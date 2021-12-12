Will Ella and Johnny End Up Together on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days?

TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ is a reality TV series that documents couples who have met through online dating platforms, and are keen to meet each other in person after getting engaged. This enables them to decide whether they want to continue on their way to marriage and apply for the K-1 visa, which allows the fiancés of American citizens a 90 day stay in the country to get married. The show follows the American half of the couple traveling abroad to meet their partner and navigating the ups and downs of long-distance relationships. The fifth season introduced the viewers to seven distinct couples, and Ella and Johnny were one of them.

29-year old Ella is a resident of Idaho Falls, Idaho, who has an extreme fascination with Asian culture, as well as men. Her obsessions lead her to create a profile on an online dating website, specifically for Caucasian women to mingle with Asian men. It is there that she meets Johnny, whom she calls her “Asian prince”.

Meanwhile, Johnny is a 34-year old man from Jinan, China. When he chats with Ella online, he ends up falling for her fun side and chooses her as his soulmate despite her apprehensions about her weight. The couple maintains an exciting long-distance relationship through humorous video calls and intimate conversations for one and a half years. Johnny decides to visit Ella in Idaho and get engaged, thus beginning the couple’s journey on the show.

Will Ella and Johnny End Up Together?

Ella and Johnny’s relationship started off on an exciting note, with quirky video calls involving blonde wigs as well as him fitting Ella’s image of a dream partner. However, things ahead weren’t as rosy as despite being in a serious relationship for a year and a half, they were yet to meet in person. In their case, it was Johnny who decided to fly out to meet Ella. Troubles surfaced as the China borders were closed off for a long time during the pandemic, thus causing Johnny’s multiple attempts for a trip to get canceled.

Eventually, during the show, Johnny and Ella again try to coordinate his visit to Idaho as they plan an engagement. However, it is unclear whether Johnny is finally able to make it to Ella’s hometown or not, thus adding to the couple’s growing tensions. Viewers see Ella break down into tears after a video call with Johnny when he has no definitive answer about coming to Idaho in two weeks as decided. She says, “I want to have my special person. I just want him here, why is that so much to ask for?”

Ella’s frustrations are understandable as the repeated cancellations on her partner’s end make her feel that he isn’t making enough effort to meet her. After such a long period of online dating, it’s but obvious that she wants to see him in real life at least once before she can decide on marriage. Her trust is shaky also because she’s had a painful past when it comes to dating. Her past boyfriends rejected her because of her being plus-sized, thus making her insecure about her weight issues. Even though Johnny has seemed to lovingly accept her during their virtual conversations, she still fears that things might change once he sees her in person.

Add to that the fact that even Johnny’s mother is not very kind in her comments on Ella. She even says to Johnny, “Does she eat much?” to which Johnny replies, “Well it’s America. They eat desserts.” Hence, even Johnny doesn’t seem too convincing in defending Ella to his mother, which can cause potential conflicts ahead if he decides not to take a stand for her. Apart from the family dynamics, Ella’s ideal imagination of Johnny’s culture may also prove to be wrong, when she realizes the actual nuances of the Asian lifestyle.

However, the couple’s eagerness to meet each other and the way Johnny tries to make Ella feel loved unconditionally even if miles away, could possibly help win over their problems. Hopefully, Johnny’s trip to Idaho materializes and after spending time with each other, they decide to finally pursue their happily ever after.

