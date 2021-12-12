Will Memphis and Hamza End Up Together on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days?

TLC’s ’90 Days Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ is a reality TV series that follows the journey of long-distance couples who are dating online, but haven’t met in person. The American partner in the relationship goes to visit their better half abroad for the first time, to test their compatibility and bonding before deciding to apply for the K-1 visa and get their happily ever after. This special visa allows the foreign fiancés of US citizens to live in the country for 90 days and get married. A spin-off of the series ’90 Days Fiance,’ the show landed on August 6, 2017, and has entertained viewers ever since.

Season 5 of the show features seven such couples, Memphis and Hamza being one of them. Memphis is a 34-year old single mother living with her 14-year old daughter and 7-year old son in Muskegon, Michigan. The nurse practitioner had a traumatic past including a divorce, failed relationships, and unstable childhood. In search of a real soulmate to finally settle with, she registered on an international dating website amid the pandemic in early 2021. After a series of failed romances, Memphis finally found her match in the handsome Hamza.

28-year old Hamza is a native of Kairouan, Tunisia, and felt an instant attraction for Memphis, who is six years older than him. As he is unable to speak in English, the couple used to communicate virtually via a language translator. After just a few months of texting and fun video calls to strengthen their bond, Hamza proposed Memphis and they got engaged. Despite the inhibitions of her close ones, Memphis finally decided to fly to Tunisia and test whether the man of her dreams is as good in reality too.

Will Memphis and Hamza End Up Together?

Due to the travel restrictions due to Covid-19, Memphis had to wait a few months before she could finally go to Tunisia. This, as well as their language barrier, caused a lot of trouble between her and Hamza. The fact that her mother was skeptical about Hamza being from a different religion, as well as questions about introducing someone new to her kids, added to the doubts about their relationship.

Though Memphis wanted to right away get married on her trip to Tunisia, things weren’t so simple with Hamza. Their language differences often caused a strain in communication, as the essence of words often gets lost in translation. The six-hour time difference didn’t help them either, and being diligent in giving each other time became harder. However, flirty conversations over FaceTime, as well as Hamza’s way with words managed to sail their relationship through the lockdown.

Finally, when travel reopened, Memphis began preparing for her trip and was very nervous about meeting Hamza for the first time at the Tunisia airport. In an interview with Hollywood Life, she stated, “When you’re going somewhere new, it’s always nerve-wracking at times, especially with COVID going on and all of the restrictions, the language and all of those things, playing a part”…, “Anticipation is always the biggest thing as far as like, ‘Are we going to connect, are we going to like each other?’ Because when you’re looking at a video, you just don’t know if you’re going to have that connection.”

The major problem, however, was the cultural differences between the two which were realized upon their time in Tunisia. When Memphis expressed on the translator app that she wanted to discuss a prenuptial agreement, Hamza replied, “We don’t have prenuptial agreements in Tunisia.” The audience saw him further stating how he felt insulted about it, to which Memphis responded, “If you do not sign, I do not want to marry you.”

This caused a massive roadblock in the couple’s path down the aisle, and Hamza wished to take some time before he married Memphis. This made her feel that her trust was being broken once again. It is but natural that past failures in love, as well as the introduction to a whole new cultural system, could cause trust issues to crop up between long-distance couples. Although, the trip also proved to be fruitful in a positive way when Memphis felt that she learned to be a more patient and understanding person in getting to know Hamza better.

She began noticing his kind nature, as well as his efforts to win her trust. Small gestures like jumping in front of her to push her away from a speeding car may have also assured Memphis of Hamza’s seriousness for her. Hence, we can hope that the couple’s mutual admiration for each other, and also their eagerness to marry each other may have helped them overlook the cultural disparities and language barriers to accept each other.

