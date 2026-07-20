Why Did Ellie Leave Love Island UK?

There have been many contestants on Hulu’s ‘Love Island UK’ who have chosen to end their time in the villa at their own discretion. The reasons behind those decisions have varied, and over the years, several Islanders have even walked away for love. In season 13, Ellie Chadwick, who had become one of the most fan-loved contestants of the season, also made the decision to leave the villa just weeks before the finale. Since then, she has spoken publicly about her departure, explaining what led her to make that choice and reflecting on how she feels about it now.

Ellie Chadwick Decided to Leave the Villa After Her Long-time Connection Was Eliminated

When Ellie Chadwick entered the season as one of the original Islanders, she initially coupled up with Aidan Murphy and later explored a connection with his brother, Kavan Murphy. When neither relationship developed into anything lasting, she also spent some time getting to know Tommy S, but his attention eventually shifted following the arrival of new bombshells. Things changed when Finley Maddock entered the villa as a bombshell and immediately set his sights on Ellie. She was open to the connection, and the pair quickly became one of the strongest couples in the villa, particularly after surviving the Casa Amor twist that tested many other relationships.

However, their journey was not without challenges. When new bombshell Elicia Bailey arrived, Finley formed a connection with her, leaving Ellie hurt and feeling that he had not been completely honest. Despite the setback, the two were able to communicate, work through their issues, and rekindle their relationship. By then, however, the audience vote results had arrived, and Finley was among the four contestants who received the fewest votes. The remaining Islanders chose to eliminate him from the villa.

Following his departure, Ellie announced that she would be leaving as well. She explained that, so close to the end of the season, she did not see herself forming a connection as strong as the one she had with Finley and had no desire to remain in the villa simply as a “placeholder.” Ellie said she wanted to explore what their relationship could become outside the villa. She also acknowledged that she had not always liked the way Finley had treated her during certain moments of their journey. Looking back, she described the experience as one filled with both highs and lows but said she would not trade it for anything.

Ellie Chadwick is Maintaining Her Relationship Outside the Villa

Since leaving the villa, Ellie Chadwick has spoken publicly about her time on the show. She expressed gratitude to her fans for the support and love they showed her throughout the season and described the experience as one of the best of her life. Ellie said that her journey in the villa taught her a great deal about herself and that she would not change a single second of it. She also shared that she was excitedly looking forward to whatever comes next in her life. Finley added to the conversation by writing, “All this love for an amazing person, here’s to the outside,” suggesting that the pair are still together and continuing to explore their relationship in the real world.

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