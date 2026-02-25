All Elvis Presley Movies on Netflix and Prime (February 2026)

Elvis Aaron Presley’s impact on American culture and music is characterized by his unique vocal style, dance moves, and ability to draw the audience in. Born on January 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi, he began his music career in 1954. This was followed by his successful TV roles and hit records. Presley was one of the pioneers and foremost figures of the burgeoning rock and roll movement. He made his acting debut in the 1956 film ‘Love Me Tender,’ and established a name for himself in the movie industry.

Besides being a singer and actor, he also served in the US Army between 1958 and 1960. Often called the “King of Rock and Roll,” Elvis is one of the most prominent Americans of the 20th century. Even after his passing on August 16, 1977, his legacy remains alive and relevant today. In this list, we bring you movies streaming on Netflix and Prime Video that shed light on important moments in Elvis’ life and also showcase his acting skills.

11. Elvis Found Alive (2012)

‘Elvis Found Alive’ is a mockumentary comedy film that sheds light on the possibilities of Elvis Presley being alive. An interviewer named Joel Gilbert finds out that Elvis is still living in Simi Valley, California, and has a deep conversation with the icon. Elvis speaks about his televised death and reveals that he faked it to serve the US in a different capacity. We see Elvis narrating his experiences of becoming a drug enforcement agent and also admiring his comic book look-alike, Captain Marvel Jr. Elvis reveals he fought Bill Ayers and Mafia families in the 1970s, and also attempted to return to his singing career. Rich with social commentary and conspiracy theories, the narrative is a unique experience that looks at Elvis’s life and supposed death from a different perspective and paints him as an American hero. The Joel Gilbert directorial is streaming on Prime Video.

10. Easy Come, Easy Go (1967)

‘Easy Come, Easy Go’ is the story of Ted Jackson (Elvis Presley), a former Navy explosive ordnance disposal officer, who transitions to a career as a deep-sea diver and nightclub singer. When he learns about a sunken Spanish ship that has gold, he comes up with a plan to secure the treasure with the help of his friends. In this endeavour, the involvement of a rival treasure hunter named Gil Carey (Skip Ward) complicates matters for Ted and his mates. Directed by John Rich, the musical comedy features an exhilarating performance from Elvis Presley and also sheds light on the weight of ambition. The story unfolds here.

9. Paradise, Hawaiian Style (1966)

Directed by Michael D. Moore, ‘Paradise, Hawaiian Style’ revolves around Rick Richards (Elvis Presley), who is fired from his airline pilot job and returns to his Hawaiian home. He partners with his friend, Danny Kohana (James Shigeta), to start a helicopter charter business and lead a better life. However, Rick’s casual behavior and careless flying style threaten the business. A crisis arises when Danny goes missing on a flight, and Rick faces the difficult decision of whether to risk permanently losing his license to search for his friend. The musical comedy is a wild ride of adventure and friendship, which also brings Elvis’s charm to the big screen. It is available on Prime Video.

8. Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ is the story of Hawaii-based fishing guide and sailor, Ross Carpenter (Elvis Presley), who wants to buy the boat named Westwind. His ambition to own the boat after his boss’s retirement is thwarted by the insensitive singer Robin Gantner (Stella Stevens) and the sweet girl named Laurel Dodge (Laurel Goodwin), both of whom harbor romantic feelings for Ross. While struggling to decide between the two women, Ross must also figure out how to take control of the boat from Wesley Johnson, who is known for making advances on Laurel. The complex love triangle and the layers of romance and desire in the musical comedy are brought to life by Elvis’s captivating performance. You may enjoy the Norman Taurog directorial here.

7. Charro! (1969)

Directed by Charles Marquis Warren, ‘Charro!’ centers on Jess Wade (Elvis Presley), a former member of a gang led by a man named Vince Hackett. Jess hopes to give up his life of crime and live as a decent man for the remainder of his life. But abandoning this life proves difficult, as Vince uses dirty tricks to label Jess a thief and block his road to liberation. As Jess finds himself surrounded by law enforcement officers who want to apprehend him for his alleged crime, he must also deal with Vince’s plan to destroy the vulnerable town of Rio Seco. The Western film sheds light on the cost of freedom through Elvis’s unique action-packed depiction of Jess. It can be found on Prime Video.

6. Clambake (1967)

‘Clambake’ is a musical that deals with the experiences of Scott Heyward (Elvis Presley), the son of an oil millionaire. Scott is the subject of female attention and grows suspicious of the girls he meets. He wonders if they actually like him or his money, and decides to find out the hard way. He trades lives with a water ski instructor named Tom, and the two see each other’s lives through different perspectives. Scott develops feelings for Dianne Carter (Shelley Fabares), who is looking for a rich man to be her life partner. This leads to a complex and puzzling chain of events that may teach Scott valuable life lessons. The Arthur H. Nadel directorial is a layered commentary on social values, powered by Elvis’s complex interpretation of Scott. You can stream the movie here.

5. Fun in Acapulco (1963)

In ‘Fun in Acapulco,’ Mike Windgren (Elvis Presley) is fired from his job on a boat in Acapulco by the spoiled boat owner’s daughter. He subsequently gets a new job as a lifeguard and singer at the Acapulco Hilton resort. This leads to clashes with Moreno (Alejandro Rey), the diver and rival lifeguard, who is angry at Mike for wooing his girlfriend and taking away his working hours. To mend his relationship with Moreno, Mike must confront his own fear of heights and attempt a dangerous cliff dive that could change his future. Directed by Richard Thorpe, the musical comedy is a wild ride of egos, adventures, and romance. The journey unfolds on Prime Video.

4. Roustabout (1964)

Directed by John Rich, ‘Roustabout’ focuses on the trials and tribulations of a biker named Charlie Rogers (Elvis Presley). He is run off the road by Joe Lean (Leif Erickson), an angry father, after Charlie flirts with the daughter, Cathy Lean (Joan Freeman). Forced to join a struggling traveling carnival while his bike is fixed, Charlie clashes with Joe repeatedly as he hopes to woo Cathy at any cost. Caught in a world of financial and romantic prospects, Charlie must learn how to balance his choices if he wishes to lead a happy life. The musical features a complex portrayal of Charlie by Elvis and also comments on the meaning of true love. You can watch it here.

3. Priscilla (2023)

‘Priscilla’ is the story of Priscilla Presley (Cailee Spaeny), who, at the age of 14 in 1959, meets Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi) in Germany. The two of them build a complex relationship initially as Elvis pursues the young girl. However, his professional commitments and career ambitions create a barrier in his relationship with Priscilla. After reuniting later in life, Priscilla and Elvis get married, promising to stay together. However, the marriage takes unexpected turns as Priscilla discovers difficult truths about her husband and his personality behind the stage. As Elvis enjoys his fame, Priscilla struggles to make sense of her life and desires. Helmed by Sofia Coppola, the drama is based on the memoir ‘Elvis and Me’ by the real-life Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon. The film captures another side of Elvis through Priscilla’s perspective and feelings. It is available on Netflix.

2. Elvis Meets Nixon (1997)

‘Elvis Meets Nixon’ offers an alternative perspective on Elvis Presley’s real-life visit to the White House to meet President Richard Nixon. In the Canadian-American mockumentary film, Elvis Presley (Rick Peters) goes to meet Richard Nixon (Bob Gunton) after writing a letter. Elvis hopes to become a federal marshal under the DEA and wants to convince the president to assign him the post. On the other hand, Nixon hopes to improve his political image among the American youth and sees Elvis as a potential means to achieve this goal. Directed by Allan Arkush, the narrative is a complex conversation between two popular men who deal with their own insecurities. You can stream it on Prime Video.

1. Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley (2024)

Netflix’s ‘Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley’ is a documentary film that features Priscilla Presley, Jerry Schilling, and others, who discuss Elvis Presley’s successful 1968 TV comeback special. The narrative includes perspectives from popular figures such as Conan O’Brien, Bruce Springsteen, and Baz Luhrmann. These celebrities talk about how Elvis captured the crowd’s imagination and staged a comeback on his own terms, and how he defined his legacy. We see moments from his acting career and his image as a rebel who defined the truth the way he saw it. Directed by Jason Hehir, the narrative is a complex and nuanced portrait of Elvis’s ambitions, his personality, and his magical presence on stage. The story unfolds on Netflix.

Read More: Best Elvis Presley Movies