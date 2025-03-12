Emem and Ikechi: Why Did the MAFS Couple Break Up? Where Are They Now?

With Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight’ revolving around a group of singles as they agree to tie the knot with partners chosen for them by experts, we get the best and the worst of relationships. That’s because while some prove they really do desire lifelong love and are ready to work for it, others’ actions make it clear they are not interested in anything but temporary bonds and/or clout. A prime example of all this is the union between 34-year-old Nurse Practitioner Emem Obot and 41-year-old College Counselor Ikechi Ojoré in season 18 (2024-2025) of this original production.

Emem Obot and Ikechi Ojoré Had a Turbulent and Toxic Marriage

While it’s true that Emem Obot and Ikechi Ojoré initially seemed like an ideal match emotionally, physically, and sexually, things changed the second they returned from their honeymoon. They spent time getting to know one another before becoming intimate during their getaway — with the latter initiating such contact — only for his entire demeanor to change once they moved in together. He actually labeled his wife “aggressive” within days not only for her straightforward questioning style while trying to learn more about him but also for attempting to seduce him, which confused her.

As if that’s not enough, Ikechi then essentially stopped talking to Emem if it wasn’t to make snide comments or in a social setting despite her constantly trying to make their marriage work. He even called her an a**hole during their one-month anniversary date before telling his fellow cast members that she made him feel like s**t in their own home by not giving him peace. His remarks were hurtful and toxic in every sense of the term, which is why it wasn’t entirely surprising when he handed her a one-page divorce paper while they were on a couples retreat.

The only thing that came as a shock in the time to follow was Emem finally not letting her husband walk all over her and unabashedly pointing out his rude, toxic behavior to the experts. This made it clear she knew what was happening from the get-go, but she was just hopeful things would get better over time because all she wanted was a happy, loving marriage. So, of course, Emem and Ikechi parted ways for good in the end, which was the best decision for both since they yearned for entirely different things out of their life as well as their loves.

Emem Obot Has Blissfully Moved On and is a Wife Again

Since Emem was always candid about wanting a life partner with whom she can grow and build a family, we are happy to report that she has actually found her one true love. While some might think this is too soon, considering her union with Ikechi ended not even two years ago (the show was filmed in the fall of 2023), she seems happy, which is all that matters in the long run. Unfortunately, we don’t know much about her current partner, how they met, or when they first got together, as she has chosen to keep these details private, yet we do know they have since tied the knot. In fact, they reportedly got engaged a week after her mid-season split from Ikechi. After all, the Chicago, Illinois native doesn’t shy away from flaunting her new title of wife on her social media platforms.

As for Emem’s professional standing, having followed in her dad’s footsteps, she is a nurse practitioner specializing in non-surgical aesthetic treatments and overall wellness practices. In fact, the Chicago State University psychology and nursing graduate, with experience in general pediatrics at Rush University Medical Center, is now the proud owner-founder of Elite Practitioner. Through this organization, she is not only focusing on practices she believes in but also raising awareness on non-surgical treatments for aesthetics, sexual health, and core wellness. In fact, for this, the proud dog mom has also evolved into a public speaker, making it evident she is there to be a guide for those embarking on a wellness journey every step of the way.

Ikechi Ojoré is an Author, Entrepreneur, and Musician

Owing to Ikechi having received a lot of negative backlash for his behavior on ‘Married at First Sight,’ it comes as no surprise he has since chosen to step away from the limelight for a while. The truth is many fans believe he only came on the show for clout since he had applied to be on it once before too, and yet, his treatment of his wife still wasn’t nice in any way.

Nevertheless, if that were true, the Texas Southern University and OceanOfSoul alumni would have been taking complete advantage of the attention rather than moving away from it by deleting all his public pages and setting his social media accounts to private. So, all we know of his current standing is that the ‘To My Future #WCW’ author, owner of the apparel brand Ahead of the Xlass, licensed barber, part-time model, and global musician is seemingly doing his best to move forward from the past and focus on his future.

Read More: Camille and Thomas: Is the Married at First Sight Couple Still Together?