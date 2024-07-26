Elite: Is Luis Marín Dead? How?

The eighth season of Netflix’s teen series ‘Elite’ ends with the unraveling of Joel’s murder. Even though Luis Marín nearly succeeds in presenting Héctor and Emilia, the new arrivals at Las Encinas, as the murderers for a while, the video Chloe’s phone recorded while he was killing the school student helps the victim’s classmates to discover the truth. Without waiting for the perfect opportunity to bring Luis down, Omar releases the recording through Sara’s account and lets the law come to him. What he doesn’t expect is the police officer’s life hanging by a thread right after he gets arrested. Even though the installment doesn’t explicitly show what happens to the murderer, there are enough clues in the season finale to connect the dots! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Isadora’s Revenge

Luis Marín is dead. Isadora kills him by injecting poison into his body. She administers the same when she confronts him after he gets arrested by his colleagues, specifically when she talks about his inferiority complex. The police officer has been hurting the school student and nightclub owner ever since the arrest of her father, which causes trouble after trouble for her. The imprisonment of her father is followed by the loss of his fortunes, leaving the daughter and her mother almost broke. Without enough money for her “luxurious survival,” Isadora becomes vulnerable and desperate, only for Luis to prey on her.

Luis initially takes advantage of Isadora’s carelessness by causing trouble himself. With his authority as a police officer, he then saves her from predicaments several times, only to demand sexual favors in return after each occasion. Since she has a lot to lose, the school student admits her weakness and accepts her inability to stand against the cop. When she learns that he is the killer of his classmate, Isadora realizes that she cannot remain silent and weak anymore. She decides that it is time to end his threat once and for all. She doesn’t want to see him walk as a free man and exert his authority on individuals like her and Omar.

Isadora may have even feared Luis killing Omar to protect his life and career, especially since the latter is the one who tries to incriminate the cop by taking the video to the police station. After losing her father and a friend to Luis’ actions, Isadora cannot even imagine seeing Omar dead, especially considering how he has been helping her survive by running her nightclub for her by making personal sacrifices. These factors ultimately make her homicidal enough to fill a syringe with poison to kill him. By the time she lures him into her room, Isadora completely loses her trust in the law, the same thing the cop uses to take advantage of her.

Isadora Does Not Leave Luis at the Mercy of the Law

Isadora does not have any reason to believe that the law will rightfully punish Luis. The system in the country fails to protect her father and enables the police officer to hurt her sexually. This loss of trust in the law must have motivated her to inject the poison into the cop even after his arrest. By bending the rules several times to save her from numerous predicaments, Luis has shown her that they cannot be relied on. Thus, it is not a surprise that she decides against leaving him in the hands of the system to do the right thing.

Isadora likely kills Luis to ensure that he will not bend the rules once again, this time to save his own life. Furthermore, she wants him to know that she is behind his suffering and death. The ultimate role reversal happens when Isadora hurts him and makes him deal with his weakness while his life gradually evaporates from him. She regains the strength he has robbed from her using his authority as a policeman by causing his death and standing in front of him to make him understand what is really happening to him. Even though the school student suffers a lot because of the murderer, she ends up having the last laugh.

Read More: Mirela Balic Plays Chloe in Elite. Here’s All We Know About Her.