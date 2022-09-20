Eilyn Jimenez From Designing Miami: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Designing Miami’ is an exciting TV show that follows interior designers Eilyn and Ray Jimenez as they try to make a name for themselves in Miami. Even though Eilyn and Ray are happily married, they lead different design firms and are each other’s direct competitors in the professional sphere. Hence, it is fascinating to witness how the couple attempts to balance their personal relationships while trying to one-up each other through their work.

Right from the beginning, Eilyn Jimenez comes across as someone who is highly driven regarding her career. After establishing a design empire all by herself, she seems ready to take on Miami as well as the rest of the world. Thus, with a lot of curiosity surrounding Eilyn’s life, we decided to jump in and find out everything there is about her!

Eilyn Jimenez’s Background

Eilyn grew up in a loving Cuban-American family, which helped her develop a close bond with her close ones. Since both her parents were immigrants, life in the United States was a bit challenging initially, yet the reality star fit right in and had a lovely childhood. Eilyn mentioned that her parents encouraged her to follow her dreams, and she holds them responsible for the success she has achieved today. In fact, she has kept her family connections alive and often takes time out of her busy schedule to spend with her loved ones.

Interestingly, Eilyn was interested in design from a young age as she would constantly rearrange the furniture in her room during her growing years. However, the reality star had aspirations of being an attorney or a judge and had no plans to pursue a career as a designer. Hence, after graduating high school at 16 years of age, she began pursuing a degree in business at the Universidad Latina de Costa Rica.

Nevertheless, fate soon intervened, and once Eilyn began learning more about architecture, she realized that design was her one true calling. Thus, she shifted her stream in her second year and began studying architecture. Interestingly, while studying architecture, Eilyn found herself more interested in interior design than the exterior, and hence, after graduating from university, she started her interior design firm, Sire Design.

Eilyn Jimenez’s Profession

Although Eilyn studied architecture, she soon realized that interior design was what she felt really passionate about. Hence, determined to turn her passion into a career, Eilyn graduated from university and established her interior design firm, Sire Designs, in 2007. From the very beginning, the reality star has built up her company on the pillars of perfection and excellence, and at present, Sire Designs is one of the most sought-after interior design agencies in the whole of Miami.

Incidentally, while Eilyn currently functions as the creative director of her company, she has at least three designers and one other architectural drafter working under her. Moreover, even though she has made quite a name for herself in and around Miami, she stated that she had no plans of slowing down as she was determined to become one of the top interior designers in the whole world.

On the other hand, apart from managing her own agency, Eilyn also works as an Interior Designer for the Boys Cottage at Kid Sanctuary Campus, a Palm Beach County-based charitable organization that shelters homeless children.

Eilyn Jimenez’s Husband

We are glad to report that Eilyn Jimenez is married to Raymond “Ray” Nicolas Jimenez, and the two seemingly enjoy a happy life. Interestingly, the latter is also an interior designer and, during the time of filming, was in the process of establishing his own separate firm. Funnily enough, Eilyn claimed she would never work alongside Ray, although the two are head over heels in love and celebrated their second marriage anniversary in October 2021. It honestly is heartwarming to witness their love blossom, and we want to wish both of them all the happiness for the future.

