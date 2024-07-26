Elite: Why Does Luis Marín Kill Joel?

The eighth season of Netflix’s teen series ‘Elite’ begins with the revelation of Joel’s murder. After bleeding to death, his dead body lies in the room he shares with Héctor, who gets startled seeing the gruesome crime scene. With the help of his sister, Emilia, the new arrival at Las Encinas drops the corpse away from their place. The beloved sibling tries to save her brother by framing Iván Carvalho and Dalmar. Meanwhile, the real murderer, Luis Marín, hides himself under his authority as a police officer, but only till Chloe’s recording unveils the truth about the killing. Joel’s murder is a result of a provocation that’s rooted in his new connections! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Joel’s Threat Causes His Death

In the eighth season, Joel decides to turn his fortunes around by becoming a sex worker who provides premium experience to influential clients who are part of Héctor and Emilia’s elite organization, Alumni. This turnaround in his life starts with his encounter with Guillermina and Pier at Isadora House, the nightclub owned and operated by Isadora. The place soon becomes Joel’s regular destination, where he meets with his highly powerful clients. These illegal meetings put Isadora in a vulnerable space without even her realizing it. Luis Marín then sets out to take advantage of it.

Throughout the season, Luis tries to force Isadora to have sex with him. He uses his authority as a police officer to put her in unfavorable positions time after time, only to rescue her and demand favors in return. He approaches Joel’s meetings and sexual adventures with his clients as a similar opportunity. He shoots some of these intimate encounters and threatens Isadora by telling her that he can use the recordings to arrest her and shut down her establishment. After her father’s death and mother’s abandonment, the last thing she can let slip away from her hands is her nightclub.

The chances of losing the establishment lead Isadora to distress, only for her to confront Joel, who indirectly made her a victim of Luis’ extortion. After learning how his actions have affected his friend, he sets out to correct his mistake. He tricks the police officer into coming to an isolated place, where he threatens the vicious man. Joel makes it clear that his new profession has enabled him to form connections with some of the most powerful people in Spain, which can be used to ensure the cop’s disgraceful downfall. With his charm and elegance, the boy has conquered the hearts of many individuals with authority.

Since Luis is just an insignificant and replaceable officer for them, Joel’s request may not even seem too much of an ask. To satisfy their captivating partner in bed, they may do anything to kill Luis and/or his career. By murdering the school student, the cop tries to save his own career.

Luis Marín’s Inferiority Complex

Luis’ final conversation with Isadora reveals his contempt for the rich brats who study at Las Encinas. In his eyes, they are just condemnable beings who invite doom to their lives despite possessing the fortunes and privileges to lead a better life. As a self-made man, he must have been feeling jealous and threatened by the lifestyle of Isadora and his friends. That is one reason why he tries to exert his authority over her. He wants to make her appear weak in front of him to turn his inferiority complex around.

Being such a man, it must have been unimaginable for Luis to accept the possibility of losing his life and career to a boy who is part of this same group. Letting Joel exert his influence on him must have hurt his ego severely. The police officer seemingly decides to kill the school student to protect his self-esteem as well. It is understandable that he wants to avoid a group of rich people making him worthless overnight just because a boy told them to. Such a turn of events would have severely killed his self-worth. Thus, Luis kills Joel to safeguard his life, career, and personality alike. By taking the boy’s life, he is preserving the power he has been gaining over the privileged.

