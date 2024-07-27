Elite: Is Las Encinas a Real Elite School in Madrid?

Netflix’s renowned teen series ‘Elite’ takes place in an exclusive private school named Las Encinas, where the children of some of the wealthiest and most powerful people in Spain study. The eight seasons of the show explore the varying relationships that are born within the classes of the institution. Through these schooltime bonds, the narrative delves into the social reality of Spanish society, focusing on same-sex relationships, adolescent angst, teenage crimes, etc. Ever since the mystery drama’s release, Las Encinas has captivated viewers across the globe, with some even tempted to join the institution. However, it cannot happen in reality!

Las Encinas Does Not Exist in Real Life

Las Encinas is a fictional elite school in Spain. Carlos Montero, who created ‘Elite’ with Darío Madrona, conceived the show when a producer asked him whether he had any ideas for developing a teen series. The opportunity seemed interesting for the screenwriter because of how special this particular period in life is. “Those [teenage years] are the best, those that grow and develop quite naturally until suddenly a whole universe starts to emerge,” Montero said about the origin of the narrative, as per the Daily Express. After deciding to make a show about teenagers, the creator needed a setting where he could place these characters.

Since school is a common factor in every teenager’s life, Las Encinas was born. Madrona, the co-creator, developed the series as an exploration of the “clash between social classes.” In a teenager’s life, their social status and identity come into play mostly in a school setting, justifying the creation of Las Encinas. But in Spain, there isn’t any institution with the same name. However, the production department of the series used a real educational establishment for the exterior scenes set in Las Encinas.

European University of Madrid’s Villaviciosa de Odón campus stands in for the fictional school in ‘Elite.’ The private university is located at Calle Tajo, s/n, Villaviciosa de Odón in Madrid. The institution was founded in 1995. In addition to the establishment we see in ‘Elite,’ the university has campuses in Alcobendas in Madrid, Valencia, and the Canary Islands. EQT AB, a Swedish private equity company, bagged the majority stake in the university in 2024, with British investment firm Permira retaining a minority stake. It is ranked 409th in the 2025 QS Europe University Rankings.

As far as the interior scenes set in Las Encinas are concerned, they are shot using sets in a production facility within the Community of Madrid. Netflix owns a 237,000-square-foot studio in the Ciudad de la Tele region of Madrid, with three 13,000-square-foot soundstages. It is possible that these sets were built in this production hub.

