now?

While it’s true many have deemed Stéphane Bourgoin as nothing but a hot commodity or a liar for the past few years, Hulu’s ‘Killer Lies: Chasing A True Crime Con Man’ looks much deeper into him. It actually shines a light upon not only the way he portrayed himself to be a true crime expert for decades, only for all his credentials to be lies but also the why behind why he did what he did. There are some questions as well as mysteries one might never know the answer to, yet Stéphane’s obsession with true crime, as well as his determination to be the best in his field, do make some sense once we get to look at his history.

Stéphane Bourgoin Hails From a Family of Highflyers

It was on March 14, 1953, that Stéphane was born to Franziska Glöckner and Lucien Joseph Jean Bourgoin as their only child – the youngest of his four children – only to never have a deep connection with them. That’s because his mother was 50 by the time he came into this world and his father 56, with them both having their fair share of public presence as well as war traumas to deal with. After all, while his father was a military engineer who served in both world wars for his nation, his mother was a double agent who had done wonders to protect her people.

Many might think these are just lies that Stéphane concocted to paint his own picture, but it has actually been ascertained that his parents were indeed involved in such matters, making him think from an early age he had to do something worthwhile in his life. Nevertheless, he actually dropped out of high school after having been expelled thrice, only to focus his attention on the world of cinema, theater, as well as entertainment. This, combined with his downfall, is the reason he has since asserted he believes he let his parents down in more ways than one – that he didn’t do them, their work, or their memories justice.

Stéphane Bourgoin’s Career as a True Crime Expert Was Unexpected

Considering the way Stéphane had always asserted he wished to work in movies in any way, shape, or form, he actually came to the US in the 1970s and briefly even lived in California. He made several connections, partook in her three B-grade erotic films, served as a columnist for such flicks, and even penned some original work that was actually made and published. However, by the time the early 1980s had rolled around, he had evolved into an employee of a small Parisian bookshop called Au Troisième Œil (The Third Eye), which he later bought. His specialty for a while was then genre films before it quickly turned to serial killers.

It was in the early 1990s that Stéphane began presenting himself as a serial killer expert, asserting he had become consumed by them after one had taken away his girlfriend Eileen from him. As per his initial accounts, he had arrived home one day to find his partner not just lying dead in a poll of her own blood but also mutilated into small pieces as well as nearly decapitated. He later even showed a beautiful picture of his late partner on national television, yet it has since come to light that this never happened – he claims a serial killer killed someone he knew but that the woman in the photo was just a random Spanish actress.

Stéphane Bourgoin Undeniably Lied A Lot Throughout His Career

However, it can not be denied that Stéphane’s decision to go down this route earned him a lot of sympathy over the years and even got him countless opportunities to interact with other survivors of serial killers and family members of those who’d lost a loved one. He apparently even got to interview many serial killers, but the extent of them was all a lie, too – he used to claim he interviewed 77 killers throughout his 4-decade career, but it was less than 30. However, it’s imperative to note that only 8 of them have ever been taped, and it has been indicated that he often exaggerated on national television so as to get more likes, so the actual number could be much lower.

As if that’s not enough, one of the primary aspects that brought Stéphane countless opportunities with books, television, and media was the claim he had been trained by the FBI at Quantico. But the reality is that he had only been to Quantico once – as a visitor to interview one of the world’s first-ever serial killer profilers, John Douglas, a fact that only came to light decades into his career. What’s even more shocking is that many of the claims he made on television over the years were repaired or seemed to have been taken from notes of others who had interviewed serial killers, bringing all his credibility into question.

Stéphane Bourgoin Now Leads a Relatively Quiet Life

Once Stéphane’s lies started being exposed towards the end of 2019 with the help of 4th Eye Corporation, a group of French true crime fans who had caught the discrepancies in his tales before deciding to out them, his whole world turned upside down. He initially tried to deny all the allegations and doubled down by releasing a book, yet the evidence was too much, driving him to gradually start conceding to some lies as well as exaggerations.

However, Stéphane still gave some contradicting answers to different interviewers and wouldn’t concede to everything or get his story straight, resulting in all his publishers and sponsors dropping him. Since then, it appears as if he has been leading a relatively quiet life in Paris, France – he continues to maintain his innocence and asserts nothing he did was criminal, so he doesn’t know why fans are angry, not realizing it was as if he took advantage of their vulnerability by asserting himself in situations he purportedly had no business in being. Nevertheless, this 71-year-old does still have the satisfaction that he got to make a few documentaries, interview many serial killers, and publish at least 10 books (even under the pen name Etienne Jallieu for the really gory stuff) throughout his career.

