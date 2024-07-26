Elite: Will Chloe and Eric End Up Together?

Throughout the eighth season of Netflix’s teen series ‘Elite,’ Chloe and Eric deal with the intricacies of their complicated romantic relationship. When she realizes that she needs to sacrifice him for a place in Héctor and Emilia’s Alumni, she does it, only to eventually learn that she made a mistake. The recovering addict ends up hooking up with Emilia to forget his former relationship, which further shows Chloe she was tricked into breaking up with him. Even though they manage to work on their differences and get back together, Raúl’s murder starts to haunt Carmen and her daughter, causing the couple’s separation once again! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Chloe’s Sacrifice For Her Mother

The eighth season of ‘Elite’ ends with Chloe and her mother, Carmen, deciding to leave Madrid. Their stay in the capital city gets threatened the moment they realize that there is a video that can be used to incriminate them in the murder of Raúl. By the time the same recording reaches the hands of the deceased’s ex-girlfriend, Sara, the daughter and mother start their journey from the city, leaving behind Eric. Even though the two school students want to remain together, Chloe cannot abandon her mother, who has been looking after her since her birth, even in the absence of her father.

Carmen has suffered a lot while taking care of Chloe. She even kills Raúl for protecting her daughter. After being a beneficiary of the same murder, Chloe cannot ask her mother to deal with the consequences alone. Neither can she let the authorities arrest Carmen, which will leave her without a blood relative. Therefore, she joins her mother not because she does not love Eric. She prioritizes Carmen over her boyfriend, even if it causes their separation. Meanwhile, Eric expresses his wish to join the mother and daughter if that’s what he needs to do to be with his partner. However, Carmen is not in a position to look after another kid, especially while she is trying to hide herself and her daughter from the authorities.

Because of Eric’s turbulent past, him eloping with Chloe will create a lot of attention that will jeopardize the safety of the latter and Carmen. The mother and daughter cannot risk Nico’s parents looking for Eric after he joins them. Still, the couple’s separation doesn’t mean that they will never end up together.

Chloe and Eric’s Future

The only thing that stands in the way of Chloe and Eric ending up together is the video Sara has that can incriminate the former and Carmen in Raúl’s murder. After garnering the recording, she proclaims that she will hunt down the mother and daughter, which is ironic since they saved her from her abusive boyfriend. If Sara ever realizes that she should be indebted to Chloe and Carmen, the duo may not have any problem returning to Madrid, paving the way for the couple’s reunion. Since Sara is dating Nico, Eric’s cousin, the chances of her getting enlightened are high as well.

Throughout the series, Nico tries to help Sara understand that Raúl was a manipulator and abusive partner who deserved to die. Because of the toxic bond she formed with the deceased, she fails to perceive the same. However, as her relationship with Nico progresses, she may realize how different and healthy it is compared to what she had with Raúl. Such a realization will likely convince her to forgive Chloe and Carmen. As a beloved cousin, Nico is expected to give his all to lead Sara to the real truth and delete the video so that Eric can be with his girlfriend, irrespective of what he thinks of her.

