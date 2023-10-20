Mirela Balic Plays Chloe in Elite. Here’s All We Know About Her.

Netflix’s ‘Elite‘ stands as a high school drama that adeptly explores a myriad of themes, including jealousy, insecurity, infatuation, and greed. It also delves into the intricacies of class, politics, and personal development, offering a compelling narrative. The recently released seventh season on October 20 has been well-received, much like its predecessors. Notably, ‘Elite’ also has a reputation for launching emerging actors into the spotlight, and the seventh season welcomes Mirela Balic as Chloe, who is already making waves with her performance. For those eager to discover more about her journey and background, we’ve got all the details you need. Let’s embark on this journey!

Mirela Balic’s Familial Roots Are in Serbia and Croatia

Born on August 27, 1999, in Madrid, Spain, Mirela Balic has diverse family roots spanning Croatia and Serbia. Her family background is steeped in music, with her mother being a prominent cellist, her aunt a renowned pianist, and her father once a member of a jazz band. While she demonstrated a natural aptitude for the cello and possessed a singing talent, her true calling lay in acting. To pursue her passion, she enrolled in the prestigious Royal Higher School of Dramatic Art in Madrid, where she honed her acting skills over four years.

Mirela Balic’s Started Her Acting Career With Alba

Shortly before embarking on her acting career, Balic dabbled in modeling, collaborating with acclaimed Spanish photographer Raul Boto and various other photographers. Balic’s journey into acting commenced when she had a role in a single episode of the TV series ‘Alba’ in 2021. Shortly thereafter, she made an appearance in an episode of the long-standing TV series ‘Aquí la Tierra.’ In 2022, her career took a significant step forward when she starred in a feature film titled ‘Code Name: Emperor,’ directed by Jorge Coira, where she portrayed the character Bramka. During the same year, she made a cameo appearance in the popular TV series ‘If Only.’

Balic’s interests extended beyond acting, and to broaden her horizons, she seized the opportunity to participate in Madrid Fashion Week in September 2021. She also had multiple modeling gigs for Duarte, showcasing her versatility in the world of fashion. In 2023, Balic had a significant year as an actor, starting with her role as Cata in the TV series ‘Cristo y Rey,’ a character that held a special place in her heart. She also starred in the feature film ‘Beach House,’ which centered around three friends on a holiday, where they encountered Russian girls. Her portrayal of Sonia in the film received praise from director Hèctor Hernández Vicens.

Balic took on the character of Leyre Palacios in the 9-episode TV series ‘Tú también lo harías,’ created by Jordi Vallejo and David Victori. Her successful year continued with her role as Emily in the highly acclaimed mini-series ‘Zorras.’ It was her performance in ‘Zorras’ that garnered her significant recognition. When she was later announced as one of the new cast members in Netflix’s ‘Elite,’ it became clear that she was an enduring talent poised to leave a lasting impact in the industry. Talking about her different roles in ‘Zorras’ and ‘Elite,’ she said, “In ‘Elite’, for example, we come out sexy and produced and it’s cool because it’s nice to see, but in ‘Zorras’ we have done the opposite, which is to break the aesthetic in search of the truth of that moment of two making out and grab the thigh and you can see the cellulite. “ Her dedication to her craft and her understanding of her performance is a reflection of the potential she has and it would be exciting to see what she has in store for her fans.

Mirela Balic is Dating Manuel, a Tattoo Artist

Balic has been in a committed, long-term relationship with Manuel, a tattoo artist based in Madrid. They are frequently spotted traveling and enjoying their time together. In a notable moment, they even took part in a joint modeling assignment for Duarte in October 2023. Balic’s strong support network includes a close group of friends who stand by her and provide unwavering support in all her endeavors.

As a young actor, Balic had to overcome the stereotype of being perceived as someone who succeeded primarily due to her looks. She added, “All my life I have heard: “Look at the girl, how pretty.” They have even told me that I was going to succeed as an actress for this reason, instead of thinking, that it is because I have studied four years at RESAD, because I have worked hard and I have done three million castings to make this year so prolific.” Her resilience and determination have been instrumental in her success today, making her a role model for young women. Witnessing her achievements is seen as a collective accomplishment for all who admire her.

