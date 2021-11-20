Are Ellie Rose and Victor McLean From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

’90 Day Fiance’ offers an authentic look into the life of a US national who is engaged to someone from across the border. The show is a fantastic study of the struggles such couples face and how compromises are reached in the name of love. ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ documents Ellie Rose and Victor McLean’s relationship, who met for the first time when Ellie was on vacation on the beautiful island of Providencia off the coast of Columbia. Choosing to get together and start a relationship, the couple hoped to stand the test of time. However, with fans now anxious to know if the pair are still together, we decided to jump in and find out!

Ellie Rose and Victor McLean: 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Journey

Little did Ellie know that she would meet the love of her life during her visit to the island of Providencia. Victor, a native of the island, built quite a strong connection with Ellie during her stay, so much so that she extended her vacation by two weeks on his asking. Gradually the couple got closer and soon started dating. Ellie’s had a complicated history with relationships which made it hard for her to trust Victor. However, she gave in to her feelings and decided to see how things turned out. With Ellie having a successful pizza shop back in Seattle, the couple even decided to tie the knot once Victor came over on a K-1 visa.

Unfortunately, things did not go to plan, and Ellie found out about Victor’s infidelity before he came over to the US. The show revealed that Victor had been seeing another woman during the lockdown, which naturally left Ellie immensely hurt. At one point, it even seemed that the couple had no future and would eventually split. However, Victor appeared remorseful of his actions, and Ellie, deciding to give her beau one more chance, took him back. Moreover, during this time, Providencia was also struck by a devastating hurricane, leading to massive property and infrastructure losses. The hurricane, though, made Ellie realize how much she loved Victor, and thus, she took the decision to move to Providencia. Their time together in Providencia also did not seem fruitful as the pair often quarreled over the smallest of issues. They could never see eye to eye on things, and it seemed like the initial chemistry was long gone.

Are Ellie Rose and Victor McLean Still Together?

Although there are numerous speculations about Ellie and Victor’s relationship, their current status remains unclear. Unfortunately, the couple faced some tension as Victor lacked a job, and Ellie had to support them financially. Moreover, considering the differences in lifestyle and mindset, fans expected the couple to go their separate ways when things did not work out in Providencia. Ellie was also criticized for leaving her family and successful business back in Seattle. However, as time progressed, Ellie and Victor seemed more and more committed to making the relationship work. In the face of trouble, they tried compromising on things and even planned on having a baby.

Recently, there have been quite a few speculations about Ellie and Victor’s relationship, with fans claiming that she was allegedly back in Seattle, having broken up with her beau. On the flipside, contradicting rumors mentioned that the couple was reportedly married and living together in the United States. However, fans should note that neither assumption is official and thus, should be taken with a grain of salt. Both Victor and Ellie prefer privacy regarding their personal lives and haven’t revealed anything about their present status. Additionally, their limited presence on social media also makes the situation quite unclear. Thus, with no official statement, we can do nothing but wait as only time can reveal if Victor and Ellie have decided to continue their relationship.

Read More: Is 90 Day Fiance Scripted?