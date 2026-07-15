Are Martha and Jordan From Love Island UK Still Together?

Unexpected pairings in Hulu’s ‘Love Island UK’ often turn the game on its head. Decisions about recouplings can leave other castmates vulnerable with those choices that are usually considered very carefully. In Season 13, when Martha Rothwell and Jordon Wilson decided to get together, their decision left many of the other Islanders shocked. Although they had entered the villa at the same time, both had been pursuing connections with different people. Their pairing did not make much sense to those who had been watching the relationship develop from the outside.

Martha and Jordon Came Together After Their Former Respective Partners Chose Each Other

Martha Rothwell and Jordon Wilson both entered the season during the Casa Amor twist, though they were placed in different villas. While Martha grew close to Aidan Murphy, Jordon formed a connection with Priya Jaswal. When all the contestants reunited in the main villa, they initially stuck with their respective partners, but problems soon began to emerge. Priya realized that she did not feel a genuine spark with Jordon, while Aidan struggled to understand why Martha had rejected some of his advances.

Unhappy with being turned down, Aidan decided to explore other connections and eventually found one with Priya. As Aidan and Priya grew closer, Martha and Jordon began noticing each other and started spending more time together. At the next recoupling, after Aidan chose Priya, Jordon was left to choose between Martha and Mara. He ultimately picked Martha, resulting in Mara’s elimination. The new couple then remained together through the following recoupling as their connection continued to grow.

Martha and Jordon Might Not be Continuing Their Romantic Connection

Jordon and Martha’s relationship is still relatively new and fresh. They only came together after their respective partners chose to pursue connections with each other. While Martha and Jordon have spent time getting to know one another, there has not yet been anything particularly remarkable to clearly reveal the depth of their feelings. For now, they do appear to share a connection and are even socially linked outside of their romantic pairing, but there is little evidence to suggest how long-lasting their relationship might be. With the season already drawing to a close, Martha and Jordon may choose to stick together for the time being. However, based on what viewers have seen so far, a long-term future as romantic partners seems somewhat unlikely.

Martha Has a Lot of Retail Experience Whereas Jordon is the Owner of a Video Editing Business

Martha Rothwell currently works part-time as a Retail Sales Assistant at Serotonin Vintage while also freelancing as a Styling Assistant. She supports established stylists on magazine editorials, brand photoshoots, and commercial campaigns. Her responsibilities range from sourcing products and coordinating with brands to providing on-set styling support. Martha previously ran her own vintage fashion brand, Fang Vintage, and has also worked as a freelance fashion writer. She studied Fashion Communication: Fashion History & Theory at Central Saint Martins, one of the world’s leading fashion institutions, which gave her a strong foundation in both the creative and business sides of fashion.

Jordon Wilson is a content creator and entrepreneur who has built a strong presence on social media, particularly on Instagram, where he has amassed around 110,000 followers. Alongside creating lifestyle, travel, and personal content, he owns a video editing business and has worked on a range of digital media projects. His content often showcases his travels to destinations such as Ibiza, Morocco, Australia, Jamaica, and the Maldives. Jordon has also used his platform for meaningful initiatives, including collaborating with broadcaster Richie Brave on a mental health-focused podcast for Childline.

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